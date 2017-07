By Not Signed In | Mon, July 17 2017

Our 16th Annual Garden Tour has been slated for this weekend of July 22nd and 23rd - 10am to 3pm.

On display will be the Gardens of:

Gordon and Mary Hayward

Cyndy Fine - Genius Loci

Lily & Gene Walsh

Toby Young & Sharon & Ingrid Boccelli

Please join us - for more information visit - http://www.westminstercares.org/2017-garden-tour.html