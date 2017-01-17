BCTV Schedules For Week of 1/16/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/16/17
Monday, January 16, 2017
12:00 am Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16
1:40 am MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg
3:00 am Amahl and the Night Visitor
4:00 am Vote for VT: Bringing Water to Kenya
4:30 am Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present
6:43 am TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
7:00 am Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki
7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry # 446
9:35 am Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT
10:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions
11:30 am Energy Week Extra: The Top Stories of 2016
12:30 pm Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star
1:10 pm BarnArts and Artistree: Holiday Cabaret
2:30 pm NVRH Health and Wellness: E-Cigarettes
2:55 pm Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16
3:30 pm New England Cooks: Chef Todd Cassell
4:30 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna & Lizi: Sweet Potato Soup & Corn Bread
8:30 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
10:00 pm Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?
11:20 pm BCTV Archive: Obama-rama - Election Night 2008
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
12:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions
1:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform
2:00 am Goddard Haybarn Theater - Author Dinaw Mengestu
3:10 am Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?
4:30 am The Folklorist: Episode 14
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am The Future of Hunting: Ep17
6:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/15/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
11:30 am Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16
1:10 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself
1:30 pm Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/15/17
3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
3:15 pm 33rd Annual Messiah Sing
4:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Rebirth
5:30 pm BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna & Lizi: Sweet Potato Soup & Corn Bread
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
9:00 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
10:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16
10:30 pm MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
12:00 am VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016
1:40 am TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
2:00 am 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16
4:15 am BCTV Archive: Obama-rama - Election Night 2008
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:25 am Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158
6:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1
7:30 am Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
10:30 am First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have
11:30 am MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg
1:00 pm Amahl and the Night Visitor
2:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
3:00 pm Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT
3:52 pm VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016
5:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
8:30 pm Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16
9:05 pm Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16
10:45 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions
Thursday, January 19, 2017
12:00 am New England Cooks: Chef Todd Cassell
1:00 am Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert
2:30 am Valley Homegrown: Rebirth
3:30 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:20 am Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star
6:00 am VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016
7:40 am TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am BarnArts and Artistree: Holiday Cabaret
10:20 am NVRH Health and Wellness: E-Cigarettes
10:40 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present
12:00 pm Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1
1:00 pm VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016
2:40 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
3:00 pm New England Cooks: Chef Todd Cassell
4:00 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years
5:00 pm Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki
5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
9:30 pm Energy Week Extra: The Top Stories of 2016
10:30 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years
11:30 pm The Folklorist: Episode 14
Friday, January 20, 2017
12:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3
1:20 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3
3:37 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT
6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Vote for VT: Bringing Water to Kenya
9:30 am BCTV Archive: Obama-rama - Election Night 2008
10:15 am The Future of Hunting: Ep17
10:42 am Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?
12:00 pm Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16
1:40 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
2:00 pm First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have
3:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16
3:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
4:00 pm BCTV Archive: Obama-rama - Election Night 2008
4:45 pm First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:22 pm Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm BCTV Archive: Obama-rama - Election Night 2008
8:40 pm MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg
10:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
11:00 pm Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1
Saturday, January 21, 2017
12:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform
1:00 am Express Fluency: French with Sabrina Janczak Part 1 of 4
3:17 am Express Fluency: French with Sabrina Janczak Part 2 of 4
5:22 am Express Fluency: French with Sabrina Janczak Part 3 of 4
7:30 am Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
10:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna & Lizi: Sweet Potato Soup & Corn Bread
10:30 am Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16
11:05 am New England Cooks: Chef Todd Cassell
12:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
1:30 pm First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present
2:43 pm MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg
4:00 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:50 pm Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16
7:30 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
8:30 pm MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg
9:50 pm Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16
11:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
Sunday, January 22, 2017
12:00 am 33rd Annual Messiah Sing
1:12 am MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg
2:30 am Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years
3:30 am Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16
5:10 am NVRH Health and Wellness: E-Cigarettes
5:30 am The Future of Hunting: Ep17
6:00 am VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016
7:40 am TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself
8:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions
9:00 am First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
11:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
12:30 pm Amahl and the Night Visitor
1:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/22/17
3:00 pm Valley Homegrown: Rebirth
4:00 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
5:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/22/17
8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna & Lizi: Sweet Potato Soup & Corn Bread
8:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions
9:30 pm Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?
10:46 pm 33rd Annual Messiah Sing
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/16/17
Monday, January 16, 2017
12:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to Homelessness
2:10 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17
5:30 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 1/10/17
7:25 am Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 1
8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 2
11:00 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17
2:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/10/17
3:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17
4:00 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm 1/4/17
5:22 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Remembering Senator Bill Doyle
6:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/4/17
9:00 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/12/17
10:25 pm Brattleboro Town School Bd 1/4/17
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
12:00 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17
3:15 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Governor Shumlin's Farewell Speech
4:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17
6:50 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Remembering Senator Bill Doyle
8:00 am Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17
1:50 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/9/17
2:30 pm Dummerston SchBd Mtg 1/10/17
4:30 pm Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17
9:15 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17
11:15 pm VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
2:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
3:20 am Under the Dome: Governor Scott's Inauguration
3:45 am Dummerston SchBd Mtg 1/10/17
5:45 am Dummerston SB Mtg 1/4/17
8:15 am Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:25 am Brattleboro Town School Bd 1/4/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:05 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17
4:35 pm Under the Dome: Governor Scott's Inauguration
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 1/10/17
8:00 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/12/17
9:30 pm Gov Scott Press Conference: Building Bright Futures
10:10 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to Homelessness
Thursday, January 19, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17
3:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17
5:30 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/12/17
7:00 am Jamaica SB Mtg 1/9/17
7:45 am Gov Scott Press Conference: Building Bright Futures
8:30 am Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2
9:00 am Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:10 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17
2:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to Homelessness
5:30 pm Under the Dome: Governor Scott's Inauguration
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:05 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/10/17
8:30 pm Dummerston SchBd Mtg 1/10/17
10:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Remembering Senator Bill Doyle
11:37 pm Under the Dome: Governor Scott's Inauguration
Friday, January 20, 2017
1:50 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Remembering Senator Bill Doyle
3:00 am VT State House Special Event: Chemical Use in Vermont
6:30 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/12/17
8:00 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 1/10/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
11:30 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17
3:00 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm 1/4/17
4:30 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/9/17
5:15 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/9/17
6:00 pm Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17
7:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17
9:30 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/17/17
Saturday, January 21, 2017
12:00 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17
3:15 am Jamaica SB Mtg 1/9/17
4:00 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17
7:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17
9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17
1:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm 1/4/17
2:52 pm Gov Scott Press Conference: Building Bright Futures
3:30 pm Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17
4:30 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/17/17
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:05 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17
11:00 pm Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17
Sunday, January 22, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17
3:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17
6:10 am Gov Phil Scott's Inaugural Address
7:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17
9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:05 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 1/10/17
2:00 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 2
2:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/19/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2
6:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Committee Mtg 1/17/17
9:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17
11:30 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 2