"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 12/11/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, December 11 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 12/11/17

Monday, December 11, 2017

12:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection

1:30 am Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

4:00 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues

6:30 am Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3

11:30 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

12:02 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

12:35 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

1:00 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17

1:49 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

2:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW

3:00 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley

8:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)

9:20 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

9:30 pm Artful Word - Biggest Waves on Lake Champlain

10:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

11:00 pm Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

12:00 am The Rhema Word - 11/30/17

12:45 am Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont

2:10 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3

4:40 am Vermont State House Christmas Tree Lighting

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

5:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

5:51 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

6:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)

6:50 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19D

10:00 am Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017

11:34 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

11:48 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

12:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

12:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley

1:00 pm BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

1:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17

4:35 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

8:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

9:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

11:05 pm The Rhema Word - 11/30/17

11:47 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection

1:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17

2:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

2:30 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues

3:30 am Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley

6:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/3/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

10:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

11:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

12:00 pm BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

12:55 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 2)

2:00 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

2:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

3:00 pm BDCC presents - Southern Vermont Connectivity Summit 2017

5:35 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow

8:30 pm Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

9:45 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

10:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

Thursday, December 14, 2017

12:06 am Vermont State House Christmas Tree Lighting

12:30 am Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

1:25 am Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017

3:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

4:00 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

5:30 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

6:53 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

7:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow

9:30 am Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

11:38 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

12:00 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17

12:55 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

9:15 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

9:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 2

10:00 pm The FEED - 12-6-17

10:30 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

Friday, December 15, 2017

1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection

2:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

3:00 am For the Animals - Every Situation Can Be Fixed

3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy

4:52 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19D

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am BDCC presents - Southern Vermont Connectivity Summit 2017

11:35 am BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

12:30 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17

1:25 pm Addiction Recovery Channel - Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

3:00 pm Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17

4:35 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

10:10 pm Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017

11:45 pm The Rhema Word - 11/30/17

Saturday, December 16, 2017

12:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!

1:30 am Community Conversation - Resiliency to Recovery

3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy

4:52 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

5:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow

5:30 am BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

6:22 am Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

6:30 am Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

7:45 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

11:05 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

11:37 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

12:10 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 2)

1:15 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

3:25 pm Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

7:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

7:30 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

10:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

11:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW

Sunday, December 17, 2017

12:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17

1:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

1:30 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

3:00 am The FEED - 12-6-17

3:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection

4:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/3/17

9:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

9:51 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19D

11:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 2)

12:05 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

1:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

3:32 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

4:05 pm BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

6:45 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

10:05 pm Vermont State House Christmas Tree Lighting

10:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow

11:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

11:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/11/17

Monday, December 11, 2017

6:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/2/17

2:40 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

2:48 pm VT Democratic Committee Health Care PSA

3:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/5/17

4:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17

6:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

7:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

9:35 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

11:15 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

1:12 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

1:43 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

3:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

5:20 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/28/17

6:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

1:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

3:15 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17

3:55 pm Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17

4:30 pm Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

6:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

8:05 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17

9:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

11:10 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

1:40 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

3:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

5:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/7/17

8:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/5/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

1:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

2:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

11:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

Thursday, December 14, 2017

1:10 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

3:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

2:05 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

4:15 pm Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

6:14 pm Studio

9:45 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17

Friday, December 15, 2017

12:15 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

2:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17

7:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/7/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Public Hearing on Equifax Data Breach

12:48 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/14/17

4:31 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17

6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 12/12/17

8:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/12/17

11:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

Saturday, December 16, 2017

1:05 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - Volkswagen Settlement 11/29/17

2:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17

4:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/12/17

7:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 12/12/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:55 am Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17

11:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/7/17

2:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

4:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

8:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

10:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 12/12/17

Sunday, December 17, 2017

1:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

3:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

5:30 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

6:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17

6:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/14/17

3:31 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/12/17

8:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17

11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

