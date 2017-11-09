Support for Grieving During the Holidays

Holiday Support Gathering at Hospice on November 13th
Please join us at the hospice office, 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro on Monday, November 13th, from 5:30-6:30 pm for a special time to gather with others who are grieving to talk about the challenges of grieving during the holiday season and strategies for coping. Cicely Carroll and Connie Baxter will facilitate the conversation. Give yourself the gift of support for this potentially difficult season. Everyone is welcome to this free event. Light refreshments will be served. For more information about this gathering or other bereavement services call (802) 257-0775 or visit www.brattleborohospice.org
Much appreciated support
We know that the Holiday Season, when the whole world seems to be celebrating, can be the hardest time of the year for those who are hurting with grief over love ones who will not be with us to enjoy the Holidays.
Hospice's recognition that this is also the season of the bereaved is much valued and much appreciated.