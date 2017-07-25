"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » History

Brattleboro History Radio - Episode 100 - Addison, Fort Dummer and the Next Generation


By reginaldwam3 | Tue, July 25 2017

In this episode we tell the history of Brattleboro from day 1, discuss the historiography of Brattleboro from its inception to today, and introduce a few future historians… All 4 minutes.

