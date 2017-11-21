BCTV Schedules Week of 11/20/17

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 11/20/17
Monday, November 20, 2017
12:05 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
1:15 am Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017
2:30 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary
3:00 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly
4:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
5:30 am BCTV Open Studio - 2017 Putney Craft Tour
6:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran
6:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
7:00 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole
9:32 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary
10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 2
12:20 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
12:22 pm Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA
12:25 pm Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017
1:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17
3:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17
5:05 pm Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Heifer Mishmash
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood
8:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
9:00 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17
9:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
10:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
11:10 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
11:15 pm A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert
Tuesday, November 21, 2017
2:45 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)
4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont
4:57 am Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
5:30 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable
6:27 am Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA
6:30 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19
10:00 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3
10:15 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17
11:30 am BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017
1:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood
1:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17
5:01 pm Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA
5:05 pm Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
6:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17
9:26 pm Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA
9:30 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)
10:44 pm Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
12:00 am New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17
2:47 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
3:00 am True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?
3:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Beethoven's Majestic Twins
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
5:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole
6:05 am Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 11/12/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable
10:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski
10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else
11:23 am Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA
11:24 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
11:30 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea
12:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)
1:15 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3
1:30 pm Everyday People - 11-7-17 The Putney Craft Tour
2:00 pm Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly
3:30 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 2
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guests Aiden Meyer & Aidan Flower Des Jardins
8:28 pm Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA
8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
9:00 pm Fantastic Wantastiquet - Fantastic Wantastiquet Festival Keyonte Concert: Sep 2017
11:15 pm Bear Pond Books - "How to Be an Elephant" & "Grand Canyon"
Thursday, November 23, 2017
12:36 am Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole
1:10 am Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017
2:12 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17
2:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran
3:30 am Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
5:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
6:00 am Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17
7:26 am Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA
7:30 am Here We Are - with guests Aiden Meyer & Aidan Flower Des Jardins
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am BCTV Open Studio - 2017 Putney Craft Tour
9:30 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3
10:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)
11:13 am Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA
11:15 am Bear Pond Books - "How to Be an Elephant" & "Grand Canyon"
11:30 am The Chefs’ Table Series® - Thanksgiving Dinner
12:21 pm PSA Coop Kitchen: Quick Cooking Legumes
12:40 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17
1:52 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
1:55 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
2:00 pm New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17
4:47 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
4:54 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
5:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All
8:52 pm Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA
8:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
9:00 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea
9:30 pm Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17
11:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017
Friday, November 24, 2017
12:30 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17
1:45 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3
2:00 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
3:10 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17
3:30 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
5:30 am Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski
9:30 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17
10:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
10:30 am Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17
12:35 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Pray & Wrestle with God
2:48 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
2:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
3:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & Burlington Pride Center
4:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont
5:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
6:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All
9:00 pm Fantastic Wantastiquet - Fantastic Wantastiquet Festival Keyonte Concert: Sep 2017
11:15 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017
Saturday, November 25, 2017
12:42 am Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies
2:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 2
4:30 am True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?
5:00 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17
5:30 am Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All
6:30 am Everyday People - 11-7-17 The Putney Craft Tour
7:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017
10:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Beethoven's Majestic Twins
12:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & Burlington Pride Center
1:00 pm Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly
2:30 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 2
4:50 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
4:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
7:00 pm A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert
10:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood
11:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran
Sunday, November 26, 2017
12:30 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable
1:30 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
2:42 am Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies
4:00 am Gardening in the Off Season - Lets's Talk Dirty! Composting
5:00 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addictions - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17
5:30 am Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17
7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 11/12/17
9:30 am Here We Are - with guests Aiden Meyer & Aidan Flower Des Jardins
10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19
11:00 am Fantastic Wantastiquet - Fantastic Wantastiquet Festival Keyonte Concert: Sep 2017
1:15 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole
1:46 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
1:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)
4:15 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3
4:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guests Aiden Meyer & Aidan Flower Des Jardins
8:30 pm Osher Lecture Series - Beethoven's Majestic Twins
10:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)
11:15 pm A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 11/20/17
Monday, November 20, 2017
1:00 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17
2:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17
4:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17
7:15 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/16/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
10:30 am State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17
11:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 11/14/17
1:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17
2:05 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17
3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17
4:56 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17
6:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg
8:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Alternatives Subcommittee Mtg 11/16/17
11:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17
Tuesday, November 21, 2017
1:00 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17
2:20 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17
5:25 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17
6:30 am Dummerston School Board - Alternatives Subcommittee Mtg 11/16/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am VT State House Special - Law Enforcement Issues
3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/16/17
9:45 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
12:45 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17
3:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 11/14/17
5:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg
7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17
8:35 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
10:30 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/16/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/21/17
4:30 pm Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/20/17
8:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17
11:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg
Thursday, November 23, 2017
1:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17
3:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17
5:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17
7:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/20/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/16/17
12:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17
3:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17
4:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17
5:49 pm Promos - 2017 Putney Craft Tour Promo Video
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/16/17
7:00 pm River Valleys Union Education District - RVUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
9:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
Friday, November 24, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17
3:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17
5:00 am River Valleys Union Education District - RVUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
7:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17
12:35 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17
1:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17
2:05 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17
3:25 pm VT State House Special Event - VT Gas Systems Status Conf.
4:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17
6:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
8:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/20/17
11:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 11/14/17
Saturday, November 25, 2017
1:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
3:30 am Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17
4:00 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
4:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
7:00 am Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/20/17
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
11:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/21/17
4:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/20/17
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/16/17
8:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/21/17
10:30 pm River Valleys Union Education District - RVUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
Sunday, November 26, 2017
1:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17
3:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/21/17
6:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/21/17
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 11/3/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/16/17
12:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/20/17
2:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17
7:25 pm VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal
8:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/21/17
10:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17