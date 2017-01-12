"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

Culture » History

Brattleboro History - The Hollows


By reginaldwam3 | Thu, January 12 2017

There are murder mysteries and strange names associated with a few small hollows in our region... here are a couple of stories...

Produced by Joe Rivers and his students at the Brattleboro Area Middle School.
Released January 12, 2017

