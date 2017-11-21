From Today's History, November 20, 1891:
"L.H. Barber has bought a large Edison phonograph of 40 cylinders. Fourteen persons can listen to its sounds at one time, and it can be fitted with a cone and entertainment given to a large audience. The phonograph will be open to the inspection of the public at some suitable place on Main
street next week."
https://www.loc.gov/collections/edison-company-motion-pictures-and-sound...
Prediction
In just over 100 years, you'll be able to carry it in your pocket!