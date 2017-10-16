"One reason I don't drink is that I want to know when I am having a good time." - Lady Astor

BCTV Schedules Week of 10/16/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, October 16 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 10/16/17

Monday, October 16, 2017

12:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

2:45 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson

3:15 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Eric George

3:45 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

4:45 am Vermont's Black Bears

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/6/17

5:30 am The FEED - 10/11/17

6:00 am Addiction Recovery Channel - Medication Assisted Treatment

6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

7:00 am Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rick Winston

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Tim Mayo

9:30 am Bear Pond Books - M.T. Anderson

10:00 am Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

10:35 am Yoga for You - 10-2-17

11:00 am Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

12:45 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

3:30 pm Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

5:00 pm For the Animals - How Humane Germany Treats Animals vs The USA

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/6/17

6:30 pm Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

8:33 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

9:33 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

10:10 pm Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer

11:30 pm Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

12:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

1:30 am Bear Pond Books - M.T. Anderson

2:00 am For the Animals - How Humane Germany Treats Animals vs The USA

2:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

3:30 am Words Out Loud - Poets Greg Delanty and Madeleine Kunin

4:35 am Yoga for You - 10-2-17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/6/17

5:30 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Tim Mayo

6:00 am Vermont International Film Festival Preview

6:30 am Studio Place Arts - Rock Solid XVII

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 15

10:00 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

11:00 am Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rob Chapman

11:35 am Yoga for You - 10-2-17

12:00 pm Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

12:35 pm NuclearFreeFuturePeacePrize F 10092017

1:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

4:00 pm Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer

5:20 pm Vermont's Black Bears

5:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Why Regret' by Galway Kinnell

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Little Jug - My Cat Zupec by Richard Mosher

8:25 pm Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

9:00 pm What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17

10:12 pm Nell C: The Series - Carmilla Monologue

10:16 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Why Regret' by Galway Kinnell

10:20 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Lyla June - Music Video

10:24 pm PSA Coop Kitchen: Quarter a Chicken

10:29 pm PSA Coop Spot 2014

10:30 pm Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

12:08 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

1:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

5:30 am NuclearFreeFuturePeacePrize F 10092017

6:00 am Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17

6:25 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Lyla June - Music Video

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/8/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rick Winston

10:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else

11:30 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

12:03 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

1:03 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

1:41 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Why Regret' by Galway Kinnell

1:45 pm New England Coalition presents - 45th Annual Member Meeting 10/22/16

5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The FEED - 10/11/17

8:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Tim Mayo

9:00 pm Little Jug - My Cat Zupec by Richard Mosher

9:22 pm Nell C: The Series - Carmilla Monologue

9:30 pm Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17

9:55 pm Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club

10:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

10:30 pm Addiction Recovery Channel - Medication Assisted Treatment

11:00 pm Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project

11:30 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

Thursday, October 19, 2017

12:30 am Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer

1:50 am Bookstock - Delia Robinson

2:30 am Bookstock - Jack Mayer

3:14 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

3:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

4:00 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

5:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

6:00 am What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17

7:10 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Why Regret' by Galway Kinnell

7:15 am Artful Word - Burlington Jazz Fest

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am New England Coalition presents - 45th Annual Member Meeting 10/22/16

12:45 pm Senior Moments - Beethhoven 1

2:19 pm Gardening With Charlie - Extending the Season in Your Garden

2:24 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Lyla June - Music Video

2:30 pm Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project

3:00 pm Artful Word - Burlington Jazz Fest

3:45 pm Bookstock - Jack Mayer

4:30 pm Studio Place Arts - Rock Solid XVII

5:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

6:30 pm Vermont International Film Festival Preview

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Osher Lecture Series - First Lady Grace Coolidge

9:10 pm Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer

10:30 pm The Rhema Word - 10-5-17

11:09 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Why Regret' by Galway Kinnell

11:15 pm Words Out Loud - Poets Greg Delanty and Madeleine Kunin

Friday, October 20, 2017

12:20 am Osher Lecture Series - First Lady Grace Coolidge

1:30 am Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

2:15 am Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

3:52 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Lyla June - Music Video

4:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

5:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

6:42 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 15

7:47 am Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club

7:52 am Vermont's Black Bears

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17

9:25 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Why Regret' by Galway Kinnell

