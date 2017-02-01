By KAlden | Wed, February 01 2017

If you are a woman over 50 years old and considered 'plus size' ( size 14 +) you are invited to participate in a nationwide project;

The Body Portrait Project is a series of interviews with women who don't fit the traditional model of beauty. It offers an opportunity for women to tell their stories and talk about how they view their bodies; how those views have impacted their lives and to celebrate all the incredible things our bodies can do - regardless of age or size.

Do you know that 67.8% of all women in the United States are considered "plus size"? Half of those women are 50 years old and older. Women that fall into those categories- over 50 and plus size- are invisible in society and certainly in the fashion/media worlds. Being able to put a voice and a face to those hundreds of thousands of women is an important step not only in the battle for equality in all areas but in the very necessary movement to empower women to embrace and appreciate their bodies and be more self confident and comfortable in their skin.

Each interview will take about 45 minutes and can be done over the phone; on FaceTime or in person. Women from all walks of life are welcome and encouraged to join me in sharing the stories of our remarkable and one of a kind bodies. These interviews will be featured in a blog series focusing on powerful women.

Please contact me @ bodyportraitproject@gmail.com or leave me a message on the FB page: The Body Portrait Project

You can read about my long journey to appreciating my body here: https://lifetakebigbites.wordpress.com/…/appreciating-my-b…/

For more information check out the FB page: The Body Portrait Project

If you have already signed up...Thank You! I'll be in touch with you soon to schedule your interview.