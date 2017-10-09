"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 10/9/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, October 09 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for week of 10/9/17

Monday, October 9, 2017

12:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

1:30 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

3:45 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

5:30 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson

6:00 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Eric George

6:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

7:30 am Yoga for You - 9-18-17

7:53 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Tenacity' by Ruth Stone

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

10:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 2

11:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 3

12:00 pm Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

1:00 pm Native Voices - A Traveling Encampment

2:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

3:30 pm Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

5:00 pm The Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

5:46 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

8:35 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

12:50 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

2:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

3:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

4:30 am For the Animals - Help -a- Pet

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

6:03 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

6:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7B

10:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

11:40 am Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rob Chapman

12:15 pm MMU High School Varsity Football vs. Brattleboro on 09-15-2017

12:49 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

1:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

3:40 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

3:44 pm Vermont's Black Bears

4:00 pm Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

6:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

8:32 pm The FEED - 10-4-17

9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

9:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Tim Mayo

10:00 pm Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

11:40 pm VT Film Essentials - The Seventh Seal

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

12:38 am Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

12:46 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

1:00 am The Best Pictures - 9-18-17

2:00 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

3:00 am The FEED - 10-4-17

3:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

4:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

5:30 am Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

6:04 am Yoga for You - 9-18-17

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/1/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Tim Mayo

9:30 am For the Animals - How Humane Germany Treats Animals vs The USA

10:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

11:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

12:30 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

3:15 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

4:00 pm Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

5:50 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:46 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

8:35 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

9:35 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

10:12 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

10:16 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Tenacity' by Ruth Stone

10:19 pm Vermont's Black Bears

10:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

Thursday, October 12, 2017

12:00 am The Best Pictures - 9-18-27

1:00 am Forests, Carbon and Climate Resilience: Approaches for Woodland Management

2:33 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Hungrytown

3:15 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Alastair Moock

4:00 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

5:30 am Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

6:05 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

7:40 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

7:49 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

9:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

10:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

10:35 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

11:35 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

12:15 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

3:00 pm Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

4:00 pm The Songwriter's Notebook - Eric George

4:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

6:25 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Lyla June - Music Video

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

8:35 pm Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

9:10 pm Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

Friday, October 13, 2017

12:00 am Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

12:30 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

1:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

4:15 am BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

5:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:46 am Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7B

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

9:35 am Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

10:15 am BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

10:53 am Nell C: The Series - Carmilla Monologue

11:00 am Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

12:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

3:00 pm Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

4:45 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Tenacity' by Ruth Stone

5:00 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Tim Mayo

5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

6:30 pm For the Animals - How Humane Germany Treats Animals vs The USA

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

8:35 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

9:35 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

10:12 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Lyla June - Music Video

10:16 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

10:21 pm Nell C: The Series - Carmilla Monologue

10:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Tenacity' by Ruth Stone

10:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

11:30 pm The FEED - 10-4-17

Saturday, October 14, 2017

12:00 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

1:00 am The Best Pictures - 9-18-17

2:00 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

4:15 am Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

6:00 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

7:00 am Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

9:35 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

10:35 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

11:15 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

1:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

2:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

2:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

3:00 pm Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

3:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

8:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

9:00 pm Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

9:35 pm Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

10:10 pm Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rob Chapman

10:45 pm Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

Sunday, October 15, 2017

12:30 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

1:30 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

2:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-18-17

3:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

4:50 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

6:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/1/17

9:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7B

11:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

1:42 pm Vermont's Black Bears

1:48 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

4:42 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

4:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

9:45 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

10:25 pm Forests, Carbon and Climate Resilience: Approaches for Woodland Management

 

...

 

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for week of 10/9/17

Monday, October 9, 2017

12:10 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

1:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

3:55 am Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

6:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

10:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/2/17

11:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

2:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

3:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

5:15 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

6:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

7:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

8:30 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

11:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

12:45 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17

2:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

3:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

7:10 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:45 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

12:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

1:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

3:55 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

6:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

7:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

9:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

10:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

11:10 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

1:00 am Town Hall Meeting Ann Mclane Kuster and Peter Welch

2:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

5:00 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

6:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

9:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/2/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

1:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17

2:15 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

2:55 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

4:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

7:30 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

8:31 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/2/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

Thursday, October 12, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017

7:45 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

12:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

3:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

4:10 pm Town Hall Meeting Ann Mclane Kuster and Peter Welch

5:29 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

9:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

Friday, October 13, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

2:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

3:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

7:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

1:40 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

5:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/2/17

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 10/10/17

8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/11/17

11:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

Saturday, October 14, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

1:29 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

2:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

4:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/11/17

7:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 10/10/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

11:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

2:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

4:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

8:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/11/17

10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/11/17

Sunday, October 15, 2017

1:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

5:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17

7:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

12:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/11/17

2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

