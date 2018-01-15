By CrisEricson2016 | Mon, January 15 2018

Puzzle Pieces Of Black American History http://www.flickr.com/photos/22650076@N04/7145034325

I scanned some of my family history documents, Bills of sale of Slaves, including children, etc. My browser is now out-dated so I can't check to see if the link is still good, and the library is closed today.

You will note that my last name, Ericson, isn't on the Slave documents, because my great-grandfather, Larse Ericson, sailed over from Sweden at age 10 and married Elizabeth Margruder (known in our family history to be part Native Indian). My grandfather, George Robert Ericson, was born on the Hemp Lawn Farm on the Benson Pike in Shelbyville, Kentucky, which was where the Slaves lived and worked before the Civil War.

In the family graveyard on the Hemp Lawn Farm, are buried Slaves, family members, and Civil War Soldiers. Several times in the past I posted this information on websites and the websites were hacked.

You will note, in the various family history which I have posted on this link (if the link is still good) that family members during the time Slaves were held include names which are popular in Vermont, and may be distantly related: Clarks and Magruders and Smiths.