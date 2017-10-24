"Legend: A lie that has attained the dignity of age." - H.L. Mencken

BCTV Schedules Week of 10/23/17


By BCTVProg | Tue, October 24 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 10/23/17

Monday, October 23, 2017

12:00 am Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz

12:45 am Bookstock - Sarah Prager

1:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration - Part 4

2:30 am Osher Lecture Series - First Lady Grace Coolidge

4:00 am Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rick Winston

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

5:30 am Village Harmony Project

7:30 am Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The FEED - 10/11/17

9:30 am Bear Pond Books - M.T. Anderson

10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 3

12:35 pm Little Jug - My Cat Zupec by Richard Mosher

1:00 pm What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17 - What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17

2:07 pm Nuclear Free Future - Nobel Peace Prize 2017

2:29 pm All Things LGBTQ - Headline News & Guest Rex Butt

3:30 pm Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer

4:47 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

5:00 pm Higher Education Matters

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)

9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin

9:30 pm Landmark College Presents - Dan Toomey, Mentorships of Robert Frost 10/2/17

11:00 pm Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17 - Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17

11:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein

11:30 pm The FEED - 10/11/17

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

12:00 am New England Coalition presents - 45th Annual Member Meeting 10/22/16

3:35 am Yoga for You - 10-2-17

4:00 am Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration - Part 4

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

5:29 am All Things LGBTQ - Headline News & Guest Rex Butt

6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18

10:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong

10:30 am Keeping the Soil in Organic - Keeping the Soil in Organic

10:49 am Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein

11:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)

12:00 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17

12:24 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

12:30 pm Landmark College Presents - Dan Toomey, Mentorships of Robert Frost 10/2/17

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany

5:00 pm For the Animals - Hurricane Relief Efforts

5:19 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

6:30 pm Bear Pond Books - M.T. Anderson

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17

9:40 pm Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17

11:00 pm Refugee Outreach Club Fundraiser with a Performance by Sabouyouma

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

12:55 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 3

3:27 am Senior Moments - Beethoven, Class Two

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

5:29 am All Things LGBTQ - Headline News & Guest Rex Butt

6:30 am For the Animals - Hurricane Relief Efforts

6:49 am Vermont's Black Bears

6:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Burning the Leaves' by Louise Glück

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/15/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Landmark College Presents - Dan Toomey, Mentorships of Robert Frost 10/2/17

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!

11:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17

1:15 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 3

4:00 pm Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17

5:43 pm Ezlerh's Interview Hour - Justice for Mamadou (Mini Doc)

5:48 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

5:52 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Burning the Leaves' by Louise Glück

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Cor Trowbridge

8:30 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17

9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin

9:30 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 1 of 3

10:05 pm Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17

11:25 pm Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz

Thursday, October 26, 2017

12:15 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17

2:00 am The FEED - 10/11/17

2:30 am Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rick Winston

3:30 am Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer

4:47 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

5:30 am Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17

5:54 am Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club

6:00 am The News Project - In Studio - Governor Scott

6:22 am Sugarbush Resort -The Rumble 10/11/17

6:30 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 1 of 3

7:05 am Yoga for You - 10-2-17

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Cor Trowbridge

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Village Harmony Project

11:00 am Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17

12:20 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

12:30 pm Higher Education Matters

1:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong

1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin

2:00 pm Refugee Outreach Club Fundraiser with a Performance by Sabouyouma

4:00 pm Bear Pond Books - M.T. Anderson

4:30 pm Rutland Halloween Parade: Hijinks & History

5:05 pm Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17 - Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

6:30 pm Little Jug - My Cat Zupec by Richard Mosher

6:52 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Burning the Leaves' by Louise Glück

6:55 pm Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 9/26/17

10:35 pm Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein

10:45 pm Here We Are - with guest Cor Trowbridge

11:15 pm Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz

Friday, October 27, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

1:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17

2:45 am Artful Word - Burlington Jazz Fest

3:30 am Landmark College Presents - Dan Toomey, Mentorships of Robert Frost 10/2/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

5:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17

10:45 am Artful Word - Burlington Jazz Fest

11:30 am The News Project - In Studio - Governor Scott

11:52 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Burning the Leaves' by Louise Glück

11:54 am Ezlerh's Interview Hour - Justice for Mamadou (Mini Doc)

12:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!

3:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 9/26/17

5:40 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

5:49 pm Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Cor Trowbridge

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong

8:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth

9:34 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One

10:39 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two

11:45 pm Refugee Outreach Club Fundraiser with a Performance by Sabouyouma

Saturday, October 28, 2017

1:45 am All Things LGBTQ - Headline News & Guest Rex Butt

2:50 am Rutland Halloween Parade: Hijinks & History

3:30 am Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17 - Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17

4:00 am Refugee Outreach Club Fundraiser with a Performance by Sabouyouma

6:00 am Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer

7:20 am Vermont's Black Bears

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Cor Trowbridge

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth

10:04 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One

11:09 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two

12:14 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Burning the Leaves' by Louise Glück

12:16 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

12:22 pm Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club

12:30 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 3

3:05 pm What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17 - What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17

4:12 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar

4:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

4:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

7:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17

8:36 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar

8:45 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 1 of 3

9:17 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

9:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong

10:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany

Sunday, October 29, 2017

12:00 am Village Harmony Project

1:59 am All Things LGBTQ - Headline News & Guest Rex Butt

3:00 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17

4:43 am Nell C: The Series - Carmilla Monologue

4:48 am Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

4:52 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Lyla June - Music Video

5:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17

6:36 am Yoga for You - 10-2-17

7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/15/17

9:00 am Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project

9:30 am Vermont International Film Festival Preview

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18

11:00 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17

12:45 pm What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17 - What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Addiction Recovery Channel - Medication Assisted Treatment

6:00 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin

8:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth

9:34 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One

10:39 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two

11:45 pm Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer

 

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 10/23/17

Monday, October 23, 2017

12:15 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

3:15 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

4:18 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17

5:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

6:00 am VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

10:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/11/17

11:20 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal

12:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

1:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17

3:35 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

4:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

5:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17

10:25 pm VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.

11:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

12:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17

2:35 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/11/17

3:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/18/17

6:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

12:05 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

12:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

2:00 pm VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

4:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/18/17

8:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

9:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

10:45 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17

4:25 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal

5:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

6:00 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

7:30 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

8:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

10:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

11:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17

1:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17

3:05 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17

8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17

11:00 pm VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

Thursday, October 26, 2017

12:55 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal

1:30 am VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.

2:15 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

3:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17

4:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

5:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17

7:00 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17

9:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17

Friday, October 27, 2017

12:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17

2:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17

5:00 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

12:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

1:55 pm VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.

2:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

3:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

5:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17

7:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg. 10/25/17

10:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/25/17

Saturday, October 28, 2017

12:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

1:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

2:15 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17

4:30 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg. 10/25/17

7:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

11:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/25/17

1:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

3:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

4:00 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

4:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/25/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17

8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17

10:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg. 10/25/17

Sunday, October 29, 2017

1:00 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

2:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/25/17

7:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:28 am VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17

12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17

2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

8:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17

10:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17

