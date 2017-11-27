BCTV Schedules Week of 11/27/17

By BCTVProg | Mon, November 27 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 11/27/17

Monday, November 27, 2017

3:00 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly

4:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

5:30 am BCTV Open Studio - 2017 Putney Craft Tour

6:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

6:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

7:00 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

9:32 am For the Animals - VVSA Presents At Killington-Pico Rotary

10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 2

12:20 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

12:22 pm Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA

12:25 pm Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017

1:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

3:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17

5:05 pm Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Heifer Mishmash

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood

8:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

9:00 pm Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addiction - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

9:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

10:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

11:10 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

11:15 pm A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

2:45 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

4:57 am Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

5:30 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable

6:27 am Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA

6:30 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addiction - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19

10:00 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

10:15 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

11:30 am BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

12:55 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

1:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood

1:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17

5:01 pm Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA

5:05 pm Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

6:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17

9:26 pm Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA

9:30 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)

10:44 pm Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

12:00 am New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17

2:47 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

3:00 am True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?

3:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Beethoven's Majestic Twins

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

5:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

6:05 am Nuclear Free Future - Power Struggle: The Closing of Vermont Yankee

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 11/19/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable

10:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else

11:23 am Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA

11:24 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

11:30 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea

12:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)

1:15 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

1:30 pm Everyday People - 11-7-17 The Putney Craft Tour

2:00 pm Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly

3:30 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 2

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guests Aiden Meyer & Aidan Flower Des Jardins

8:28 pm Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA

8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

9:00 pm Fantastic Wantastiquet - Fantastic Wantastiquet Festival Keyonte Concert: Sep 2017

11:15 pm Bear Pond Books - "How to Be an Elephant" & "Grand Canyon"

Thursday, November 30, 2017

12:36 am Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

1:10 am Gardening in the Off Season - Diseases and Pests of 2017

2:12 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17

2:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

3:30 am Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

5:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

6:00 am Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17

7:26 am Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA

7:30 am Here We Are - with guests Aiden Meyer & Aidan Flower Des Jardins

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am BCTV Open Studio - 2017 Putney Craft Tour

9:30 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

10:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)

11:13 am Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA

11:15 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Burlington Pride Center

12:13 pm PSA Coop Kitchen: Quick Cooking Legumes

12:16 pm PSA Coop Kitchen: Fried Green Tomatoes

12:20 pm PSA Coop Kitchen: Dressings from Scratch & Emulsification

12:26 pm PSA Coop Kitchen:Common Knife Cuts

12:30 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

12:40 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

1:52 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

1:55 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

2:00 pm New England Coalition presents - 46th Annual Member Meeting 10/21/17

4:47 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

4:54 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

5:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All

8:52 pm Promos - Putney Food Shelf - Top the Truck PSA

8:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

9:00 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea

9:30 pm Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17

11:00 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

Friday, December 1, 2017

12:30 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

1:45 am Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

2:00 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

3:10 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17

3:30 am Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

5:30 am Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski

9:30 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addiction - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

10:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

10:30 am Climate Cafe - Climate Cafe: Edward Cameron - Climate Risk & Resilience 10/24/17

12:35 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Future of Local Journalism 11/7/17

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Pray & Wrestle with God

2:48 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

2:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

3:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & Burlington Pride Center

4:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

5:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

6:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All

9:00 pm Fantastic Wantastiquet - Fantastic Wantastiquet Festival Keyonte Concert: Sep 2017

11:15 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

Saturday, December 2, 2017

12:42 am Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies

2:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 2

4:30 am True North Reports TV - Are EVs Ready for Prime Time?

5:00 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addiction - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

5:30 am Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All

6:30 am Everyday People - 11-7-17 The Putney Craft Tour

7:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

10:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Beethoven's Majestic Twins

12:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & Burlington Pride Center

1:00 pm Spotlight On VT Issues - Freedom of Assembly

2:30 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 2

4:50 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

4:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

7:00 pm A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert

10:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood

11:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Hilario Duran

Sunday, December 3, 2017

12:30 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable

1:30 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

2:42 am Osher Lecture Series - Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies

4:00 am Gardening in the Off Season - Lets's Talk Dirty! Composting

5:00 am Let’s Talk About Mental Health and Addiction - Let's Talk: Special with Mary Ellen Copeland 11/6/17

5:30 am Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17

7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 11/19/17

9:30 am Here We Are - with guests Aiden Meyer & Aidan Flower Des Jardins

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19

11:00 am Fantastic Wantastiquet - Fantastic Wantastiquet Festival Keyonte Concert: Sep 2017

1:15 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Pumpkin Casserole

1:46 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

1:53 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)

4:15 pm Codestar presents - Cyber Security for Nonprofits: Pt 3 of 3

4:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 10 - Aliya Cycon

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm BCTV Annual Meeting - Producer Awards Night 2017

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guests Aiden Meyer & Aidan Flower Des Jardins

8:30 pm Osher Lecture Series - Beethoven's Majestic Twins

10:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)

11:15 pm A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 11/27/17

Monday, November 27, 2017

1:00 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 10/23/17

2:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17

4:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17

7:15 am VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/22/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

10:30 am State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

11:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 11/14/17

1:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/20/17

3:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17

6:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

8:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Alternatives Subcommittee Mtg 11/16/17

10:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

1:00 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

2:20 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17

5:25 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17

6:30 am Dummerston School Board - Alternatives Subcommittee Mtg 11/16/17

8:30 am Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am VT State House Special - Law Enforcement Issues

3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/22/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/7/17

9:15 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

12:45 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

3:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 11/14/17

5:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17

8:35 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

10:30 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/22/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/21/17

4:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/27/17

8:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/27/17

11:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

Thursday, November 30, 2017

1:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

3:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/27/17

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/27/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/22/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17

3:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/13/17

4:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

5:49 pm Promos - 2017 Putney Craft Tour Promo Video

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/22/17

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/28/17

9:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

Friday, December 1, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/15/17

3:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/28/17

7:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/13/17

12:35 pm State of Vermont - VT DPS Telecom Plan Mtg Public Info 11/1/17

1:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/14/17

2:05 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17

3:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17

4:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/29/17

8:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/20/17

11:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 11/14/17

Saturday, December 2, 2017

1:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

3:30 am Montpelier Connection - Act 46 Roundtable 10/18/17

4:00 am Legislative Report - Governor's Marijuana Commission

4:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

7:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/29/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

11:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/21/17

4:30 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/20/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/22/17

8:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/21/17

10:30 pm River Valleys Union Education District - RVUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

Sunday, December 3, 2017

1:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

3:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/21/17

6:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/21/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/21/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/22/17

12:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 11/20/17

2:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 11/8/17

7:25 pm VT State House Special Event - Conservation Law Appeal

8:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

10:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17