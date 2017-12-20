"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Recent Comments

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 29 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke
  • tomaidh

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Home & Garden

Pellet Stove Replacement Program


By Not Signed In | Tue, December 19 2017

Green Mountain Home Repair, a program of the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, is pleased to announce a pellet stove replacement program for Windham County residents. Eligible homeowners will get a price reduction of $2,000 to $4,000 on the cost of purchasing and installing an approved pellet stove to replace an old wood stove, or kerosene or propane heater.

Funding for this two-year program comes from the State of Vermont’s Clean Energy Development Fund. Each new pellet stove replacement will decrease pollution, increase energy efficiency, and reduce homeowner’s fuel usage. Loans are available to pay the remainder of the installation cost and all homeowners will get a complimentary home check up to review maintenance, health and safety concerns.

Green Mountain Home Repair is partnering with Friends of the Sun, the Stove Depot, Shanahan Building Supplies, and Sandri Energy on this program. For more information and to check eligibility, call the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust at (802) 254-4604.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Best holiday cookie, in my opinion...

Choices