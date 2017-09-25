Opioid Crisis First Responder Appreciation Event

By Rolf | Mon, September 25 2017

An Appreciation for Brattleboro's First Responders is going to be held at Turning Point this Wednesday from 12 - 1 pm.

Due to the opioid crisis, these men and women have repeatedly brought people back from overdose.

According to reports, this past year has been especially busy, and at times trying. If you have time to celebrate their effort, and thank them for it, please come to this appreciation.