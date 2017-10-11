"One reason I don't drink is that I want to know when I am having a good time." - Lady Astor

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Home & Garden

Town of Brattleboro Fall Leaf Collection Schedule 2017


By Not Signed In | Tue, October 10 2017

The following dates have been scheduled for Brattleboro's curbside Fall Leaf Collection. All locations will be picked up each Friday:

Leaf Pick Up Date

ALL RESIDENTS Friday, October 20, 2017

ALL RESIDENTS Friday, November 3, 2017

All leaves and clippings must be in brown paper leaf bags and at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on scheduled leaf collection days. Acceptable waste...leaves, grass, clippings, garden waste, twigs, no branches larger than 1" in diameter and 2 feet long. No other household trash is to be included.

NO PLASTIC BAGS or other containers will be accepted.

Brown paper leaf bags are available for purchase at local businesses.

These will be the only days scheduled for curbside leaf pick up. There will be NO SATURDAY PICKUP.

Town of Brattleboro
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316
E-mail: cdyer@brattleboro.org

Submitted by Fisherman on October 10, 2017 - 12:44pm. #

FAll Leaf Collection

I have always wondered why this is scheduled so early, but especially this year. Although leaves are falling a little, the warm weather will make the leaf drop later than usual. We will be stuck with bags of leaves after the second collection. Happens every year.

 
Submitted by cgrotke on October 10, 2017 - 12:56pm. #

Yup

I second the request to shift these later. We have a big maple that's still green with all leaves on.

I also think the overnight street parking date is set too early, and should kick in the first time plows go out.

Does anyone know of a source of leaf bags that don't have logos on them?

 
Submitted by Maria on October 10, 2017 - 5:14pm. #

To request a later date for Leaf Pickup

On the Town of Brattleboro Website there is a Customer Service form .
http://www.brattleboro.org/

Here is the link to the Town's Customer Service Form where a request that the town changes to a later leaf pickup may be made.
https://www.mapsonline.net/brattleborovt/forms/standalone.html.php?id=10...

 

