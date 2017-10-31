BCTV Schedules Week of 10/30/17

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 10/30/17
Monday, October 30, 2017
1:05 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17
3:00 am Village Harmony Project
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
5:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease
7:00 am NOFAVT Keep the Soil in Organic Rally 10/15/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Peter Galbraith - The Axis of Evil Revisited 10/20/17
10:24 am Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club
10:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 4
12:42 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
12:52 pm Sugarbush Resort -The Rumble 10/11/17
1:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong
1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin
2:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth
3:04 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One
4:09 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two
5:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar
5:22 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
6:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 4 - Health Insurance in Vermont
8:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: GennaRose Nethercott
9:35 pm Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater
11:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
12:40 am Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17
2:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Peter Galbraith - The Axis of Evil Revisited 10/20/17
3:24 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
5:30 am Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17
6:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin
6:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18B
10:00 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
11:12 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17
11:30 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 1 of 3
12:05 pm Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz
12:48 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar
1:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)
1:53 pm Ezlerh's Interview Hour - Justice for Mamadou (Mini Doc)
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- Hemprete Natural Building
3:33 pm Sugarbush Resort -The Rumble 10/11/17
3:39 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
3:44 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
3:53 pm PSA Coop Kitchen: Chipotle Black Bean Dip
3:55 pm PSA Coop Spot 2014
4:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)
5:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
6:30 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Deer in the Woods 10/24/17
9:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself
10:53 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
11:00 pm Catalysts of the Climate Economy National Innovation Summit 2017 - Seeding and Growing Climate Economy Entrepreneurship
11:53 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
12:00 am Village Harmony Project
2:00 am Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer
3:17 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
3:30 am Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater
4:53 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
5:15 am Vermont Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - Tchaikovsky in Vermont: Celebrating Creativity
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/22/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself
10:23 am Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light
11:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 4 - Health Insurance in Vermont
11:54 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley
12:00 pm Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget
1:05 pm Yoga for You - 10-16-17
1:21 pm Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein
1:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: GennaRose Nethercott
2:35 pm The News Project - In Studio - Governor Scott
3:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - 50th Anniversary Party
5:35 pm Rural Vermont Groundswell: Community Conversations
5:41 pm Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club
5:46 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley
5:48 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Becca Blust
8:30 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 1 of 3
9:05 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)
10:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
11:15 pm NOFAVT Keep the Soil in Organic Rally 10/15/17
Thursday, November 2, 2017
12:15 am Catalysts of the Climate Economy National Innovation Summit 2017 - Seeding and Growing Climate Economy Entrepreneurship
1:08 am Catalysts of the Climate Economy National Innovation Summit 2017 - Paul Hawken
2:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)
3:30 am Senior Moments - Beethoven, Class Three
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
5:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: GennaRose Nethercott
6:35 am Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17
7:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 4 - Health Insurance in Vermont
7:24 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley
7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Becca Blust
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth
10:04 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One
11:09 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two
12:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar
12:22 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
12:30 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 4
2:42 pm Yoga for You - 10-16-17
3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself
4:30 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)
5:23 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- Hemprete Natural Building
8:35 pm Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget
9:45 pm Vermont Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - Tchaikovsky in Vermont: Celebrating Creativity
10:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley
11:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
Friday, November 3, 2017
12:15 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17
2:00 am Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz
2:45 am Bookstock - Sarah Prager
3:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Deer in the Woods 10/24/17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
5:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17
7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18B
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Peter Galbraith - The Axis of Evil Revisited 10/20/17
10:25 am Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget
11:30 am Higher Education Matters
12:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Deer in the Woods 10/24/17
1:30 pm Vermont Council on World Affairs - Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light
3:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Becca Blust
3:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin
4:00 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17
4:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17
5:00 pm Brattleboro Citizens Breakfast - Still Unclear About the Act 46 Vote? 10/27/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 4
10:15 pm Vermont Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - Tchaikovsky in Vermont: Celebrating Creativity
11:30 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
Saturday, November 4, 2017
12:40 am Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein
12:47 am Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar
1:00 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17
2:43 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17
3:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany
5:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself
6:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 4 - Health Insurance in Vermont
7:00 am Brattleboro Citizens Breakfast - Still Unclear About the Act 46 Vote? 10/27/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)
9:54 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley
10:00 am Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17
11:17 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
11:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease
1:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 4
3:15 pm Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
7:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - 50th Anniversary Party
9:35 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Peter Galbraith - The Axis of Evil Revisited 10/20/17
11:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Deer in the Woods 10/24/17
Sunday, November 5, 2017
12:30 am Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany
1:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin
2:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)
3:00 am Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17
4:17 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
4:30 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly
5:55 am Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- Hemprete Natural Building
6:30 am Here We Are - with guest Becca Blust
7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/22/17
9:30 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18B
10:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 4
12:44 pm Yoga for You - 10-16-17
1:00 pm NOFAVT Keep the Soil in Organic Rally 10/15/17
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17
3:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17
4:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
4:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
4:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin
5:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)
6:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
7:00 pm Brattleboro Citizens Breakfast - Still Unclear About the Act 46 Vote? 10/27/17
8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth
9:04 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One
10:09 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two
11:15 pm Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 10/30/17
Monday, October 30, 2017
12:35 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
2:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
3:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17
5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17
7:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
10:30 am VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017
12:20 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17
1:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
3:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/25/17
6:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 10/26/17 Mtg
8:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17
10:33 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/25/17
11:15 pm VT State House Special Event - Marriage Equality Marker
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
12:05 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17
4:40 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17
5:59 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17
8:00 am VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.
8:32 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am VT State House Special Event - FirstNet Overview
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17
6:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17
7:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17
8:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott
9:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17
10:50 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
1:15 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: October 18, 2017
8:30 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
10:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17
11:25 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17
1:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17
3:15 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 10/25/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17
8:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 10/30/17
11:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17
Thursday, November 2, 2017
12:50 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17
3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott
4:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17
5:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17
7:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 10/30/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17
12:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 10/26/17 Mtg
2:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
3:45 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/25/17
4:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17
7:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17
9:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17
11:10 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 10/25/17
Friday, November 3, 2017
12:51 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
2:10 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17
4:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17
5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17
7:10 am VT State House Special Event - Marriage Equality Marker
7:59 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: October 18, 2017
6:45 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/1/17
9:15 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 11/1/17
11:45 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17
Saturday, November 4, 2017
2:00 am VT State House Special Event - FirstNet Overview
8:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17
8:55 am VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
11:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17
3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17
5:16 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/25/17
6:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17
8:00 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 11/2/17
10:30 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 10/26/17 Mtg
Sunday, November 5, 2017
1:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17
2:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 11/1/17
5:00 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017
5:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 11/2/17
8:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
8:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
8:27 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal
9:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17
9:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17
9:45 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17
10:45 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 10/26/17 Mtg
1:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/1/17
4:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
5:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17
9:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17
11:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17