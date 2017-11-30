"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Why Don’t They Just Stop? A Community Discussion: Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction


By reginaldwam3 | Wed, November 29 2017

 

BRATTLEBORO – The Community Opioid Response Committee (COR) is holding a conversation on Why Don’t They Just Stop? Ways to Think About and Talk About Addiction on Wednesday, September 27 at the Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro, Vermont 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM to answer such common questions as Why can some people quit and others can't? Why would they choose drugs over a job and/or family? Don't they care about the consequences of their choices? And shouldn't they be responsible and accountable for their actions?Geoff Kane, Chief of Addiction Services at the Brattleboro Retreat, will facilitate a discussion with a panel of local professionals in recovery and addiction specialists including Brian Condon, Jed Popp, Ella Thorne-Thomsen, Suzie Walker & Paul Sinsigalli. Refreshments will be provided.

Hosted by the Community Opioid Response Committee. COR’s mission is to engage the community to reduce opioid misuse, addiction and stigma. We promote awareness and involvement across the continuum of prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery. This event will be live-streamed by BCTV & cortalks.org. To learn more contact bapc802@gmail.com or 257-2175 or visit cortalks.org.

