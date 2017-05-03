By SEON | Wed, May 03 2017

SEON presents “How (Older) Houses Work”

The Sustainable Energy Outreach Network (SEON) is presenting a 2-part program on “How (Older) Houses Work” on May 18th and 30th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at the Marlboro Graduate Center, Room 2C, 28 Vernon Street, Brattleboro. Peter Yost of BuildingGreen, Inc, 2014 National Association of Home Builders’ Educator of the Year, will be the dynamic presenter for this program on “How (Older) Houses Work.” Session 1, May 18th, examines how heat and moisture interact in buildings, and looks at some building science “puzzles.” Session 2, May 30th, is an opportunity to bring your own building science puzzles and question and will conclude with a survey of the tools and techniques used to diagnose building issues and energy efficiency.

This is the 3rd in a series of 6 public forums that SEON is presenting to the public focusing on renovation or new building construction advocating the higher energy codes of Efficiency Vermont.

The cost per session is $10; free for SEON members. Register at www.seon.info/programs/. For questions, email admin@seon.info. We recommend registering early because of limited space.