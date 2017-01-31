"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Health

Professional Bodyworkers Join Forces in 2017


By Genie | Tue, January 31 2017

Amelia Kinney, Board Certified Reflexologist and owner of Favour Your Feet Reflexology and Mary Adams, Certified Massage Therapist and owner of Harmonic Wellness, have recently joined forces in a professional suite at 220 Western Avenue in Brattleboro, Vermont.   

Mary Adams brings to the table transformative energy work via gentle soft tissue and fascia release by means of Qi Gong Massage, Hot stones, Trigger-Point, Shiatsu and Swedish techniques. For eleven years, Mary who is highly skilled at working with pre-natal, children and end-of-life phases has been helping to restore harmony, balance and well-being to her clients.  

Amelia Kinney, practicing for nine years, specializes in helping women from teenagers to nonagenarians, reduce physical stresses of everyday living through reflexology and energy work of the feet and hands.  Amelia is National Board Certified through the American Reflexology Certification Board and is
affiliated with the Maine Council of Reflexologists and the Associated Massage & Bodywork Professionals.

Amelia Kinney BA NBCR can be reached at 802-490-4053 and ameliakinney@yahoo.com.  Mary Adams CMT can be reached at 802-275-8179 and harmonicwellness.ma@gmail.com.  Private, customized, therapeutic sessions are available seven days a week by appointment only.


»

iBrattleboro Poll

In regards to when to help someone else when I'm able, I generally

Choices