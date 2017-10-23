"Legend: A lie that has attained the dignity of age." - H.L. Mencken

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 28 guests online.

Online users

  • Ruthie
  • SK-B

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Home & Garden

Hoaxed Flowers


By tomaidh | Sun, October 22 2017

The fruit trees in my parking lot have just begun to bloom. (10/22/17)

Don't they know that "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." as Trump tweeted.

Also: "Snowing in Texas and Louisiana, record setting freezing temperatures throughout the country and beyond. Global warming is an expensive hoax!"

And again: He has called global warming “an expensive hoax,” a concept “created by and for the Chinese” to hurt U.S. manufacturing, “a total con job” and “bullshit.” (Newsweek: http://www.newsweek.com/trump-global-warming-hoax-paris-berkeley-621073)

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Brattleboro's single-use plastic bag ban should use a plastic thickness of

Choices