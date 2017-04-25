"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

Culture » History

First Wednesdays at Brooks Library: The Indian World of George Washington


By Brooks Memorial | Tue, April 25 2017

The upcoming Vermont Humanities Council's First Wednesday lecture will discuss how George Washington handled his interactions with Indian peoples. Join us on Wednesday, May 3 at 7 pm at Brooks Memorial Library. Dartmouth College professor Colin Calloway will look at the first president's relations with Indian peoples and consider how Native American nations and lands shaped the man who shaped the republic. His talk, "The Indian World of George Washington," is part of the Vermont Humanities Council's First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public. https://www.vermonthumanities.org/event/the-indian-world-of-george-washington/