9:30 am Little Jug - My Cat Zupec by Richard Mosher

10:00 am Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

11:24 am Gardening With Charlie - Extending the Season in Your Garden

11:30 am The Rhema Word - 10-5-17

12:15 pm Artful Word - Burlington Jazz Fest

1:00 pm Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rick Winston

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else

3:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

3:35 pm Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

4:07 pm NuclearFreeFuturePeacePrize F 10092017

4:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

5:30 pm Studio Place Arts - Rock Solid XVII

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/6/17

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

9:24 pm Gardening With Charlie - Extending the Season in Your Garden

9:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

10:03 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

11:03 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

11:40 pm Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer

Saturday, October 21, 2017

1:00 am The FEED - 10/11/17

1:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

2:25 am Senior Moments - Beethhoven 1

4:00 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

5:00 am Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

5:34 am Bear Pond Books - M.T. Anderson

6:00 am The Rhema Word - 10-5-17

6:39 am Nell C: The Series - Carmilla Monologue

6:45 am Artful Word - Burlington Jazz Fest

7:30 am Vermont International Film Festival Preview

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Tim Mayo

9:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

12:42 pm Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer

2:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Dan Toomey, Mentorships of Robert Frost 10/2/17

3:30 pm Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

4:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Why Regret' by Galway Kinnell

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

5:42 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Heifer Mishmash

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/6/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

7:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

7:34 pm Bear Pond Books - M.T. Anderson

8:00 pm Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17

8:25 pm Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club

8:30 pm Little Jug - My Cat Zupec by Richard Mosher

8:52 pm Vermont's Black Bears

9:00 pm What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17

10:10 pm Nell C: The Series - Carmilla Monologue

10:15 pm Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

11:55 pm Words Out Loud - Poets Greg Delanty and Madeleine Kunin

Sunday, October 22, 2017

1:00 am Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rick Winston

2:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

4:48 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

5:00 am Studio Place Arts - Rock Solid XVII

5:30 am Landmark College Presents - Dan Toomey, Mentorships of Robert Frost 10/2/17

7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/8/17

9:25 am Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 15

11:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

11:33 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

12:33 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

1:09 pm Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club

1:15 pm Artful Word - Burlington Jazz Fest

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Osher Lecture Series - First Lady Grace Coolidge

4:15 pm Bookstock - Jack Mayer

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

6:02 pm Gardening With Charlie - Extending the Season in Your Garden

6:08 pm Vermont's Black Bears

6:15 pm The Rhema Word - 10-5-17

6:54 pm Nell C: The Series - Carmilla Monologue

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Vermont International Film Festival Preview

8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

9:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

9:35 pm NuclearFreeFuturePeacePrize F 10092017

10:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Dan Toomey, Mentorships of Robert Frost 10/2/17

11:30 pm Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project

 

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 10/16/17

Monday, October 16, 2017

1:05 am VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

3:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

6:00 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

6:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/12/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/6/17

10:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

1:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/2/17

2:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

2:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

4:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017

11:45 pm Town Hall Meeting Ann Mclane Kuster and Peter Welch

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

1:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

3:29 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

4:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

5:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

7:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/6/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:45 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

12:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/11/17

12:45 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17

2:00 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

3:05 pm VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/12/17

6:14 pm Studio

10:15 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

11:45 pm VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

12:20 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

1:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

2:58 am Town Hall Meeting Ann Mclane Kuster and Peter Welch

4:05 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

5:15 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

7:15 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/11/17

8:00 am VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

10:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/12/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17

8:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

11:00 pm VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

Thursday, October 19, 2017

12:52 am Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

2:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

3:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17

7:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/12/17

12:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

1:15 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17

2:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

3:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

4:58 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/12/17

7:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

9:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

10:34 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

Friday, October 20, 2017

12:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

2:30 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

3:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

5:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

7:30 am VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

9:29 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

2:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

4:00 pm VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.

4:32 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

5:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/11/17

6:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/18/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17

Saturday, October 21, 2017

3:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

4:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

7:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/18/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/6/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

11:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17

3:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

5:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/12/17

8:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

10:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

Sunday, October 22, 2017

12:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

2:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

3:00 am VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

6:05 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/11/17

7:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/6/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/10/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/12/17

12:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17

2:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/18/17

8:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

11:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17

