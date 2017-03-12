"If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you." - Calvin Coolidge

Home » Culture » History

Brattleboro History Podcast e91 - Mary Shiminski I Love You!


By reginaldwam3 | Sat, March 11 2017

In 1974 Mary Shiminski broke up with her boyfriend, Bert Salva. What followed inspired poetry, art and song. Here's the story...

Comments | 1

Submitted by BusyMom on March 12, 2017 - 1:29pm. #

Great job!

Nice fun piece of Brattleboro history.

 

