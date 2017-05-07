By CrisEricson2016 | Sat, May 06 2017

Talking About Health Insurance? Don't Forget Herpes, the Gift That Keeps On Giving & Costing $$$

Let's Talk About Obamacare, changes coming in health care & what's next in health insurance and Genital Herpes!

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one out of six people in the United States aged 14 to 49 have genital herpes caused by the HSV-2 infection (the herpes simplex virus often responsible for genital herpes).

How many young teenagers, young adults,

and older Vermonters like me, have the

"gift that keeps on giving"?

When you first get genital herpes,

you might find your first symptoms are

that you cannot urinate. Nothing comes out.

Your system gets totally blocked.

You start burning with fever.

If you can't afford herpes suppressant medicine,

how are you going to hold a job if this occurs

several times a year?

Replacing Obamacare is big in the news right now.

There is one thing I want,

and that's a little honesty!

Obamacare claimed to give healthcare to people

with pre-existing conditions,

BUT

that did not cover prescriptions!

I will use myself as an example.

My prescription insurance plan,

Medicare Plan D,

allows the insurer to change which prescription

drugs they cover and don't cover.

To me, this feels like blatant contract fraud.

There is no "meeting of the minds".

There is no safety net.

Look at this letter they sent me in January 2017,

stating that they suddenly decided that they

aren't going to pay for herpes suppressant

medicine anymore.

Well, it's May, and the big sore I have hasn't

healed yet, and I'm still waiting for the primary

care provider to file an appeal with the

Medicare Plan D provider!

Look at the receipt from the pharmacy,

because under Medicare Plan D they did have

to fill my prescription for 90 days more,

but then they cut me off

and then I had

an outbreak, after they cut me off!

The co-pay with Medicare Plan D was $3.70

at Rite Aid in Springfield, Vermont.

The cost without prescription insurance?

$959.99

Why are Medicare Plan D providers allowed to

change their coverage? How is that not contract fraud?

I can't reach the House Freedom Caucus because

http://facebook.com blocked me and deactivated me,

etc.

What right does a government group like the

House Freedom Caucus have to use http://facebook.com

as their official place of communicating with American

Voters when in fact facebook kicks out people anytime

they want to? That's not freedom of speech!

https://www.facebook.com/freedomcaucus/

House Freedom Caucus

. 15923 likes · 1452 talking about this. Official Facebook

Page of the House Freedom Caucus.

ps. Yes, I'm turning 65 years old this month.

Don't call me to sell me anything!

AARP, do not call me!

AARP excluded me from candidate debates and

forums many times starting in 2002 and continuing

through 2016.

I will NEVER join AARP!

Taking away herpes suppressant medicine can

kill someone. Did you know that depending on

what type of other injuries you have after you

get genital herpes, that it can spread through

your blood to the site of other injuries!

Your genital herpes can turn into herpes encephalitis

of the spine or herpes encephalitis of the brain

and kill you.

I haven't touched a man in over 18 years. Not one kiss,

nothing. But Herpes is a gift that keeps on giving!

WE NEED TO EDUCATE KIDS MORE ABOUT HERPES!

I DO NOT CARE HOW EMBARRASSED I AM ABOUT

ADDRESSING THIS SUBJECT.

I have been a perennial political candiadte starting

2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016

and I will get on the ballot 2018

as a candidate for U.S. Congress

against incumbent

U.S. Congressman Peter Welch

who voted to lower food stamps.

LET'S TALK ABOUT HEALTHCARE,

HOW CAN OBAMACARE

CLAIM TO COVER PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS

WHEN

PRESCRIPTION INSURANCE COMPANIES

ARE ALLOWED

TO STOP COVERING ANY EXPENSIVE PRESCRIPTION

ANY TIME THEY WANT TO!!!???

HOW CAN THIS OBAMACARE ERA

BAIT & SWITCH PLAN BE ANYTHING BUT PURE

CONTRACT FRAUD?????????????????

and post my complaint for me at the House Freedom Caucus - Home | Facebook

Please do me a favor, since I have been blocked from facebook,

What's wrong with the statement above and how does it affect the

over all cost of health care in America? Herpes is the gift that

keeps on giving, so if you caught it when you were younger,

you still have it now, even if you are turning 65 this month, like me!