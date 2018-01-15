"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 1/15/18


By BCTVProg | Mon, January 15 2018

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/15/18

Monday, January 15, 2018

1:00 am Digital Civic Underground

2:46 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

3:00 am Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad

3:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers

6:45 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Years Appetizers

9:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

11:25 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

11:30 am The FEED - 1-10-18

12:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & Inpatient Rehabilitation

12:25 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn

2:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 6

3:00 pm Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

4:00 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

5:00 pm True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at BMH

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

9:25 pm Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse

11:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood & Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA      (Pt 1)

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

12:36 am Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood & Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA      (Pt 2)

1:20 am The Rhema Word - 12/20/17

2:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

4:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:25 am Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18

6:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

11:00 am Bear Pond Books - "How to Be an Elephant" & "Grand Canyon"

12:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar

12:30 pm Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

4:09 pm Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad

4:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17

5:30 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & Inpatient Rehabilitation

6:52 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part I (2017)

8:58 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part II (2017)

10:00 pm Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar

11:11 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

11:15 pm First Night North - PanAshe Honeybee Steelband

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

12:00 am A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert

3:30 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

4:30 am The FEED - 1-10-18

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

6:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

7:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Years Appetizers

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17

10:00 am True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

11:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 6

12:00 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

1:21 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

1:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

2:45 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers

4:00 pm Bear Pond Books - Poets Resist: Voices of Dissent

5:23 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

5:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Years Appetizers

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell

9:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)

9:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

11:30 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part I (2017)

Thursday, January 18, 2018

12:28 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part II (2017)

1:30 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

2:30 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn

4:35 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar

6:45 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell

9:35 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & Inpatient Rehabilitation

10:00 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)

10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17

11:30 am Digital Civic Underground

1:16 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

1:27 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

1:30 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part I (2017)

2:28 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part II (2017)

3:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 6

4:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

5:00 pm True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy

5:30 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 4

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017) 

9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show

9:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Years Appetizers

10:00 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn

Friday, January 19, 2018

12:05 am First Night North - PanAshe Honeybee Steelband

12:46 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

1:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17

2:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless

3:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

4:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

6:30 am It Happens In Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens In Brattleboro - Heifer Mishmash

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)

9:50 am Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

10:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

10:53 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

11:00 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

12:30 pm The FEED - 1-10-18

1:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

3:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

5:06 pm Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad

5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean

9:15 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood & Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA (Pt 2)

10:00 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

11:25 pm Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18

Saturday, January 20, 2018

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless

1:00 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues

2:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards

5:00 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar

6:11 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

6:15 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

6:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 6

7:00 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell

7:35 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

11:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & Inpatient Rehabilitation

11:22 am Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

11:30 am True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy

12:00 pm Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18

12:35 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

1:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

2:45 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood & Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA (Pt 2)

3:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers

4:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)

4:50 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

9:10 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

10:20 pm Digital Civic Underground

Sunday, January 21, 2018

12:10 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

1:30 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

2:43 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

3:00 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part I (2017)

3:58 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part II (2017)

5:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

5:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/17 

6:30 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & Inpatient Rehabilitation

9:52 am Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

1:06 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers

4:15 pm First Night North - PanAshe Honeybee Steelband

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

6:51 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)

8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show

9:00 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part I (2017)

9:58 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol: Part II (2017)

11:00 pm Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar

...

 

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/15/18

Monday, January 15, 2018

12:50 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18

1:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18

4:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17

6:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/3/18

7:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB 1/3/18

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18

1:05 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/18

3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18

4:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17

8:45 pm Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview

10:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18

11:45 pm Vermont State of the State 2018

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

12:30 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 1

2:30 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 2

5:05 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18

6:15 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18

7:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/9/18

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Vermont State of the State 2018

11:45 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17

1:30 pm Under The Golden Dome 2018 - Week 1

2:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18

3:15 pm Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 1/16/18

9:45 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

10:45 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

1:15 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17

3:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/8/18

6:00 am Vermont State of the State 2018

6:45 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18

9:20 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18

11:30 am Under The Golden Dome 2018 - Week 1

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/15/18

4:30 pm Legislative Report - Energy Policy in Montpelier

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

8:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18

Thursday, January 18, 2018

12:05 am Press Conference - Marijuana Legalization - 1/4/18

1:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18

4:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/3/18

5:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

7:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey 

12:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

1:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18

2:05 pm Vermont State of the State 2018

2:55 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18

4:15 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/16/18

9:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18

Friday, January 19, 2018

12:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18

2:35 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/18

5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18

7:30 am Vernon Selectboard- Vernon SB Mtg 1/16/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

2:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

4:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

5:30 pm Legislative Report - Energy Policy in Montpelier

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18

8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18

11:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB 1/8/18

Saturday, January 20, 2018

12:00 am Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview

2:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

4:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18

7:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

1:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/15/18

5:00 pm Vermont State of the State 2018

5:45 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18

10:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

Sunday, January 21, 2018

1:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/18

3:20 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18

4:30 am Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18

5:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

6:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - Energy Policy in Montpelier

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/16/18

2:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18

8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18

11:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/15/18

