Hospitals Ask Area Residents to Take Health Needs Survey

By gracecottage | Mon, March 19 2018

WINDHAM COUNTY, VT – Throughout the month of March, residents of Windham County are encouraged to take a brief survey to share what they consider their most pressing healthcare needs and concerns. It is available online at www.wellnessinwindham.org.

The survey is an important part of a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) being conducted jointly by Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the Brattleboro Retreat, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, and the VT Department of Health. Results will be shared with leaders at Windham County medical facilities and social service agencies and will help in developing strategies to address prioritized healthcare needs.

The anonymous community survey takes about two minutes to complete. In addition to being online at www.wellnessinwindham.org, paper copies are available throughout the month at each of the partnering medical facilities, at the VT Department of Health offices and at the CCV Brattleboro campus.

Survey results and a comprehensive CHNA Report will be made available by the end of the year on the partners’ websites and at their places of business. This community assessment process takes place once every three years.

# # #

- Grace Cottage