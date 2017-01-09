From today in history, 1885:
The Ceres club will give a “bubble party” next Thursday at Miss Minnie Pettee’s.
Apparently it was quite the fad in the 1870s-80s, among adults more than children!
https://forgottenstories.net/tag/soap-bubble-party/
https://books.google.com/books?id=M_LQAAAAMAAJ&pg=PA221&lpg=PA221&dq=soa...
carbonating
We should hold one and do the bubble dance!
Bubbles are a lot of fun, and there's some good math and science with them - surface tension, volume, air pressure, etc.
Back when I was at the children's museum we had a room set aside for Bubbles - giant bubbles, foam, square bubbles, and so on. We all got pretty adept at making and handling bubbles (wet your hands with soapy water and you can carry them). I still have my giant bubble wand, that makes enormous bubbles on good days (cool and wet days, to be precise).
How novel
That book excerpt is great... there was a lot of marching about at a bubble party.
Good games suggested - largest bubble, keeping it aloft longest, most bubbles, reaching the ceiling with a bubble.