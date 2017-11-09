Support for Grieving During the Holidays

By Not Signed In | Wed, November 08 2017

Holiday Support Gathering at Hospice on November 13th

Please join us at the hospice office, 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro on Monday, November 13th, from 5:30-6:30 pm for a special time to gather with others who are grieving to talk about the challenges of grieving during the holiday season and strategies for coping. Cicely Carroll and Connie Baxter will facilitate the conversation. Give yourself the gift of support for this potentially difficult season. Everyone is welcome to this free event. Light refreshments will be served. For more information about this gathering or other bereavement services call (802) 257-0775 or visit www.brattleborohospice.org