BCTV Schedules Week of 12/11/17

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 12/11/17
Monday, December 11, 2017
12:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection
1:30 am Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017
4:00 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17
5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues
6:30 am Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3
11:30 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1
12:02 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2
12:35 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
1:00 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17
1:49 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
2:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW
3:00 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley
8:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)
9:20 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
9:30 pm Artful Word - Biggest Waves on Lake Champlain
10:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)
11:00 pm Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
12:00 am The Rhema Word - 11/30/17
12:45 am Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont
2:10 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3
4:40 am Vermont State House Christmas Tree Lighting
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17
5:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
5:51 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
6:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)
6:50 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19D
10:00 am Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017
11:34 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings
11:48 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson
12:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan
12:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley
1:00 pm BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement
1:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17
4:35 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont
8:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
9:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17
11:05 pm The Rhema Word - 11/30/17
11:47 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection
1:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17
2:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
2:30 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues
3:30 am Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley
6:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/3/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation
10:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
11:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas
12:00 pm BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement
12:55 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 2)
2:00 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont
2:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
3:00 pm BDCC presents - Southern Vermont Connectivity Summit 2017
5:35 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow
8:30 pm Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By
9:45 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings
10:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor
Thursday, December 14, 2017
12:06 am Vermont State House Christmas Tree Lighting
12:30 am Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont
1:25 am Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017
3:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)
4:00 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
5:30 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation
6:53 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
7:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow
9:30 am Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor
11:38 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
12:00 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17
12:55 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17
3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By
9:15 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings
9:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 2
10:00 pm The FEED - 12-6-17
10:30 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017
Friday, December 15, 2017
1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection
2:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben
3:00 am For the Animals - Every Situation Can Be Fixed
3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy
4:52 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19D
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am BDCC presents - Southern Vermont Connectivity Summit 2017
11:35 am BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement
12:30 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17
1:25 pm Addiction Recovery Channel - Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
3:00 pm Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17
4:35 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor
10:10 pm Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017
11:45 pm The Rhema Word - 11/30/17
Saturday, December 16, 2017
12:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!
1:30 am Community Conversation - Resiliency to Recovery
3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy
4:52 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
5:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow
5:30 am BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement
6:22 am Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
6:30 am Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By
7:45 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17
11:05 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1
11:37 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2
12:10 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 2)
1:15 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor
3:25 pm Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
7:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan
7:30 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017
10:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)
11:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW
Sunday, December 17, 2017
12:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17
1:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
1:30 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation
3:00 am The FEED - 12-6-17
3:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection
4:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/3/17
9:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
9:51 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19D
11:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 2)
12:05 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont
1:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1
3:32 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2
4:05 pm BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By
6:45 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17
10:05 pm Vermont State House Christmas Tree Lighting
10:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow
11:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan
11:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/11/17
Monday, December 11, 2017
6:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17
10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/2/17
2:40 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
2:48 pm VT Democratic Committee Health Care PSA
3:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/5/17
4:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17
6:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17
7:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17
9:35 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU School Bd Mtg 12/6/17
11:15 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
1:12 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters
1:43 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17
3:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
5:20 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/28/17
6:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17
1:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17
3:15 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17
3:55 pm Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17
4:30 pm Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17
6:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17
8:05 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17
9:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU School Bd Mtg 12/6/17
11:10 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
1:40 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17
3:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg
5:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/7/17
8:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/5/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17
1:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17
2:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17
8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17
11:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17
Thursday, December 14, 2017
1:10 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17
3:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17
5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17
7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17
12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17
2:05 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17
4:15 pm Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
6:14 pm Studio
9:45 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17
Friday, December 15, 2017
12:15 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17
2:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17
5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17
7:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/7/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Public Hearing on Equifax Data Breach
12:48 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/14/17
4:31 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17
6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 12/12/17
8:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/12/17
11:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17
Saturday, December 16, 2017
1:05 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - Volkswagen Settlement 11/29/17
2:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17
4:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/12/17
7:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 12/12/17
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
10:55 am Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17
11:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/7/17
2:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17
4:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17
8:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17
10:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 12/12/17
Sunday, December 17, 2017
1:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg
3:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17
5:30 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters
6:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17
6:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17
12:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/14/17
3:31 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/12/17
8:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17
11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17