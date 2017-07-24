60th Annual Marlboro Benefit Summer Sale

By dmholzapfel | Mon, July 24 2017

The Marlboro community will hold its 60th annual Summer Benefit Sale on Saturday, July 29 from 9am to 3 pm. in the Town Center, 510 South Rd., Marlboro, Vermont. This event began as a benefit for the Marlboro Community Club in the mid-1960’s and has been held annually until 2005 when it was continued by the Marlboro Alliance. Used clothing for children, men and women will fill the Meetinghouse Church and home-baked goods and refreshments will be for sale on the Meetinghouse lawn.

The historic Town House will be filled with lightly used toys, books, electrical appliances, tools, housewares, linens and furniture. A silent auction on the very best items will be held from 9 until 2. In addition to great bargains and good food, the sale is an opportunity to re-use household goods.

On Sunday, July 30 from 11-2 everything will be free, although donations will be appreciated. The Marlboro Alliance is a 501(C)(3) charitable org. that nurtures the Marlboro community. This event is our main fundraiser for the year and, since we are an all-volunteer organization, 100% of donations will help to support the following: The Marlboro Fair, Marlboro Cares, The Marlboro Mixer, The Summer Library, Town House Fix-Up, MES After School Program, Marlboro Fire Co., Meetinghouse School, Meetinghouse Church, the January Book Swap, Town Meeting Lunch, the Volunteer Thank-You Breakfast and The Assistance and Emergency Funds and The Scholarship Fund. More information about the Alliance can be found at www.marlboroalliance.com.