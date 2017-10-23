Hoaxed Flowers

By tomaidh | Sun, October 22 2017

The fruit trees in my parking lot have just begun to bloom. (10/22/17)

Don't they know that "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." as Trump tweeted.

Also: "Snowing in Texas and Louisiana, record setting freezing temperatures throughout the country and beyond. Global warming is an expensive hoax!"

And again: He has called global warming “an expensive hoax,” a concept “created by and for the Chinese” to hurt U.S. manufacturing, “a total con job” and “bullshit.” (Newsweek: http://www.newsweek.com/trump-global-warming-hoax-paris-berkeley-621073)