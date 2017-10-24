BCTV Schedules Week of 10/23/17

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 10/23/17
Monday, October 23, 2017
12:00 am Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz
12:45 am Bookstock - Sarah Prager
1:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration - Part 4
2:30 am Osher Lecture Series - First Lady Grace Coolidge
4:00 am Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rick Winston
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
5:30 am Village Harmony Project
7:30 am Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The FEED - 10/11/17
9:30 am Bear Pond Books - M.T. Anderson
10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 3
12:35 pm Little Jug - My Cat Zupec by Richard Mosher
1:00 pm What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17 - What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17
2:07 pm Nuclear Free Future - Nobel Peace Prize 2017
2:29 pm All Things LGBTQ - Headline News & Guest Rex Butt
3:30 pm Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer
4:47 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
5:00 pm Higher Education Matters
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)
9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin
9:30 pm Landmark College Presents - Dan Toomey, Mentorships of Robert Frost 10/2/17
11:00 pm Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17 - Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17
11:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein
11:30 pm The FEED - 10/11/17
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
12:00 am New England Coalition presents - 45th Annual Member Meeting 10/22/16
3:35 am Yoga for You - 10-2-17
4:00 am Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration - Part 4
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
5:29 am All Things LGBTQ - Headline News & Guest Rex Butt
6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18
10:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong
10:30 am Keeping the Soil in Organic - Keeping the Soil in Organic
10:49 am Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein
11:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)
12:00 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17
12:24 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
12:30 pm Landmark College Presents - Dan Toomey, Mentorships of Robert Frost 10/2/17
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany
5:00 pm For the Animals - Hurricane Relief Efforts
5:19 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
6:30 pm Bear Pond Books - M.T. Anderson
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17
9:40 pm Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17
11:00 pm Refugee Outreach Club Fundraiser with a Performance by Sabouyouma
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
12:55 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 3
3:27 am Senior Moments - Beethoven, Class Two
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
5:29 am All Things LGBTQ - Headline News & Guest Rex Butt
6:30 am For the Animals - Hurricane Relief Efforts
6:49 am Vermont's Black Bears
6:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Burning the Leaves' by Louise Glück
7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/15/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Landmark College Presents - Dan Toomey, Mentorships of Robert Frost 10/2/17
10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!
11:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17
1:15 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 3
4:00 pm Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17
5:43 pm Ezlerh's Interview Hour - Justice for Mamadou (Mini Doc)
5:48 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
5:52 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Burning the Leaves' by Louise Glück
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Cor Trowbridge
8:30 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17
9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin
9:30 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 1 of 3
10:05 pm Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17
11:25 pm Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz
Thursday, October 26, 2017
12:15 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17
2:00 am The FEED - 10/11/17
2:30 am Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rick Winston
3:30 am Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer
4:47 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
5:30 am Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17
5:54 am Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club
6:00 am The News Project - In Studio - Governor Scott
6:22 am Sugarbush Resort -The Rumble 10/11/17
6:30 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 1 of 3
7:05 am Yoga for You - 10-2-17
7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Cor Trowbridge
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Village Harmony Project
11:00 am Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17
12:20 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
12:30 pm Higher Education Matters
1:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong
1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin
2:00 pm Refugee Outreach Club Fundraiser with a Performance by Sabouyouma
4:00 pm Bear Pond Books - M.T. Anderson
4:30 pm Rutland Halloween Parade: Hijinks & History
5:05 pm Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17 - Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
6:30 pm Little Jug - My Cat Zupec by Richard Mosher
6:52 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Burning the Leaves' by Louise Glück
6:55 pm Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 9/26/17
10:35 pm Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein
10:45 pm Here We Are - with guest Cor Trowbridge
11:15 pm Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz
Friday, October 27, 2017
12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
1:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17
2:45 am Artful Word - Burlington Jazz Fest
3:30 am Landmark College Presents - Dan Toomey, Mentorships of Robert Frost 10/2/17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
5:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17
10:45 am Artful Word - Burlington Jazz Fest
11:30 am The News Project - In Studio - Governor Scott
11:52 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Burning the Leaves' by Louise Glück
11:54 am Ezlerh's Interview Hour - Justice for Mamadou (Mini Doc)
12:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!
3:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 9/26/17
5:40 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
5:49 pm Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Cor Trowbridge
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong
8:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth
9:34 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One
10:39 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two
11:45 pm Refugee Outreach Club Fundraiser with a Performance by Sabouyouma
Saturday, October 28, 2017
1:45 am All Things LGBTQ - Headline News & Guest Rex Butt
2:50 am Rutland Halloween Parade: Hijinks & History
3:30 am Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17 - Putney Rd McDonalds Makes Local Donations 10/11/17
4:00 am Refugee Outreach Club Fundraiser with a Performance by Sabouyouma
6:00 am Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer
7:20 am Vermont's Black Bears
7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Cor Trowbridge
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth
10:04 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One
11:09 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two
12:14 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Burning the Leaves' by Louise Glück
12:16 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
12:22 pm Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club
12:30 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 3
3:05 pm What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17 - What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17
4:12 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar
4:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
4:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
7:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17
8:36 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar
8:45 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 1 of 3
9:17 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
9:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong
10:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany
Sunday, October 29, 2017
12:00 am Village Harmony Project
1:59 am All Things LGBTQ - Headline News & Guest Rex Butt
3:00 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17
4:43 am Nell C: The Series - Carmilla Monologue
4:48 am Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
4:52 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Lyla June - Music Video
5:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17
6:36 am Yoga for You - 10-2-17
7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/15/17
9:00 am Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project
9:30 am Vermont International Film Festival Preview
10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18
11:00 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17
12:45 pm What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17 - What You Need to Know About Tick-Borne Illness 10/10/17
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Addiction Recovery Channel - Medication Assisted Treatment
6:00 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin
8:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth
9:34 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One
10:39 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two
11:45 pm Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 10/23/17
Monday, October 23, 2017
12:15 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg
3:15 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17
4:18 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17
5:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017
6:00 am VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
10:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/11/17
11:20 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal
12:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17
1:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17
3:35 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017
4:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
5:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17
6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17
10:25 pm VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.
11:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
12:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17
2:35 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/11/17
3:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/18/17
6:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17
12:05 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017
12:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17
2:00 pm VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017
4:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17
6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/18/17
8:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
9:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
10:45 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17
4:25 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal
5:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
6:00 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017
7:30 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott
8:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
10:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017
11:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17
1:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17
3:05 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 10/10/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17
8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17
11:00 pm VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017
Thursday, October 26, 2017
12:55 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal
1:30 am VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.
2:15 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
3:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017
5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17
7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17
12:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17
4:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017
5:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17
7:00 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17
9:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17
Friday, October 27, 2017
12:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17
2:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17
5:00 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17
7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017
12:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 10/10/17
1:55 pm VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.
2:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
3:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
5:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17
7:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg. 10/25/17
10:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/25/17
Saturday, October 28, 2017
12:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017
1:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
2:15 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17
4:30 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg. 10/25/17
7:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
11:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/25/17
1:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017
3:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17
4:00 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017
4:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/25/17
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17
8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17
10:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg. 10/25/17
Sunday, October 29, 2017
1:00 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017
2:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17
5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/25/17
7:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:28 am VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/17/17
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/19/17
12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17
2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 10/10/17
8:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17
10:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17