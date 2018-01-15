"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 23 guests online.

Online users

  • Deniseglo

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » History

Puzzle Pieces Of Black American History


By CrisEricson2016 | Mon, January 15 2018

Puzzle Pieces Of Black American History  http://www.flickr.com/photos/22650076@N04/7145034325

I scanned some of my family history documents, Bills of sale of Slaves, including children, etc.  My browser is now out-dated so I can't check to see if the link is still good, and the library is closed today.

You will note that my last name, Ericson, isn't on the Slave documents, because my great-grandfather, Larse Ericson, sailed over from Sweden at age 10 and married Elizabeth Margruder (known in our family history to be part Native Indian).  My grandfather, George Robert Ericson, was born on the Hemp Lawn Farm on the Benson Pike in Shelbyville, Kentucky, which was where the Slaves lived and worked before the Civil War.

In the family graveyard on the Hemp Lawn Farm, are buried Slaves, family members, and Civil War Soldiers.  Several times in the past I posted this information on websites and the websites were hacked.

You will note, in the various family history which I have posted on this link (if the link is still good) that family members during the time Slaves were held include names which are popular in Vermont, and may be distantly related: Clarks and Magruders and Smiths.

»

Upcoming Events

Mon, Jan 15

Tue, Jan 16

Wed, Jan 17

Thu, Jan 18

Fri, Jan 19

Sat, Jan 20

Mon, Jan 22

Tue, Jan 23

Wed, Jan 24

Thu, Jan 25

Fri, Jan 26

Sat, Jan 27

more

iBrattleboro Poll

The most influential (recent) President of the US is/was

Choices