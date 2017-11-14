"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

BCTV Schedules Week of 11/13/17


By BCTVProg | Tue, November 14 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 11/13/17

Monday, November 13, 2017

12:25 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: GennaRose Nethercott

1:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Burlington Pride Center

2:30 am Refugee Outreach Club Fundraiser with a Performance by Sabouyouma

4:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 9 - Todd Roach

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

5:30 am Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity

6:05 am Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee

6:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater

10:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Poetry of Witness Panel (2017)

11:40 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17

12:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

12:35 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

1:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

2:30 pm True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?

3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget

9:10 pm Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity

9:45 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

12:00 am Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz

12:45 am Bookstock - Sarah Prager

1:30 am Village Harmony Project

3:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis

4:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18D

10:00 am Gardening in the Off Season - Lets's Talk Dirty! Composting

11:00 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly

12:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt

12:30 pm Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies

1:45 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

1:48 pm Promos - 2017 Putney Craft Tour Promo Video

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17

5:05 pm Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

6:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

9:15 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

9:30 pm For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

11:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Poetry of Witness Panel (2017)

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

12:10 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

1:25 am Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017

2:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

5:30 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

6:00 am BCTV Open Studio - 2017 Putney Craft Tour

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/29/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

11:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1

2:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

3:15 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

3:30 pm Newfane Historical Society presents - West River Railroad Museum Grand Opening 10/14/17

3:50 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

4:21 pm Promos - 2017 Putney Craft Tour Promo Video

4:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt

4:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

5:00 pm Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

8:30 pm New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17

11:30 pm Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater

Thursday, November 16, 2017

1:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1

3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

5:30 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

5:45 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

7:00 am BCTV Open Studio - 2017 Putney Craft Tour

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?

9:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Burlington Pride Center

10:30 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

11:00 am New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17

2:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17

4:05 pm Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

9:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

10:02 pm Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

11:00 pm Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017

Friday, November 17, 2017

12:05 am Gardening in the Off Season - Winter Gardening Indoors

1:00 am Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis

2:00 am New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

5:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary

6:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18D

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1

11:30 am BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

1:00 pm Gardening in the Off Season - Lets's Talk Dirty! Composting

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

3:00 pm Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity

3:40 pm Newfane Historical Society presents - West River Railroad Museum Grand Opening 10/14/17

4:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself

5:23 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt

5:24 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

5:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

9:30 pm Vermont Council on World Affairs - Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

11:00 pm Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget

Saturday, November 18, 2017

12:06 am Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee

12:30 am Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17

2:35 am Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies

3:55 am Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017

5:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

5:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary

6:00 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease

7:30 am True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

10:12 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17

10:30 am BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

12:00 pm Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis

1:00 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

1:15 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

2:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself

3:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt

3:54 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

4:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)

4:54 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

7:00 pm Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies

8:20 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Poetry of Witness Panel (2017)

9:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

11:00 pm Vermont Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - Tchaikovsky in Vermont: Celebrating Creativity

Sunday, November 19, 2017

12:15 am Bookstock - Sarah Prager

1:00 am New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17

4:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

4:30 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

6:00 am Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity

6:35 am Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee

7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/29/17

9:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18D

11:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1

1:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly

4:30 pm Vermont Council on World Affairs - Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

8:35 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

9:45 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

10:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17

 

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 11/13/17

Monday, November 13, 2017

1:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/6/17

4:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17

4:45 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

5:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

6:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

12:35 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

1:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

1:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17

2:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

4:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17

4:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

5:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17

7:05 pm VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017

9:00 pm VT State House Special Event - FirstNet Overview

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

3:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17

6:20 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal

7:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17

8:35 am State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17

11:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

12:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

12:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

2:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

4:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17

9:15 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

10:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/6/17

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

12:10 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

1:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott

4:15 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

5:00 am Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17

5:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

7:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17

8:50 am Putney Town Meeting - Putney Special Town School District Mtg Forest Sale 11/2/17

9:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

1:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

3:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

4:30 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17

8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17

Thursday, November 16, 2017

2:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

3:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17

1:20 pm Putney Town Meeting - Putney Special Town School District Mtg Forest Sale 11/2/17

2:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

2:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17

3:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

5:00 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

5:30 pm Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17

9:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17

Friday, November 17, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

2:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

4:00 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

4:30 am Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

5:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17

2:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17

8:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17

Saturday, November 18, 2017

1:30 am State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

2:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17

4:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17

7:00 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

11:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

3:00 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

3:25 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17

5:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17

6:30 pm Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

8:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17

10:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17

11:50 pm Putney Town Meeting - Putney Special Town School District Mtg Forest Sale 11/2/17

Sunday, November 19, 2017

12:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

1:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17

3:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017

5:00 am State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

5:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17

6:45 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/6/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17

12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17

12:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17

1:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

4:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

4:30 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17

11:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

