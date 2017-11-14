BCTV Schedules Week of 11/13/17

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 11/13/17
Monday, November 13, 2017
12:25 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: GennaRose Nethercott
1:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Burlington Pride Center
2:30 am Refugee Outreach Club Fundraiser with a Performance by Sabouyouma
4:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 9 - Todd Roach
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
5:30 am Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity
6:05 am Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee
6:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater
10:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Poetry of Witness Panel (2017)
11:40 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17
12:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole
12:35 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)
1:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont
2:30 pm True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?
3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget
9:10 pm Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity
9:45 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
12:00 am Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz
12:45 am Bookstock - Sarah Prager
1:30 am Village Harmony Project
3:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis
4:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont
6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18D
10:00 am Gardening in the Off Season - Lets's Talk Dirty! Composting
11:00 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly
12:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt
12:30 pm Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies
1:45 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
1:48 pm Promos - 2017 Putney Craft Tour Promo Video
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17
5:05 pm Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
6:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17
9:15 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3
9:30 pm For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran
11:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Poetry of Witness Panel (2017)
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
12:10 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
1:25 am Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017
2:30 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)
3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
5:30 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17
6:00 am BCTV Open Studio - 2017 Putney Craft Tour
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/29/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly
10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light
11:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1
2:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17
3:15 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3
3:30 pm Newfane Historical Society presents - West River Railroad Museum Grand Opening 10/14/17
3:50 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole
4:21 pm Promos - 2017 Putney Craft Tour Promo Video
4:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt
4:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17
5:00 pm Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman
8:30 pm New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17
11:30 pm Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater
Thursday, November 16, 2017
1:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1
3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
5:30 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3
5:45 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17
7:00 am BCTV Open Studio - 2017 Putney Craft Tour
7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?
9:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Burlington Pride Center
10:30 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17
11:00 am New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17
2:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17
4:05 pm Osher Lecture Series - The Black Bear: Nature's Voracious Eater
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017
9:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole
10:02 pm Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont
11:00 pm Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017
Friday, November 17, 2017
12:05 am Gardening in the Off Season - Winter Gardening Indoors
1:00 am Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis
2:00 am New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
5:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary
6:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17
7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18D
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1
11:30 am BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017
1:00 pm Gardening in the Off Season - Lets's Talk Dirty! Composting
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light
3:00 pm Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity
3:40 pm Newfane Historical Society presents - West River Railroad Museum Grand Opening 10/14/17
4:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself
5:23 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt
5:24 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
5:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017
9:30 pm Vermont Council on World Affairs - Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran
11:00 pm Grace Cottage presents - Healthy Cooking on a Tight Budget
Saturday, November 18, 2017
12:06 am Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee
12:30 am Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17
2:35 am Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies
3:55 am Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017
5:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman
5:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary
6:00 am UVM Community Medical School - Lyme Disease
7:30 am True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
10:12 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17
10:30 am BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017
12:00 pm Vote For Vermont - VT Opiate Addiction Crisis
1:00 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3
1:15 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17
2:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Nothing to Fear, But Fear Itself
3:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Headwaters' by Ellen Bryant Voigt
3:54 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
4:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Avi (2017)
4:54 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
7:00 pm Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies
8:20 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Poetry of Witness Panel (2017)
9:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran
11:00 pm Vermont Youth Orchestra Fall Concert - Tchaikovsky in Vermont: Celebrating Creativity
Sunday, November 19, 2017
12:15 am Bookstock - Sarah Prager
1:00 am New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17
4:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
4:30 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont
5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman
6:00 am Organic Politics - 7th International Building With Hemp Symposium- The Green Ark Named Sanity
6:35 am Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee
7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 10/29/17
9:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary
10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 18D
11:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 1
1:30 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly
4:30 pm Vermont Council on World Affairs - Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont
6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Lisa Kuneman
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole
8:35 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
9:45 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3
10:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 11/13/17
Monday, November 13, 2017
1:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/6/17
4:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17
4:45 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
5:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
6:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
10:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17
12:35 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17
1:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17
1:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17
2:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
4:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17
4:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
5:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17
7:05 pm VT State House Special Event - October 3, 2017
9:00 pm VT State House Special Event - FirstNet Overview
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
3:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17
6:20 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal
7:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17
8:35 am State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17
11:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
12:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17
12:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
2:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17
4:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17
6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17
9:15 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
10:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/6/17
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
12:10 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
1:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017
3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Governor Phil Scott
4:15 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
5:00 am Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17
5:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17
7:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17
8:50 am Putney Town Meeting - Putney Special Town School District Mtg Forest Sale 11/2/17
9:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
10:30 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17
1:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
3:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017
4:30 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17
8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17
11:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17
Thursday, November 16, 2017
2:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
3:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17
5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17
7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17
12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17
1:20 pm Putney Town Meeting - Putney Special Town School District Mtg Forest Sale 11/2/17
2:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17
2:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/8/17
3:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
5:00 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17
5:30 pm Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17
7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17
9:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17
Friday, November 17, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17
2:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
4:00 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
4:30 am Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17
5:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17
7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17
2:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17
6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17
8:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17
11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17
Saturday, November 18, 2017
1:30 am State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17
2:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17
4:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17
7:00 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
11:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17
3:00 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17
3:25 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 10/30/17
5:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17
6:30 pm Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17
8:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17
10:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17
11:50 pm Putney Town Meeting - Putney Special Town School District Mtg Forest Sale 11/2/17
Sunday, November 19, 2017
12:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
1:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17
3:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Marijuana Advisory Commission - September 28, 2017
5:00 am State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17
5:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 10/16/17
6:45 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/6/17
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/7/17
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/2/17
12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/6/17
12:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/7/17
1:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17
4:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17
4:30 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 11/14/17
8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17
11:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17