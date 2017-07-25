By reginaldwam3 | Tue, July 25 2017

This installment of The Commons’ “Voices Live!” series, “What’s Really Being Done About Opiates in Our Community?” took take place on Monday, April 3, from at the Brooks Memorial Library.

The Commons and the Community Opioid Response Committee will hosted a discussion on what is being done and what resources are available to tackle the opioid problem in our community.

The evening’s panel includes members of Turning Point of Windham County, the Brattleboro Police Department, the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition, Habit Opco, and The AIDS Project of Southern Vermont’s Syringe Support Program.

With the “Voices Live!” program, in collaboration with The Commons, The Community Opioid Response Committee joins other community organizations to bring local agencies and the public into a room to discuss difficult issues of importance to our community. as an extension of the nonprofit newspaper’s Voices op-ed/commentary section.

The Community Opioid Response Committee is a collaboration among various community partners.

They include the Vermont Department of Health, Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition, Turning Point, Habit Opco, Heath Care and Rehabilitation Services, Nar-anon Family Groups, Brattleboro Retreat, and community members who share concerns about how the community deals with addiction and supports individuals and families who are affected by substance-abuse issues.