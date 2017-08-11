Brattleboro Tree Board Needs Members

By oakgeorgia | Thu, August 10 2017

Do you like trees? They reduce energy use, provide erosion control, and help control storm water runoff. The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board is short-handed and needs two new members. If you are a resident of Brattleboro, and want to help us look after the Town’s trees, fill out the online application at the Town’s website: www.brattleboro.org > Serving the Community > Boards and Committees > Application. (Don’t be intimidated by the application; it’s an all-purpose document. If you have questions about it, Jan Anderson at 251-8100 can help.)

There’s no need to be a tree expert—the Brattleboro Tree Warden is an ex officio member of the committee. We meet at 7 PM on the 2nd Tuesday of the month in the Hanna Cosman room at the Municipal Center. Meetings are open to the public; come meet us on September 12.