BCTV Schedules Week of 1/1/18

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/1/18
Monday, January 1, 2018
1:30 am All Things LGBTQ - Rights and Democracy
2:30 am Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part I)
4:08 am Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17
5:30 am Shirley Squires: A Touch of Heaven - Pt. 1
6:25 am Shirley Squires: A Touch of Heaven - Pt. 2
6:45 am Vets: Christmas Celebration 2015 by American Legion Band
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Bats Talk: Jerry Schneider
9:39 am You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV
9:41 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren
9:45 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
11:05 am Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)
12:37 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
2:40 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
3:35 pm Veterans Events - Christmas Celebration 2017 by American Legion Band
5:00 pm The FEED - 12-13-17
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17
6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Bob Lyons
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
8:53 pm Santa's Land Reopening PSA - Santa's Land Reopening PSA
8:54 pm National Alliance of Mental Illness Vermont PSA
8:54 pm VT Fish & Wildlife - Bats PSA
8:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV
8:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren
9:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor
11:10 pm Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben
Tuesday, January 2, 2018
12:10 am Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont
1:05 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse
2:10 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17
3:20 am Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part I)
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17
5:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson
6:00 am Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 20B
10:00 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17
10:23 am You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV
10:24 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren
10:30 am Here We Are - with guest Bob Lyons
11:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17
1:05 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)
4:32 pm Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
6:30 pm Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project Auction
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
10:10 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past
11:23 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV
11:24 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren
11:30 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
Wednesday, January 3, 2018
1:35 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17
2:45 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17
4:49 am Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
5:30 am The FEED - 12-13-17
6:00 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/17/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
10:00 am Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 5
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
11:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 4
1:40 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part I)
3:30 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
4:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein
5:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 4
5:30 pm Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
5:47 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen
8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 13 - Steven Katz
9:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook
9:35 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)
11:10 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
Thursday, January 4, 2018
1:20 am Bats Talk: Jerry Schneider
2:00 am Big Data, Politics and the 2020 Election
3:45 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
5:30 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
6:51 am Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17
7:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 13 - Steven Katz
7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
10:10 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
12:20 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook
12:55 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)
1:30 pm Veterans Events - Christmas Celebration 2017 by American Legion Band
2:50 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 4
5:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
6:30 pm The FEED - 12-13-17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part I)
9:40 pm Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
10:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor
Friday, January 5, 2018
12:08 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
2:15 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
3:30 am All Things LGBTQ - Rights and Democracy
4:30 am Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project Auction
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
5:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 20B
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17
10:10 am Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
10:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 4
12:40 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)
1:15 pm Little Jug - Dad's Worldwide Fame
1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 13 - Steven Katz
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
3:00 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)
4:35 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook
8:35 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past
9:48 pm Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17
9:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV
9:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren
10:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part I)
11:40 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
Saturday, January 6, 2018
12:50 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse
1:55 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
2:50 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
5:00 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
6:21 am Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein
6:30 am Veterans Events - Christmas Celebration 2017 by American Legion Band
7:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)
9:35 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17
10:42 am Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
11:00 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past
12:15 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook
12:50 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont
1:45 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor
3:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
4:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - Rights and Democracy
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
7:00 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017
9:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
10:29 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse
11:30 pm brattlebubble - brattlebubble 2017
Sunday, January 7, 2018
12:15 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 4
2:30 am Veterans Events - Christmas Celebration 2017 by American Legion Band
3:50 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past
5:05 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
6:30 am Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/17/17
9:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 13 - Steven Katz
10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 20B
11:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
1:08 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson
3:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
4:43 pm Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17
4:48 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
4:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV
4:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben
6:30 pm Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project Auction
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen
8:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
9:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
10:39 pm Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17
10:45 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/1/18
Monday, January 1, 2018
12:10 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/20/17
4:40 am Gov Scott Press Conference - December 7, 2017
5:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/20/17
7:25 am Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17
10:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17
12:00 pm Landmark College Graduation - Fall 2017 Landmark College Commencement
1:25 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/19/17
3:40 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/18/17
5:30 pm Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session
6:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 12/18/17
7:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/19/17
9:50 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/20/17
11:30 pm VT State House Special Event - VW Environmental Funds
Tuesday, January 2, 2018
1:05 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/18/17
3:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/27/17
5:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/26/17
8:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Landmark College Graduation - Fall 2017 Landmark College Commencement
12:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/18/17
1:40 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/19/17
4:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 12/18/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17
6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 1/2/18
9:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17
10:50 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/27/17
Wednesday, January 3, 2018
1:20 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/18/17
2:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/19/17
4:50 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 1
6:49 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 2
9:25 am Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
10:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/2/18
4:30 pm Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/2/18
8:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18
11:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17
Thursday, January 4, 2018
12:05 am VT State House Special Event - VW Environmental Funds
1:40 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/19/17
4:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17
5:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/2/18
7:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17
12:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/27/17
2:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/18/17
3:38 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17
5:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 12/18/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17
7:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18
9:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18
Friday, January 5, 2018
12:00 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 1
1:59 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 2
5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18
7:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Landmark College Graduation - Fall 2017 Landmark College Commencement
1:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/26/17
3:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18
6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/3/18
8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18
11:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - December 13, 2017
Saturday, January 6, 2018
5:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17
6:00 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 12/18/17
7:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/3/18
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18
1:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18
4:00 pm Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session
4:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17
8:00 pm Jamaica Town Special Meeting - Jamaica Town Special Mtg. 1/3/18
10:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 12/19/17
Sunday, January 7, 2018
2:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/2/18
4:30 am Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session
5:00 am Landmark College Graduation - Fall 2017 Landmark College Commencement
6:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17
12:00 pm Jamaica Town Special Meeting - Jamaica Town Special Mtg. 1/3/18
2:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/3/18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 12/19/17
9:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/2/18