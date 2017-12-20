By Not Signed In | Tue, December 19 2017

Green Mountain Home Repair, a program of the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, is pleased to announce a pellet stove replacement program for Windham County residents. Eligible homeowners will get a price reduction of $2,000 to $4,000 on the cost of purchasing and installing an approved pellet stove to replace an old wood stove, or kerosene or propane heater.

Funding for this two-year program comes from the State of Vermont’s Clean Energy Development Fund. Each new pellet stove replacement will decrease pollution, increase energy efficiency, and reduce homeowner’s fuel usage. Loans are available to pay the remainder of the installation cost and all homeowners will get a complimentary home check up to review maintenance, health and safety concerns.

Green Mountain Home Repair is partnering with Friends of the Sun, the Stove Depot, Shanahan Building Supplies, and Sandri Energy on this program. For more information and to check eligibility, call the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust at (802) 254-4604.