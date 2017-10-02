BCTV Schedules Week of 10/2/17

By BCTVProg | Mon, October 02 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for week of 10/2/17

Monday, October 2, 2017

12:00 am Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17

1:30 am Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17

2:45 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

4:00 am Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

4:30 am Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

5:30 am For the Animals - Help -a- Pet

6:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17

7:12 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation

7:30 am Yoga for You - 9-18-17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

9:44 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

10:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids

10:45 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One

11:39 am VermontVersusComcastPSA F 08252017

11:45 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two

12:50 pm MMU High School Varsity Football vs. Brattleboro on 09-15-2017

1:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

2:54 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17

3:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

4:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

5:00 pm Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:50 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

6:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17

9:15 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

9:19 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

9:30 pm For the Animals - Help -a- Pet

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

11:00 pm White Cane Safety Awareness Day

11:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

12:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management

1:30 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Eric George

2:00 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

2:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

4:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

5:30 am White Cane Safety Awareness Day

6:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

6:30 am Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

11:00 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Eric George

11:30 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1

1:17 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17

1:30 pm Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

3:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

4:00 pm Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17

5:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:45 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

5:47 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

8:30 pm Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

10:05 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

10:10 pm Forests, Carbon and Climate Resilience: Approaches for Woodland Management

11:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

11:53 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

12:00 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson

12:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

1:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

2:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

3:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management

4:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17

10:14 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

11:20 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

11:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

12:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

2:30 pm Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

4:06 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

4:10 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

4:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

4:27 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

4:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

5:00 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Ukulele Flash Mob in Pliny Park 8/4/17

5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

6:47 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

10:15 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

Thursday, October 5, 2017

12:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17

1:15 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

2:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

3:00 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

3:15 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

4:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

5:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History

6:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

7:45 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

11:12 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1

1:00 pm For the Animals - Help -a- Pet

1:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

1:30 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Ukulele Flash Mob in Pliny Park 8/4/17

2:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

2:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation

3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

6:30 pm Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History

9:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

9:42 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

9:45 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

11:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

Friday, October 6, 2017

12:30 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

1:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

2:24 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

5:30 am BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

6:12 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:26 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

6:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

11:30 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Ukulele Flash Mob in Pliny Park 8/4/17

12:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

1:24 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

2:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

3:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17

3:49 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

3:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

4:00 pm MMU High School Varsity Football vs. Brattleboro on 09-15-2017

4:40 pm Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

8:45 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation

9:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

11:15 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

Saturday, October 7, 2017

1:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

2:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

3:45 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17

5:00 am Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17

6:15 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

6:23 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

6:26 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17

6:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

7:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

12:30 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

2:45 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

4:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

7:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

7:42 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17

8:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

9:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids

9:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One

10:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two

Sunday, October 8, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

1:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1

3:00 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management

5:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

6:00 am BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

6:40 am PSA Coop Kitchen: Discovering Unique Grains

6:45 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:30 am White Cane Safety Awareness Day

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

1:15 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17

4:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History

4:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

6:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids

8:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One

9:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two

10:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

...

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for week of 10/2/17

Monday, October 2, 2017

12:40 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

2:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

3:25 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17

4:40 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

6:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

10:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 9/18/17

12:05 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

1:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17

3:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017

10:45 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

3:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

5:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

5:55 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

7:45 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

4:30 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

6:14 pm Studio

11:15 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017

8:00 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

8:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

10:22 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

11:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

8:30 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

11:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

Thursday, October 5, 2017

12:15 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

1:00 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

1:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17

3:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

4:30 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

7:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

12:00 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

1:01 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17

3:35 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

4:15 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

5:30 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

7:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

7:55 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

Friday, October 6, 2017

12:30 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

3:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

7:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

8:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

12:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017

8:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

11:45 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

Saturday, October 7, 2017

12:16 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

2:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

5:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

7:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

11:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

1:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

4:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

Sunday, October 8, 2017

12:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

2:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

4:10 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

5:00 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

5:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

7:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

7:30 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

8:31 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

11:01 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17