"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

BCTV Schedules Week of 10/2/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, October 02 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for week of 10/2/17

Monday, October 2, 2017

12:00 am Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17

1:30 am Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 

2:45 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

4:00 am Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

4:30 am Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

5:30 am For the Animals - Help -a- Pet

6:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17

7:12 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation

7:30 am Yoga for You - 9-18-17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

9:44 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

10:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids

10:45 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One

11:39 am VermontVersusComcastPSA F 08252017

11:45 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two

12:50 pm MMU High School Varsity Football vs. Brattleboro on 09-15-2017

1:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

2:54 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17

3:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

4:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

5:00 pm Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:50 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

6:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17

9:15 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

9:19 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

9:30 pm For the Animals - Help -a- Pet

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

11:00 pm White Cane Safety Awareness Day

11:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

12:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management

1:30 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Eric George

2:00 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

2:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

4:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

5:30 am White Cane Safety Awareness Day

6:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

6:30 am Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

11:00 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Eric George

11:30 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1

1:17 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17

1:30 pm Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

3:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

4:00 pm Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17

5:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:45 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

5:47 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

8:30 pm Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

10:05 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

10:10 pm Forests, Carbon and Climate Resilience: Approaches for Woodland Management

11:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

11:53 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

12:00 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson

12:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

1:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

2:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

3:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management

4:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17

10:14 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

11:20 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

11:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

12:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

2:30 pm Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

4:06 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

4:10 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

4:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

4:27 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

4:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

5:00 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Ukulele Flash Mob in Pliny Park 8/4/17

5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

6:47 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

10:15 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

Thursday, October 5, 2017

12:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17

1:15 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

2:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

3:00 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

3:15 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

4:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

5:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History

6:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

7:45 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

11:12 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1

1:00 pm For the Animals - Help -a- Pet

1:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

1:30 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Ukulele Flash Mob in Pliny Park 8/4/17

2:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

2:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation

3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

6:30 pm Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History

9:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

9:42 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

9:45 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

11:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

Friday, October 6, 2017

12:30 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

1:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

2:24 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

5:30 am BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

6:12 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:26 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

6:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

11:30 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Ukulele Flash Mob in Pliny Park 8/4/17

12:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

1:24 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

2:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

3:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17

3:49 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

3:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

4:00 pm MMU High School Varsity Football vs. Brattleboro on 09-15-2017

4:40 pm Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

8:45 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation

9:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

11:15 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

Saturday, October 7, 2017

1:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

2:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

3:45 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17

5:00 am Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17

6:15 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

6:23 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

6:26 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17

6:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

7:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

12:30 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

2:45 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

4:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

7:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

7:42 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17

8:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

9:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids

9:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One

10:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two

Sunday, October 8, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

1:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1

3:00 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management

5:00 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

6:00 am BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

6:40 am PSA Coop Kitchen: Discovering Unique Grains

6:45 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:30 am White Cane Safety Awareness Day

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

1:15 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17

4:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 6 - Natural History

4:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

6:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids

8:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One

9:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two

10:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for week of 10/2/17

Monday, October 2, 2017

12:40 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

2:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

3:25 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17

4:40 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

6:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

10:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 9/18/17

12:05 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

1:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17

3:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017

10:45 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

3:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

5:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

5:55 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

7:45 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

4:30 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

6:14 pm Studio

11:15 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017

8:00 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

8:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

10:22 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

11:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

8:30 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

11:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

Thursday, October 5, 2017

12:15 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

1:00 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

1:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17

3:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

4:30 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

7:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

12:00 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

1:01 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17

3:35 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

4:15 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

5:30 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

7:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

7:55 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

Friday, October 6, 2017

12:30 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

3:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

7:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

8:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

12:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017

8:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

11:45 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

Saturday, October 7, 2017

12:16 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

2:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

5:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

7:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

11:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

1:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

4:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

Sunday, October 8, 2017

12:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

2:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

4:10 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

5:00 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

5:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

7:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/22/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/25/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/28/17

12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

7:30 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

8:31 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

11:01 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17

