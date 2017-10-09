BCTV Schedules Week of 10/9/17

By BCTVProg | Mon, October 09 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for week of 10/9/17

Monday, October 9, 2017

12:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

1:30 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

3:45 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

5:30 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson

6:00 am The Songwriter's Notebook - Eric George

6:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

7:30 am Yoga for You - 9-18-17

7:53 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Tenacity' by Ruth Stone

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

10:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 2

11:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 3

12:00 pm Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

1:00 pm Native Voices - A Traveling Encampment

2:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

3:30 pm Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

5:00 pm The Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

5:46 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

8:35 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

12:50 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

2:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

3:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

4:30 am For the Animals - Help -a- Pet

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

6:03 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

6:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7B

10:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

11:40 am Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rob Chapman

12:15 pm MMU High School Varsity Football vs. Brattleboro on 09-15-2017

12:49 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

1:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

3:40 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

3:44 pm Vermont's Black Bears

4:00 pm Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

6:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

8:32 pm The FEED - 10-4-17

9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

9:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Tim Mayo

10:00 pm Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

11:40 pm VT Film Essentials - The Seventh Seal

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

12:38 am Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

12:46 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

1:00 am The Best Pictures - 9-18-17

2:00 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

3:00 am The FEED - 10-4-17

3:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

4:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

5:30 am Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

6:04 am Yoga for You - 9-18-17

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/1/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Tim Mayo

9:30 am For the Animals - How Humane Germany Treats Animals vs The USA

10:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

11:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

12:30 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

3:15 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

4:00 pm Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

5:50 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:46 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

8:35 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

9:35 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

10:12 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

10:16 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Tenacity' by Ruth Stone

10:19 pm Vermont's Black Bears

10:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

Thursday, October 12, 2017

12:00 am The Best Pictures - 9-18-27

1:00 am Forests, Carbon and Climate Resilience: Approaches for Woodland Management

2:33 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Hungrytown

3:15 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Alastair Moock

4:00 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

5:30 am Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

6:05 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

7:40 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

7:49 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

9:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

10:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

10:35 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

11:35 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

12:15 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

3:00 pm Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

4:00 pm The Songwriter's Notebook - Eric George

4:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

6:25 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Lyla June - Music Video

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

8:35 pm Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

9:10 pm Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

Friday, October 13, 2017

12:00 am Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

12:30 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

1:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

4:15 am BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

5:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:46 am Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7B

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

9:35 am Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

10:15 am BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

10:53 am Nell C: The Series - Carmilla Monologue

11:00 am Col Hinsdale's Garrison Company - an Abenaki Perspective

12:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

3:00 pm Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

4:45 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Tenacity' by Ruth Stone

5:00 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Tim Mayo

5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

6:30 pm For the Animals - How Humane Germany Treats Animals vs The USA

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

8:35 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

9:35 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

10:12 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Lyla June - Music Video

10:16 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

10:21 pm Nell C: The Series - Carmilla Monologue

10:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Tenacity' by Ruth Stone

10:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

11:30 pm The FEED - 10-4-17

Saturday, October 14, 2017

12:00 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

1:00 am The Best Pictures - 9-18-17

2:00 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

4:15 am Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

6:00 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

7:00 am Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Kids

9:35 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part One

10:35 am Southern Vermont Idol Week Four: Part Two

11:15 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

1:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

2:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 3 - Women’s Health Screenings

2:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

3:00 pm Judge Ben - Saving the Vermont State Budget in Trump's America

3:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

8:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & Interview with Peter Jacobsen

9:00 pm Here We Are - Antidote Books with Ruth Rodriguez & Jeremy Sowell

9:35 pm Here We Are - with guest Stephanie Greene

10:10 pm Bill Doyle On Vermont Issues - Rob Chapman

10:45 pm Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

Sunday, October 15, 2017

12:30 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

1:30 am Vote For Vermont - Anson Tebbetts

2:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-18-17

3:30 am The Best Pictures - 9-25-17

4:50 am Connecticut River Bridge Public Info Mtg 9/14/17

6:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Sustainable Home Tour and More

7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/1/17

9:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Author Ron Powers

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7B

11:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 2

1:42 pm Vermont's Black Bears

1:48 pm Glider Ride- Mad River Valley 9-25-17

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Indian World of George Washington

4:42 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

4:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Moccasin Tracks: Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 4

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 7 - John Hughes

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Arts Council of Windham County Public Art Discussion 9/26/17

9:45 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - BCTV Members Meeting 2017

10:25 pm Forests, Carbon and Climate Resilience: Approaches for Woodland Management

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for week of 10/9/17

Monday, October 9, 2017

12:10 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

1:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

3:55 am Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

6:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

10:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/2/17

11:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

2:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

3:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

5:15 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

6:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

7:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

8:30 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

11:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

12:45 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17

2:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

3:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

7:10 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:45 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

12:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

1:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

3:55 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

6:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

7:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

9:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

10:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

11:10 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

1:00 am Town Hall Meeting Ann Mclane Kuster and Peter Welch

2:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

5:00 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

6:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

9:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/2/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

1:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17

2:15 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

2:55 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

4:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

7:30 pm Lt Gov Zuckerman - Public Forum in Putney 9/19/17

8:31 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/2/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

Thursday, October 12, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: September 20, 2017

7:45 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

12:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

3:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 10/3/17

4:10 pm Town Hall Meeting Ann Mclane Kuster and Peter Welch

5:29 pm Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

9:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

Friday, October 13, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

2:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

3:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

7:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17

1:40 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

5:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 10/2/17

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 10/10/17

8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/11/17

11:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

Saturday, October 14, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

1:29 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

2:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

4:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/11/17

7:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 10/10/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

11:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

2:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 10/2/17

4:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

8:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/11/17

10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 10/11/17

Sunday, October 15, 2017

1:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 9/28/17 Mtg

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

5:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17

7:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 10/2/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - Lobbying in Montpelier

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/29/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 10/2/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 10/5/17

12:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 10/11/17

2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 10/10/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 10/10/17

8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 10/11/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 10/3/17