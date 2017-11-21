"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 63 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » History

Edison Phonograph


By BusyMom | Mon, November 20 2017

From Today's History, November 20, 1891:

"L.H. Barber has bought a large Edison phonograph of 40 cylinders. Fourteen persons can listen to its sounds at one time, and it can be fitted with a cone and entertainment given to a large audience. The phonograph will be open to the inspection of the public at some suitable place on Main
street next week."

https://www.loc.gov/collections/edison-company-motion-pictures-and-sound...

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on November 20, 2017 - 10:41am. #

Prediction

In just over 100 years, you'll be able to carry it in your pocket!

 

iBrattleboro Poll

It's not Thanksgiving unless I have a serving or two of

Choices