Field Trip

By spinoza | Thu, May 25 2017

The scene is the Civil Rights Museum, Memphis, Tennessee. For those unaware, in addition to its nickname as the birthplace of rock and roll, and being the largest city on the Mississippi River, Memphis is named after another Delta city, the ancient capital of lower Egypt, a mighty dynasty long since vanished into oblivion. Most notably, Memphis is where Martin Luther King was shot. That exact spot being the setting for this encounter.

King was killed on the balcony of Room 306 in the Lorraine Motel, and as you can see from pictures, something is frozen in time there. Strikingly, the Civil Rights Museum is built into the Lorraine Motel. Its galleries mushroomed from the original motel, now one of the more intense curatorial excursions you can take in this country concerning the plight of African Americans.

While setting the scene for an episode that still plays on my mind, let me get the most intense detail out of the way. The museum is laid out chronologically. Exhibits move from the earliest days of American slavery and Middle Passage, through the signal events of African American struggle for Civil Rights. Each room is detailed and arrayed with media, objects, inscription, art, all bearing testimony about tumultuous events. That timeline is still unfolding.

The Museum winds through mighty movements, from sit-ins, to marches, and strikes, and culminates in room 306. One is put IN *the* room, literally. (Slight clarification- the tour ends in the hall outside the two adjacent rooms King and his entourage were staying in when he was shot on the balcony. The room’s walls were removed and replaced by glass. As was intended, visitors inhabit the crime scene inches from the murder. Nothing has been touched or retouched from that portentous day, April 4, 1968.)

I should probably say a few words about why I was there, but truthfully, other than appetite for insight, and pique towards our craven slaveholding forbearers, not a lot needs to be said. Now let's turn to the event this piece attempts to illuminate. I was the first visitor of the day that day, and for the first hour I had the Museum pretty much to myself. There was rudimentary Museum security at the entrance, a metal detector, a quick eye-over/pat down. Before too long the school busses began pulling in and the place filled up. In a way it is the quintessential field trip.

A group of local sixth graders were ushered into the building just about at the point in which I was completely leveled, my stomach in knots by the magnitude of oppression and resistance revealed. Like any kid on a field trip would be, these kids are jacked up. And as can be expected, the range of human early adolescent behavior was on display, from flirting to flitting, from those who can’t devour information fully enough to those who seemed to care less.

The incident occurs at a crucial point in the tour, in a jail cell, a simulation of the very cell King was held in when he was arrested in Birmingham. The set of the cell is open to sit in, bare walls, bars and bed. King reads aloud from a famous letter written from that moment. At the instant I happened by, three girls were ‘imprisoned’. They all were thoroughly ‘of 2017’, whatever that means. In that moment they acted oblivious to the larger context, lounging on the bed, snapping selfies, laughing it up, more in the vein of Jailhouse Rock than reflecting on a cornerstone of historic struggle.

I watched with fascination, not really passing any judgement, the scene did not seem unusual given today’s world. Then out of nowhere, their teacher, or an aide from the school, roars into the cell. He’s screaming at them, demanding they quit their indulgent antics, and show some respect. His tone was harsh, and full of outrage. The girls gave him a ‘whatever dude shrug’. He stormed off, and I don’t know what happened after that.

I have since spent many hours thinking about this moment, I’d like to share some further reflections, but first I’d rather let others react if you are inclined. This seems, given our current struggles, here in Vermont, and in the larger World, an innocuous enough episode on the surface, but maybe scratching the surface can show a bit of where we’re at and what may be coming next.

In closing, words from that letter of Dr. King’s from the Birmingham jail.

“I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen's Councilor or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to "order" than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: "I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action"; who paternalistic-ally believes he can set the timetable for another man's freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a "more convenient season."

http://www.civilrightsmuseum.org/the-children-shall-lead-them