BCTV Schedules Week of 12/11/17

By BCTVProg | Mon, December 11 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 12/11/17

Monday, December 11, 2017

12:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection

1:30 am Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

4:00 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues

6:30 am Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3

11:30 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

12:02 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

12:35 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

1:00 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17

1:49 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

2:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW

3:00 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley

8:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)

9:20 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

9:30 pm Artful Word - Biggest Waves on Lake Champlain

10:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

11:00 pm Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

12:00 am The Rhema Word - 11/30/17

12:45 am Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont

2:10 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3

4:40 am Vermont State House Christmas Tree Lighting

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

5:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

5:51 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

6:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)

6:50 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19D

10:00 am Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017

11:34 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

11:48 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

12:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

12:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley

1:00 pm BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

1:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17

4:35 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

8:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

9:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

11:05 pm The Rhema Word - 11/30/17

11:47 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection

1:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17

2:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

2:30 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues

3:30 am Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley

6:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/3/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

10:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

11:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

12:00 pm BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

12:55 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 2)

2:00 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

2:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

3:00 pm BDCC presents - Southern Vermont Connectivity Summit 2017

5:35 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow

8:30 pm Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

9:45 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

10:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

Thursday, December 14, 2017

12:06 am Vermont State House Christmas Tree Lighting

12:30 am Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

1:25 am Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017

3:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

4:00 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

5:30 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

6:53 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

7:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow

9:30 am Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

11:38 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

12:00 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17

12:55 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

9:15 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

9:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 2

10:00 pm The FEED - 12-6-17

10:30 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

Friday, December 15, 2017

1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection

2:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

3:00 am For the Animals - Every Situation Can Be Fixed

3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy

4:52 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19D

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am BDCC presents - Southern Vermont Connectivity Summit 2017

11:35 am BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

12:30 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17

1:25 pm Addiction Recovery Channel - Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

3:00 pm Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17

4:35 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

10:10 pm Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017

11:45 pm The Rhema Word - 11/30/17

Saturday, December 16, 2017

12:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!

1:30 am Community Conversation - Resiliency to Recovery

3:30 am UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy

4:52 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

5:00 am Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow

5:30 am BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

6:22 am Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

6:30 am Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

7:45 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

11:05 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

11:37 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

12:10 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 2)

1:15 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

3:25 pm Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

7:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

7:30 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

10:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

11:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW

Sunday, December 17, 2017

12:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17

1:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

1:30 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

3:00 am The FEED - 12-6-17

3:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection

4:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/3/17

9:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

9:51 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19D

11:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 2)

12:05 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

1:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

3:32 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

4:05 pm BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

6:45 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

10:05 pm Vermont State House Christmas Tree Lighting

10:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow

11:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

11:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

...

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/11/17

Monday, December 11, 2017

6:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/2/17

2:40 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

2:48 pm VT Democratic Committee Health Care PSA

3:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/5/17

4:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17

6:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

7:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

9:35 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

11:15 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

1:12 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

1:43 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

3:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

5:20 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/28/17

6:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

1:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

3:15 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17

3:55 pm Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17

4:30 pm Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

6:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

8:05 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17

9:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

11:10 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

1:40 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

3:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

5:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/7/17

8:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/5/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

1:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

2:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

11:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

Thursday, December 14, 2017

1:10 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

3:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

2:05 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

4:15 pm Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

6:14 pm Studio

9:45 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17

Friday, December 15, 2017

12:15 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 11/6/17

2:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17

7:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/7/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Public Hearing on Equifax Data Breach

12:48 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/14/17

4:31 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17

6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 12/12/17

8:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/12/17

11:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

Saturday, December 16, 2017

1:05 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - Volkswagen Settlement 11/29/17

2:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17

4:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/12/17

7:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 12/12/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:55 am Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17

11:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/7/17

2:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

4:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

8:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

10:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 12/12/17

Sunday, December 17, 2017

1:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

3:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

5:30 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

6:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17

6:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/7/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/14/17

3:31 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/12/17

8:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/12/17

11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17