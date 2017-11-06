Need Help Staying Plant-Based This Holiday Season? MamaSezz Has Your Back

By Not Signed In | Mon, November 06 2017

Let's be honest: the holidays are stressful! You've got relatives coming to town, long lines, holiday traffic. Add to all this the fact that the days are getting longer (and colder!) and it's easy to see why people often slip into unhealthy eating habits over the holidays.

If you're looking to stay healthy this holiday season, MamaSezz can help. Specializing in making healthy and delicious plant-based comfort foods and delivering them to your door already cooked, the Brattleboro-based food company is offering all kinds of healthy holiday support this year.

- Want to learn more about plant-based eating? Head over to 127 Marlboro Road on Friday, November 10th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm for the MamaSezz Healthy Holidays Thanksgiving Potluck. A free evening of community, conversation, and delicious plant-based comfort foods, perfect for the holiday season! They'll be serving up some plant-based takes on holiday favorites. Bring a dish to share and meet other folks who are learning how to eat whole food plant-based meals. Can't bring a dish? No problem! Come just the same. Everyone's welcome whether you're plant-based or just curious about eating this way. In addition to food, you'll also receive some favorite plant-based holiday recipes to help you prep for Thanksgiving. RSVP for the free potluck here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1762870777339980/

- Looking for online support this holiday season? Join the MamaSezz private Facebook group for plant-based beginners, where the MamaSezz staff and community of over 300+ will offer daily holiday advice/recipes/tips/tricks/videos and more...every day starting tomorrow Thursday, November 9th through Dec 31. Join the private Facebook group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/mamasezz4weekchallenge/

- Just need help getting healthy holiday meals on the table? Get MamaSezz holiday meals delivered to your door, already cooked. Plant-based comfort dishes include: cornbread, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, scalloped potatoes, veggie loaf, and more. Order online here for delivery or Brattleboro pickup by going to www.mamasezz.com.