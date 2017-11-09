"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Living » Health

Support for Grieving During the Holidays


By Not Signed In | Wed, November 08 2017

Holiday Support Gathering at Hospice on November 13th

Please join us at the hospice office, 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro on Monday, November 13th, from 5:30-6:30 pm for a special time to gather with others who are grieving to talk about the challenges of grieving during the holiday season and strategies for coping. Cicely Carroll and Connie Baxter will facilitate the conversation. Give yourself the gift of support for this potentially difficult season. Everyone is welcome to this free event. Light refreshments will be served. For more information about this gathering or other bereavement services call (802) 257-0775 or visit www.brattleborohospice.org

Comments | 1

Submitted by SK-B on November 8, 2017 - 5:31pm. #

Much appreciated support

We know that the Holiday Season, when the whole world seems to be celebrating, can be the hardest time of the year for those who are hurting with grief over love ones who will not be with us to enjoy the Holidays.

Hospice's recognition that this is also the season of the bereaved is much valued and much appreciated.

 

