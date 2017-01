By BusyMom | Thu, January 12 2017

From Today in History 1894:

Many people will learn with regret that the women in charge of the “Woman’s

Educational and Industrial union” have decided to give up the work and close the room in Ryther building February 1. The union has been very useful in helping women to help themselves.

Looks like the parent organization existed until quite recently in Boston.

http://ocp.hul.harvard.edu/ww/weiu.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women's_Educational_and_Industrial_Union