It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

First Wednesdays - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself: FDR and the New Deal


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, September 13 2017

From 1929 to 1939, the US experienced the longest and worst economic depression in its history and the first in which the federal government acted decisively to reverse it. Join us on October 4, 2017 at 7 pm as UVM History Professor Emeritus Mark A. Stoler discusses how Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal changed the government’s role in the economy and affected the lives of Americans in ways that are still with us today.

This program is underwritten by: University of Vermont Humanitites Center

Statewide underwriters include:

National Life Group

Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation

Vermont Department of Libraries

Institute of Museum and Library Services

For more information, contact Starr Latronica, library director, 802 254-5290 extension 101, or starr@brookslibraryvt.org

