What to Know Before You Build: Expert Tips for Homeowners Planning Renovation or New Construction Projects


By Not Signed In | Wed, January 11 2017

The Sustainable Energy Outreach Network (SEON) will host a panel presentation for the public on “What to Know Before you Build: Expert Tips for Homeowners Planning Renovation or New Construction Projects” on Monday, January 23rd from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at the Marlboro Graduate Center in Brattleboro.

Given the considerable success of the Sustainable Home Tour in October, SEON felt it important to assist people with their own future residential projects. Topics will include: Choosing an Architect or Designer; Selecting a Contractor; Project Delivery Methods and Contract Types; The Design and Planning Process; Construction Loans and Financing; State-wide Energy Efficiency Incentives and Savings, Construction Budgets and Estimating, Contractor Best Practices, and more. Time for Q & A will be available following the presentations. Individuals presenting on financing and state-wide incentives will be available from 5:30 – 6:00 PM and after the presentation for individual conversations.

Pre-registration is recommended because of space limitations. Please contact admin@seon.info or 802-376-9262 to register or if you have further questions. For details, visit www.seon.info/public-forums. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is by donation. SEON is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that promotes the understanding of energy efficiency and renewable energy technology.

