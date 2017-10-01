"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 42 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » History

The Hinsdale Bridge: An Audio History from the Brattleboro Historical Society


By reginaldwam3 | Sun, October 01 2017

Plans for a new Brattleboro-Hinsdale Bridge are in the works. Here's some history on the subject...

BrattleboroVermontHistoryHinsdaleBridgeConnecticut River

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The marginalized group I most identify with is

Choices