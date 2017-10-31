"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 10/30/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, October 30 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 10/30/17

Monday, October 30, 2017

1:05 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17

3:00 am Village Harmony Project

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

5:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease

7:00 am NOFAVT Keep the Soil in Organic Rally 10/15/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Peter Galbraith - The Axis of Evil Revisited 10/20/17

10:24 am Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club

10:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 4

12:42 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

12:52 pm Sugarbush Resort -The Rumble 10/11/17

1:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong

1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin

2:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth

3:04 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One

4:09 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two

5:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar

5:22 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

6:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 4 - Health Insurance in Vermont

8:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: GennaRose Nethercott

9:35 pm Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater

11:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

12:40 am Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17

2:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Peter Galbraith - The Axis of Evil Revisited 10/20/17

3:24 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Archaeological History of Vermont 10/12/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

5:30 am Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

6:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin

6:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18B

10:00 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

11:12 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17

11:30 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 1 of 3

12:05 pm Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz

12:48 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar

1:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)

1:53 pm Ezlerh's Interview Hour - Justice for Mamadou (Mini Doc)

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- Hemprete Natural Building

3:33 pm Sugarbush Resort -The Rumble 10/11/17

3:39 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

3:44 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

3:53 pm PSA Coop Kitchen: Chipotle Black Bean Dip

3:55 pm PSA Coop Spot 2014

4:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

5:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

6:30 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Deer in the Woods 10/24/17

9:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself

10:53 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

11:00 pm Catalysts of the Climate Economy National Innovation Summit 2017 - Seeding and Growing Climate Economy Entrepreneurship

11:53 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

12:00 am Village Harmony Project

2:00 am Bear Pond Books - Archer Mayor, Mystery Writer

3:17 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

3:30 am Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater

4:53 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

5:15 am Vermont Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - Tchaikovsky in Vermont: Celebrating Creativity

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/22/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself

10:23 am Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

11:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 4 - Health Insurance in Vermont

11:54 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley

12:00 pm Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget

1:05 pm Yoga for You - 10-16-17

1:21 pm Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein

1:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: GennaRose Nethercott

2:35 pm The News Project - In Studio - Governor Scott

3:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - 50th Anniversary Party

5:35 pm Rural Vermont Groundswell: Community Conversations

5:41 pm Change The Story Hears from Young Women at the Boys & Girls Club

5:46 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley

5:48 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Becca Blust

8:30 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 1 of 3

9:05 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)

10:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

11:15 pm NOFAVT Keep the Soil in Organic Rally 10/15/17

Thursday, November 2, 2017

12:15 am Catalysts of the Climate Economy National Innovation Summit 2017 - Seeding and Growing Climate Economy Entrepreneurship

1:08 am Catalysts of the Climate Economy National Innovation Summit 2017 - Paul Hawken

2:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

3:30 am Senior Moments - Beethoven, Class Three

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

5:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: GennaRose Nethercott

6:35 am Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17

7:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 4 - Health Insurance in Vermont

7:24 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Becca Blust

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth

10:04 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One

11:09 am Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two

12:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar

12:22 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

12:30 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 4

2:42 pm Yoga for You - 10-16-17

3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself

4:30 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Ron Powers (2017)

5:23 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- Hemprete Natural Building

8:35 pm Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget

9:45 pm Vermont Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - Tchaikovsky in Vermont: Celebrating Creativity

10:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley

11:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

Friday, November 3, 2017

12:15 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17

2:00 am Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz

2:45 am Bookstock - Sarah Prager

3:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Deer in the Woods 10/24/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

5:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18B

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Peter Galbraith - The Axis of Evil Revisited 10/20/17

10:25 am Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget

11:30 am Higher Education Matters

12:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Deer in the Woods 10/24/17

1:30 pm Vermont Council on World Affairs - Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

3:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Becca Blust

3:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin

4:00 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17

4:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

5:00 pm Brattleboro Citizens Breakfast - Still Unclear About the Act 46 Vote? 10/27/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 1 - George Weir, Michelle Pong

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 4

10:15 pm Vermont Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - Tchaikovsky in Vermont: Celebrating Creativity

11:30 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

Saturday, November 4, 2017

12:40 am Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein

12:47 am Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar

1:00 am Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17

2:43 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17

3:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany

5:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself

6:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 4 - Health Insurance in Vermont

7:00 am Brattleboro Citizens Breakfast - Still Unclear About the Act 46 Vote? 10/27/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

9:54 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'That Country' by Grace Paley

10:00 am Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17

11:17 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

11:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease

1:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 4

3:15 pm Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

7:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - 50th Anniversary Party

9:35 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Peter Galbraith - The Axis of Evil Revisited 10/20/17

11:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Deer in the Woods 10/24/17

Sunday, November 5, 2017

12:30 am Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Dr C Paul Vincent: Daily Life in Nazi Germany

1:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin

2:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

3:00 am Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17 - Justice for Mamadou Bah Rally: Pliny Park 10/15/17

4:17 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

4:30 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly

5:55 am Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- Hemprete Natural Building

6:30 am Here We Are - with guest Becca Blust

7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/22/17

9:30 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18B

10:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 4

12:44 pm Yoga for You - 10-16-17

1:00 pm NOFAVT Keep the Soil in Organic Rally 10/15/17

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17 - Stanley Lynde Motorcycle Funeral Procession 10/14/17

3:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

4:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

4:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

4:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 8 - Julian Gerstin

5:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

6:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

7:00 pm Brattleboro Citizens Breakfast - Still Unclear About the Act 46 Vote? 10/27/17

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Youth

9:04 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part One

10:09 pm Southern Vermont Idol Finals: Part Two

11:15 pm Got Transparency? Jim Condos, VT Sec of State 10/12/17

 

....

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 10/30/17

Monday, October 30, 2017

12:35 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

2:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

3:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17

7:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

10:30 am VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

12:20 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17

1:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 10/25/17

6:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 10/26/17 Mtg

8:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17

10:33 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/25/17

11:15 pm VT State House Special Event - Marriage Equality Marker

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

12:05 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17

4:40 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17

5:59 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17

8:00 am VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.

8:32 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am VT State House Special Event - FirstNet Overview

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17

7:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

8:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

9:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 10/23/17

10:50 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

1:15 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: October 18, 2017

8:30 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

10:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17

11:25 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17

1:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17

3:15 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 10/25/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17

8:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 10/30/17

11:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17

Thursday, November 2, 2017

12:50 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17

3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

4:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17

7:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 10/30/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17

12:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 10/26/17 Mtg

2:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

3:45 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/25/17

4:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17

7:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17

9:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17

11:10 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 10/25/17

Friday, November 3, 2017

12:51 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

2:10 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17

4:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17

7:10 am VT State House Special Event - Marriage Equality Marker

7:59 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/23/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: October 18, 2017

6:45 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/1/17

9:15 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 11/1/17

11:45 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/16/17

Saturday, November 4, 2017

2:00 am VT State House Special Event - FirstNet Overview

8:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/24/17

8:55 am VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

11:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17

3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 10/23/17

5:16 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/25/17

6:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/17/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17

8:00 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 11/2/17

10:30 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 10/26/17 Mtg

Sunday, November 5, 2017

1:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17

2:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 11/1/17

5:00 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - October 10, 2017

5:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Public Forum 11/2/17

8:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

8:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

8:27 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal

9:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 10/20/17

9:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/24/17

9:45 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/26/17

10:45 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 10/26/17 Mtg

1:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/1/17

4:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

5:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/17/17

9:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/25/17

11:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/24/17

iBrattleboro Poll

About that Act 46 merger suggestion...

Choices