"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

BCTV Schedules For Week of 1/16/17


By BCTVProg | Tue, January 17 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/16/17

Monday, January 16, 2017

12:00 am Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

1:40 am MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

3:00 am Amahl and the Night Visitor

4:00 am Vote for VT: Bringing Water to Kenya

4:30 am Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

6:43 am TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

7:00 am Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry # 446

9:35 am Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT

10:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

11:30 am Energy Week Extra: The Top Stories of 2016

12:30 pm Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star

1:10 pm BarnArts and Artistree: Holiday Cabaret

2:30 pm NVRH Health and Wellness: E-Cigarettes

2:55 pm Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16

3:30 pm New England Cooks: Chef Todd Cassell

4:30 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna & Lizi: Sweet Potato Soup & Corn Bread

8:30 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

10:00 pm Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?

11:20 pm BCTV Archive: Obama-rama - Election Night 2008

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

12:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

1:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

2:00 am Goddard Haybarn Theater - Author Dinaw Mengestu

3:10 am Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?

4:30 am The Folklorist: Episode 14

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am The Future of Hunting: Ep17

6:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/15/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

11:30 am Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

1:10 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself

1:30 pm Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/15/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:15 pm 33rd Annual Messiah Sing

4:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Rebirth

5:30 pm BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna & Lizi: Sweet Potato Soup & Corn Bread

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

9:00 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

10:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

10:30 pm MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

12:00 am VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016

1:40 am TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

2:00 am 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16

4:15 am BCTV Archive: Obama-rama - Election Night 2008

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:25 am Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158

6:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1

7:30 am Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

10:30 am First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have

11:30 am MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

1:00 pm Amahl and the Night Visitor

2:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

3:00 pm Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT

3:52 pm VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016

5:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

8:30 pm Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16

9:05 pm Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

10:45 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

Thursday, January 19, 2017

12:00 am New England Cooks: Chef Todd Cassell

1:00 am Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert

2:30 am Valley Homegrown: Rebirth

3:30 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:20 am Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star

6:00 am VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016

7:40 am TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am BarnArts and Artistree: Holiday Cabaret

10:20 am NVRH Health and Wellness: E-Cigarettes

10:40 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

12:00 pm Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1

1:00 pm VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016

2:40 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

3:00 pm New England Cooks: Chef Todd Cassell

4:00 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years

5:00 pm Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki

5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

9:30 pm Energy Week Extra: The Top Stories of 2016

10:30 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years

11:30 pm The Folklorist: Episode 14

Friday, January 20, 2017

12:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3

1:20 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3

3:37 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Vote for VT: Bringing Water to Kenya

9:30 am BCTV Archive: Obama-rama - Election Night 2008

10:15 am The Future of Hunting: Ep17

10:42 am Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?

12:00 pm Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

1:40 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

2:00 pm First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have

3:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

3:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

4:00 pm BCTV Archive: Obama-rama - Election Night 2008

4:45 pm First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:22 pm Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm BCTV Archive: Obama-rama - Election Night 2008

8:40 pm MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

10:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

11:00 pm Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1

Saturday, January 21, 2017

12:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

1:00 am Express Fluency: French with Sabrina Janczak Part 1 of 4

3:17 am Express Fluency: French with Sabrina Janczak Part 2 of 4

5:22 am Express Fluency: French with Sabrina Janczak Part 3 of 4

7:30 am Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

10:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna & Lizi: Sweet Potato Soup & Corn Bread

10:30 am Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16

11:05 am New England Cooks: Chef Todd Cassell

12:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

1:30 pm First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

2:43 pm MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

4:00 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:50 pm Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16

7:30 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

8:30 pm MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

9:50 pm Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

11:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

Sunday, January 22, 2017

12:00 am 33rd Annual Messiah Sing

1:12 am MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

2:30 am Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years

3:30 am Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

5:10 am NVRH Health and Wellness: E-Cigarettes

5:30 am The Future of Hunting: Ep17

6:00 am VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016

7:40 am TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself

8:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

9:00 am First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

12:30 pm Amahl and the Night Visitor

1:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/22/17

3:00 pm Valley Homegrown: Rebirth

4:00 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

5:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/22/17

8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna & Lizi: Sweet Potato Soup & Corn Bread

8:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

9:30 pm Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?

10:46 pm 33rd Annual Messiah Sing 

....

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/16/17

Monday, January 16, 2017

12:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to Homelessness

2:10 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17

5:30 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 1/10/17

7:25 am Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 1

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 2

11:00 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17

2:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/10/17

3:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17

4:00 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm 1/4/17

5:22 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Remembering Senator Bill Doyle

6:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/4/17

9:00 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/12/17

10:25 pm Brattleboro Town School Bd 1/4/17

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

12:00 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17

3:15 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Governor Shumlin's Farewell Speech

4:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17

6:50 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Remembering Senator Bill Doyle

8:00 am Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17

1:50 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/9/17

2:30 pm Dummerston SchBd Mtg 1/10/17

4:30 pm Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17

9:15 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17

11:15 pm VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

2:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

3:20 am Under the Dome: Governor Scott's Inauguration

3:45 am Dummerston SchBd Mtg 1/10/17

5:45 am Dummerston SB Mtg 1/4/17

8:15 am Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:25 am Brattleboro Town School Bd 1/4/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:05 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17

4:35 pm Under the Dome: Governor Scott's Inauguration

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 1/10/17

8:00 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/12/17

9:30 pm Gov Scott Press Conference: Building Bright Futures

10:10 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to Homelessness

Thursday, January 19, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17

3:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17

5:30 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/12/17

7:00 am Jamaica SB Mtg 1/9/17

7:45 am Gov Scott Press Conference: Building Bright Futures

8:30 am Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2

9:00 am Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:10 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17

2:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to Homelessness

 

5:30 pm Under the Dome: Governor Scott's Inauguration

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:05 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/10/17

8:30 pm Dummerston SchBd Mtg 1/10/17

10:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Remembering Senator Bill Doyle

11:37 pm Under the Dome: Governor Scott's Inauguration

Friday, January 20, 2017

 

1:50 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Remembering Senator Bill Doyle

3:00 am VT State House Special Event: Chemical Use in Vermont

6:30 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/12/17

8:00 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 1/10/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17

3:00 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm 1/4/17

4:30 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/9/17

5:15 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/9/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17

7:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/17/17

Saturday, January 21, 2017

12:00 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17

3:15 am Jamaica SB Mtg 1/9/17

4:00 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17

7:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17

1:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm 1/4/17

2:52 pm Gov Scott Press Conference: Building Bright Futures

3:30 pm Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17

4:30 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/17/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:05 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17

Sunday, January 22, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17

3:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17

6:10 am Gov Phil Scott's Inaugural Address

7:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:05 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 1/10/17

2:00 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 2

2:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/19/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2

6:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Committee Mtg 1/17/17

9:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17

11:30 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 2 

