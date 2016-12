By BusyMom | Mon, December 19 2016

From Today's Local History, 1879:

On Tuesday night at 11 o’clock it was discovered that fire was working under the flooring of the fourth floor of the Brooks House, about midway of the house. Lines of hose were carried up to the third and fourth stories, holes cut in floors and partitions, the house thoroughly drenched, and after upward of an hour’s work the fire was soaked out.