By reginaldwam3 | Wed, April 26 2017

The Guilford Street Ski Tow began in 1938. It was one of the 1st three ski tows in New England and led the way as nearly 700 community and neighborhood ski areas sprang to life in Vermont alone. In the intervening years 620 of those once-thriving community ski hills have closed, but the Guilford Street Ski Tow remains.

Here's the origin story of Brattleboro’s favorite ski hill and subsequent creation of a 4-season, Living Memorial Park, to honor all those who served in the second world war.