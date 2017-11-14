BCTV Schedules Week of 11/13/17

By BCTVProg | Tue, November 14 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 11/13/17

Monday, November 13, 2017

12:25 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: GennaRose Nethercott

1:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Burlington Pride Center

2:30 am Refugee Outreach Club Fundraiser with a Performance by Sabouyouma

4:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 9 - Todd Roach

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

5:30 am Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity

6:05 am Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee

6:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater

10:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Poetry of Witness Panel (2017)

11:40 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17

12:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

12:35 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

1:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

2:30 pm True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?

3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget

9:10 pm Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity

9:45 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

12:00 am Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz

12:45 am Bookstock - Sarah Prager

1:30 am Village Harmony Project

3:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis

4:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18D

10:00 am Gardening in the Off Season - Lets's Talk Dirty! Composting

11:00 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly

12:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt

12:30 pm Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies

1:45 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

1:48 pm Promos - 2017 Putney Craft Tour Promo Video

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17

5:05 pm Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

6:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

9:15 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

9:30 pm For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

11:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Poetry of Witness Panel (2017)

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

12:10 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

1:25 am Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017

2:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

5:30 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

6:00 am BCTV Open Studio - 2017 Putney Craft Tour

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/29/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

11:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1

2:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

3:15 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

3:30 pm Newfane Historical Society presents - West River Railroad Museum Grand Opening 10/14/17

3:50 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

4:21 pm Promos - 2017 Putney Craft Tour Promo Video

4:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt

4:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

5:00 pm Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

8:30 pm New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17

11:30 pm Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater

Thursday, November 16, 2017

1:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1

3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

5:30 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

5:45 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

7:00 am BCTV Open Studio - 2017 Putney Craft Tour

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?

9:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Burlington Pride Center

10:30 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

11:00 am New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17

2:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17

4:05 pm Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

9:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

10:02 pm Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

11:00 pm Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017

Friday, November 17, 2017

12:05 am Gardening in the Off Season - Winter Gardening Indoors

1:00 am Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis

2:00 am New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

5:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary

6:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18D

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1

11:30 am BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

1:00 pm Gardening in the Off Season - Lets's Talk Dirty! Composting

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

3:00 pm Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity

3:40 pm Newfane Historical Society presents - West River Railroad Museum Grand Opening 10/14/17

4:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself

5:23 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt

5:24 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

5:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

9:30 pm Vermont Council on World Affairs - Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

11:00 pm Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget

Saturday, November 18, 2017

12:06 am Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee

12:30 am Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17

2:35 am Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies

3:55 am Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017

5:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

5:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary

6:00 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease

7:30 am True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

10:12 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17

10:30 am BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

12:00 pm Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis

1:00 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

1:15 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

2:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself

3:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt

3:54 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

4:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

4:54 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

7:00 pm Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies

8:20 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Poetry of Witness Panel (2017)

9:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

11:00 pm Vermont Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - Tchaikovsky in Vermont: Celebrating Creativity

Sunday, November 19, 2017

12:15 am Bookstock - Sarah Prager

1:00 am New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17

4:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

4:30 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

6:00 am Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity

6:35 am Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee

7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/29/17

9:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18D

11:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1

1:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly

4:30 pm Vermont Council on World Affairs - Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

8:35 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

9:45 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

10:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 11/13/17

Monday, November 13, 2017

1:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/6/17

4:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17

4:45 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

5:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

6:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

12:35 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

1:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

1:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17

2:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

4:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17

4:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

5:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17

7:05 pm VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

9:00 pm VT State House Special Event - FirstNet Overview

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

3:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17

6:20 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal

7:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17

8:35 am State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17

11:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

12:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

12:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

2:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

4:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17

9:15 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

10:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/6/17

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

12:10 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

1:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

4:15 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

5:00 am Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17

5:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

7:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17

8:50 am Putney Town Meeting - Putney Special Town School District Mtg Forest Sale 11/2/17

9:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

1:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

3:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

4:30 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17

8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17

Thursday, November 16, 2017

2:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

3:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17

1:20 pm Putney Town Meeting - Putney Special Town School District Mtg Forest Sale 11/2/17

2:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

2:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17

3:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

5:00 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

5:30 pm Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17

9:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17

Friday, November 17, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

2:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

4:00 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

4:30 am Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

5:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17

2:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17

8:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17

Saturday, November 18, 2017

1:30 am State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

2:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17

4:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17

7:00 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

11:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

3:00 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

3:25 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17

5:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17

6:30 pm Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

8:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17

10:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17

11:50 pm Putney Town Meeting - Putney Special Town School District Mtg Forest Sale 11/2/17

Sunday, November 19, 2017

12:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

1:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17

3:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

5:00 am State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

5:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

6:45 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/6/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

12:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17

1:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

4:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

4:30 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17

11:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17