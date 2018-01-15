BCTV Schedules Week of 1/15/18

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/15/18
Monday, January 15, 2018
1:00 am Digital Civic Underground
2:46 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
3:00 am Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad
3:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers
6:45 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Years Appetizers
9:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
11:25 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
11:30 am The FEED - 1-10-18
12:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & Inpatient Rehabilitation
12:25 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
2:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 6
3:00 pm Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
4:00 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
5:00 pm True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at BMH
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
9:25 pm Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse
11:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood & Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA (Pt 1)
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
12:36 am Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood & Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA (Pt 2)
1:20 am The Rhema Word - 12/20/17
2:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
4:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:25 am Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18
6:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
11:00 am Bear Pond Books - "How to Be an Elephant" & "Grand Canyon"
12:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar
12:30 pm Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
4:09 pm Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad
4:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17
5:30 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & Inpatient Rehabilitation
6:52 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part I (2017)
8:58 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part II (2017)
10:00 pm Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar
11:11 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
11:15 pm First Night North - PanAshe Honeybee Steelband
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
12:00 am A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert
3:30 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
4:30 am The FEED - 1-10-18
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson
6:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
7:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Years Appetizers
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17
10:00 am True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
11:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 6
12:00 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
1:21 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
1:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
2:45 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers
4:00 pm Bear Pond Books - Poets Resist: Voices of Dissent
5:23 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
5:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Years Appetizers
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell
9:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)
9:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
11:30 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part I (2017)
Thursday, January 18, 2018
12:28 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part II (2017)
1:30 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
2:30 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
4:35 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar
6:45 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell
9:35 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & Inpatient Rehabilitation
10:00 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)
10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17
11:30 am Digital Civic Underground
1:16 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
1:27 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
1:30 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part I (2017)
2:28 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part II (2017)
3:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 6
4:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
5:00 pm True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy
5:30 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 4
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)
9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show
9:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Years Appetizers
10:00 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
Friday, January 19, 2018
12:05 am First Night North - PanAshe Honeybee Steelband
12:46 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
1:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17
2:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless
3:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
4:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
6:30 am It Happens In Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 am It Happens In Brattleboro - Heifer Mishmash
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)
9:50 am Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
10:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
10:53 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
11:00 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
12:30 pm The FEED - 1-10-18
1:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
3:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
5:06 pm Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad
5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean
9:15 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood & Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA (Pt 2)
10:00 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
11:25 pm Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18
Saturday, January 20, 2018
12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless
1:00 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues
2:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards
5:00 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar
6:11 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
6:15 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
6:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 6
7:00 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell
7:35 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
11:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & Inpatient Rehabilitation
11:22 am Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
11:30 am True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy
12:00 pm Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18
12:35 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
1:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
2:45 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood & Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA (Pt 2)
3:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers
4:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)
4:50 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
9:10 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
10:20 pm Digital Civic Underground
Sunday, January 21, 2018
12:10 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
1:30 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
2:43 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
3:00 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part I (2017)
3:58 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part II (2017)
5:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson
5:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17
6:30 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & Inpatient Rehabilitation
9:52 am Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
1:06 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers
4:15 pm First Night North - PanAshe Honeybee Steelband
5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
6:51 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)
8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show
9:00 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part I (2017)
9:58 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part II (2017)
11:00 pm Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/15/18
Monday, January 15, 2018
12:50 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18
1:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18
4:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17
6:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/3/18
7:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB 1/3/18
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18
1:05 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/18
3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18
4:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17
8:45 pm Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview
10:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18
11:45 pm Vermont State of the State 2018
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
12:30 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 1
2:30 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 2
5:05 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18
6:15 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18
7:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/9/18
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Vermont State of the State 2018
11:45 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17
1:30 pm Under The Golden Dome 2018 - Week 1
2:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18
3:15 pm Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 1/16/18
9:45 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
10:45 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
1:15 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17
3:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/8/18
6:00 am Vermont State of the State 2018
6:45 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18
9:20 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18
11:30 am Under The Golden Dome 2018 - Week 1
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/15/18
4:30 pm Legislative Report - Energy Policy in Montpelier
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
8:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18
Thursday, January 18, 2018
12:05 am Press Conference - Marijuana Legalization - 1/4/18
1:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18
4:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/3/18
5:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
7:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
1:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18
2:05 pm Vermont State of the State 2018
2:55 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18
4:15 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/16/18
9:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18
Friday, January 19, 2018
12:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18
2:35 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/18
5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18
7:30 am Vernon Selectboard- Vernon SB Mtg 1/16/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
2:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
4:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
5:30 pm Legislative Report - Energy Policy in Montpelier
6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18
8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18
11:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB 1/8/18
Saturday, January 20, 2018
12:00 am Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview
2:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
4:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18
7:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
1:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/15/18
5:00 pm Vermont State of the State 2018
5:45 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18
10:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
Sunday, January 21, 2018
1:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/18
3:20 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18
4:30 am Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18
5:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
6:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Legislative Report - Energy Policy in Montpelier
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/16/18
2:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18
8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18
11:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/15/18