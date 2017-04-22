"Freaks are the much needed escape from the humdrum. They are poetry." - Albert Perry

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Authentically Local

Home » Living » Health

New Beginners Hunyuan Chen Style Taiji Quan Starting in Putney May 2nd.


By Not Signed In | Fri, April 21 2017

Beginner's Hunyuan Taiji Quan is a 8 week series that  introduces the principles of  alignment, balance, correct movement, qi (vital energy) cultivation. Each week participants will learn a new movement of the Hunyuan 12 movement Taiji Quan form. Through dedicated practice, students will complete the form by the end of the series. Participants will also learn chan si gong (silk reeling) exercises to help open and relax the joints while simultaneously nourishing the vital qi and blood of the body. All are foundational practices to re-condition the mind/body connection, deepening one's capacity to relax, release stress, improve balance, and build core strength. 

     The class will be held at Putney Community Center, 10 Christian Square Putney, VT and will meet every Tuesday from 9am - 10:15am starting May 2nd. The cost is $160 for 8 weeks. To register please visit the following website http://www.thomasgarbarino.com/classes/ or email thomasgarbarino802@gmail.com. Classes will be taught by Thomas Garbarino licensed acupuncturist, practitioner of Taiji Quan, Qigong and meditation. Please note that all students must preregister before the start of the first class. This will secure your spot. The class fills up quickly so sign up early.
                                   

