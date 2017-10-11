Town of Brattleboro Fall Leaf Collection Schedule 2017

By Not Signed In | Tue, October 10 2017

The following dates have been scheduled for Brattleboro's curbside Fall Leaf Collection. All locations will be picked up each Friday:

Leaf Pick Up Date

ALL RESIDENTS Friday, October 20, 2017

ALL RESIDENTS Friday, November 3, 2017

All leaves and clippings must be in brown paper leaf bags and at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on scheduled leaf collection days. Acceptable waste...leaves, grass, clippings, garden waste, twigs, no branches larger than 1" in diameter and 2 feet long. No other household trash is to be included.

NO PLASTIC BAGS or other containers will be accepted.

Brown paper leaf bags are available for purchase at local businesses.

These will be the only days scheduled for curbside leaf pick up. There will be NO SATURDAY PICKUP.

Town of Brattleboro

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316

E-mail: cdyer@brattleboro.org