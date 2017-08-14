Dummerston Perennial Swappers Visited Ann Newsmith's Garden on Aug. 10, 2017

By Tego | Sat, August 12 2017

It is free to join the Dummerston Perennial Swappers. New gardeners can come and get free perennials and advice from seasoned gardeners who have too much of one thing or another and would rather share the wealth than throw perfect plants into a compost heap. We meet every two weeks in the growing season. Then we tour a local garden.

This one belonged to Ann Newsmith in West Brattleboro. Next Perennial Swappers meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday 24 August, meeting outside the church in Dummerston Center.for the swap, then we will tour the Daigler garden. Great for getting ideas and just enjoying the beauty. Membership is free but everybody puts a dollar in the cookie tin to cover expenses ( maps, directions, ice cream for last meeting of the season)

https://youtu.be/mJDPmA9B060.