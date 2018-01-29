"A man who has never gone to school may steal from a freight car; but if he has a university education, he may steal the whole railroad." - Theodore Roosevelt

Hello, Lurking Readers


By cgrotke | Mon, January 29 2018

In the last week or so, I've met no less than 8 people who have told me they love reading iBrattleboro, but have never written anything on the site. No stories about things they know about, nor comments on what others are doing. But they visit and read it often. I assume that if I met eight in a matter of days, there are probably many others, too.

That's fine with me, but I thought it was a bit of a shame that these nice, talented people might not know one another, or that they share a pastime. Some might be able to help one another with projects underway, or become real-world friends.

With that in mind, I hereby introduce you all to one another.

Silent lurkers, meet the other silent lurkers.... you are all quite interesting and would probably enjoy one another.

Submitted by dcVermontlover on January 29, 2018 - 3:28pm. #

Hi, my name is...

Hi, I'm Abbie, long-time lurker, first-time commenter. Also Chris's sister!

 

