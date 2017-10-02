BCTV Schedules Week of 10/2/17

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for week of 10/2/17
Monday, October 2, 2017
12:00 am Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17
1:30 am Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17
2:45 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17
4:00 am Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival
4:30 am Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17
5:30 am For the Animals - Help -a- Pet
6:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17
7:12 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation
7:30 am Yoga for You - 9-18-17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott
9:44 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington
10:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids
10:45 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One
11:39 am VermontVersusComcastPSA F 08252017
11:45 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two
12:50 pm MMU High School Varsity Football vs. Brattleboro on 09-15-2017
1:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17
2:54 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17
3:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17
3:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group
4:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017
5:00 pm Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:50 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17
6:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17
9:15 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17
9:19 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
9:30 pm For the Animals - Help -a- Pet
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
11:00 pm White Cane Safety Awareness Day
11:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
12:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management
1:30 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Eric George
2:00 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases
2:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17
4:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17
5:30 am White Cane Safety Awareness Day
6:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers
6:30 am Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts
11:00 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Eric George
11:30 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1
1:17 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17
1:30 pm Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott
3:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17
4:00 pm Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17
5:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:45 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
5:47 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers
8:30 pm Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17
10:05 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
10:10 pm Forests, Carbon and Climate Resilience: Approaches for Woodland Management
11:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
11:53 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
12:00 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson
12:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17
1:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
2:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
3:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management
4:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17
10:14 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real
11:20 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group
11:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings
12:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1
2:30 pm Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17
4:06 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17
4:10 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
4:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
4:27 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
4:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers
5:00 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Ukulele Flash Mob in Pliny Park 8/4/17
5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:45 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
6:47 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17
10:15 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington
Thursday, October 5, 2017
12:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17
1:15 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott
2:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017
3:00 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17
3:15 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17
4:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
5:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History
6:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington
7:45 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17
11:12 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1
1:00 pm For the Animals - Help -a- Pet
1:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
1:30 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Ukulele Flash Mob in Pliny Park 8/4/17
2:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott
2:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation
3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
6:30 pm Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers
8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History
9:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017
9:42 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
9:45 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington
11:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
Friday, October 6, 2017
12:30 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts
1:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17
2:24 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17
4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
5:30 am BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017
6:12 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
6:26 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
6:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1
11:30 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Ukulele Flash Mob in Pliny Park 8/4/17
12:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17
1:24 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17
1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real
2:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration
3:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17
3:49 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
3:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
4:00 pm MMU High School Varsity Football vs. Brattleboro on 09-15-2017
4:40 pm Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17
6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017
8:45 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation
9:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17
11:15 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington
Saturday, October 7, 2017
1:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17
2:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
3:45 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17
5:00 am Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17
6:15 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group
6:23 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
6:26 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17
6:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers
7:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts
10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1
12:30 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17
2:45 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington
4:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
7:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017
7:42 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
8:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17
8:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
9:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids
9:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One
10:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two
Sunday, October 8, 2017
12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
1:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1
3:00 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
4:00 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management
5:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017
6:00 am BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017
6:40 am PSA Coop Kitchen: Discovering Unique Grains
6:45 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:30 am White Cane Safety Awareness Day
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17
1:15 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17
4:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History
4:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America
6:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids
8:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One
9:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two
10:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for week of 10/2/17
Monday, October 2, 2017
12:40 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17
2:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier
3:25 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17
4:40 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17
6:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17
10:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 9/18/17
12:05 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17
1:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17
3:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017
10:45 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
3:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17
5:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
5:55 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17
7:45 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17
12:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17
4:30 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17
6:14 pm Studio
11:15 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017
8:00 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier
8:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
10:22 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17
11:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17
8:30 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg
11:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
Thursday, October 5, 2017
12:15 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17
1:00 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier
1:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17
3:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17
4:30 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg
7:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17
12:00 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17
1:01 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17
2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17
3:35 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
4:15 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17
5:30 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17
7:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
7:55 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17
8:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17
11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17
Friday, October 6, 2017
12:30 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg
3:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17
5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17
7:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
8:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier
12:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017
8:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17
10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17
11:45 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier
Saturday, October 7, 2017
12:16 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17
2:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg
5:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17
7:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
11:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17
1:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17
4:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17
8:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17
Sunday, October 8, 2017
12:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17
2:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17
4:10 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17
5:00 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier
5:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17
7:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17
12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17
7:30 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17
8:31 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17
11:01 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17