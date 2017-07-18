By VanLorelei | Tue, July 18 2017

A couple of days before the recent presidential election I was outside doing chores.

My granddaughter Bella whom I had just picked up from school was playing on a swing nearby. A happy child, she was always singing some pop tune during play, but on this day I heard her singing “My Country Tis of Thee.”

Made me smile, and then I remembered this picture her father had taken of her a few years ago which, to me, was so impactful and impressionable.

As a mother of two middle aged adults and grandmother of four, with ages ranging from ten to eighteen, our family discussions surrounding the future of our country has three generations of different worlds sharing their views. I commonly found that the younger members of the family were more informed than the rest of the family, which proves to me their sincere concern for the future.

I think we all need frequent reminders that we are not immortal! We will die! All of our actions now will effect our future generations, the ones we love and treasure, our children.



