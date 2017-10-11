Town of Brattleboro Fall Leaf Collection Schedule 2017

The following dates have been scheduled for Brattleboro's curbside Fall Leaf Collection. All locations will be picked up each Friday:
Leaf Pick Up Date
ALL RESIDENTS Friday, October 20, 2017
ALL RESIDENTS Friday, November 3, 2017
All leaves and clippings must be in brown paper leaf bags and at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on scheduled leaf collection days. Acceptable waste...leaves, grass, clippings, garden waste, twigs, no branches larger than 1" in diameter and 2 feet long. No other household trash is to be included.
NO PLASTIC BAGS or other containers will be accepted.
Brown paper leaf bags are available for purchase at local businesses.
These will be the only days scheduled for curbside leaf pick up. There will be NO SATURDAY PICKUP.
Town of Brattleboro
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS
211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316
E-mail: cdyer@brattleboro.org
Comments | 3
FAll Leaf Collection
I have always wondered why this is scheduled so early, but especially this year. Although leaves are falling a little, the warm weather will make the leaf drop later than usual. We will be stuck with bags of leaves after the second collection. Happens every year.
Yup
I second the request to shift these later. We have a big maple that's still green with all leaves on.
I also think the overnight street parking date is set too early, and should kick in the first time plows go out.
Does anyone know of a source of leaf bags that don't have logos on them?
To request a later date for Leaf Pickup
On the Town of Brattleboro Website there is a Customer Service form .
http://www.brattleboro.org/
Here is the link to the Town's Customer Service Form where a request that the town changes to a later leaf pickup may be made.
https://www.mapsonline.net/brattleborovt/forms/standalone.html.php?id=10...