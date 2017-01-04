BCTV Schedules For Week of 1/2/17

By BCTVProg | Mon, January 02 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/2/17

Monday, January 2, 2017

12:30 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies

2:00 am 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future

3:30 am What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America

4:48 am TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock

6:40 am Vote for VT: Vermont's Aging Population

7:05 am Common Good VT: Updat on Overtime Regulations

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:45 am TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Mary Baker Eddy: A Life of Discovery 3/11/16

10:05 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445

10:44 am BCTV 40 Year Anniversary Party & Members Mtg 2016

12:00 pm At Landmark: Professor Lyrical, 'Rapping with the Professor' 2/8/16

1:30 pm For the Animals: Dog Mountain

2:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf

3:30 pm Northern Roots 2016

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Open Studio: aWALKening

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability

8:30 pm 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future

10:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert

11:30 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

12:41 am 2016 Strolling of the Heifers

1:30 am Sean Gaskell's Kora Concert

2:50 am WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16

4:30 am Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December

7:00 am Artist Nov 2016: The Wyld Nightz Band

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am In Loving Memory of James Banslaben 11/20/16

11:15 am 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16

1:30 pm 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:15 pm WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16

5:00 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College

5:30 pm True North Reports: VT Energy Policy

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Blanche Moyse 6th Annual Memorial Concert J.S.Bach

9:30 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America

10:50 pm 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

1:04 am Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16

3:00 am At Landmark: Professor Lyrical, 'Rapping with the Professor' 2/8/16

4:30 am True North Reports: VT Energy Policy

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

6:45 am 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf

10:30 am First Baptist: Do Not Despair, the Good Samaritan

11:30 am Samirah Evans & Evelyn Harris pay tribute to Etta James & Nina Simone 2/13/16

1:10 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America

2:30 pm Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December

4:00 pm Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Sean Gaskell's Kora Concert

9:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert

11:00 pm BCTV 40 Year Anniversary Party & Members Mtg 2016

Thursday, January 5, 2017

12:16 am In Loving Memory of James Banslaben 11/20/16

1:30 am Artist Nov 2016: The Wyld Nightz Band

2:30 am 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16

4:44 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote for VT: Vermont's Aging Population

6:00 am A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Blanche Moyse 6th Annual Memorial Concert J.S.Bach

10:30 am Open Studio: aWALKening

11:00 am 2016 Strolling of the Heifers

11:45 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

12:30 pm Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies

2:00 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College

2:30 pm 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock

3:45 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

5:00 pm Artist Nov 2016: The Wyld Nightz Band

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Common Good VT: Updat on Overtime Regulations

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

8:45 pm In Loving Memory of James Banslaben 11/20/16

10:00 pm Mary Baker Eddy: A Life of Discovery 3/11/16

11:05 pm 2016 Strolling of the Heifers

Friday, January 6, 2017

12:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf

1:30 am What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America

2:47 am Common Good VT: Updat on Overtime Regulations

3:05 am A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:20 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

6:05 am Vote for VT: Vermont's Aging Population

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future

10:20 am WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16

12:00 pm At Landmark: Professor Lyrical, 'Rapping with the Professor' 2/8/16

1:30 pm 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16

3:45 pm Mary Baker Eddy: A Life of Discovery 3/11/16

5:00 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Open Studio: aWALKening

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Samirah Evans & Evelyn Harris pay tribute to Etta James & Nina Simone 2/13/16

9:40 pm Common Good VT: Updat on Overtime Regulations

10:00 pm Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16

Saturday, January 7, 2017

12:00 am Northern Roots 2016

2:00 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies

3:30 am Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December

5:00 am Sean Gaskell's Kora Concert

6:20 am WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Northern Roots 2016

11:00 am BCTV 40 Year Anniversary Party & Members Mtg 2016

12:16 pm In Loving Memory of James Banslaben 11/20/16

1:30 pm Blanche Moyse 6th Annual Memorial Concert J.S.Bach

3:00 pm Open Studio: aWALKening

3:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert

5:00 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16

9:15 pm 2016 Strolling of the Heifers

10:00 pm Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16

Sunday, January 8, 2017

12:00 am First Wednesdays: America in a New More Dangerous World

2:00 am At Landmark: 1st Annual Morgan Le Fay Symposium Keynote 10/1/16

3:30 am 1st Wed: The Science of Happiness

5:05 am 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future

6:30 am Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College

7:00 am True North Reports: VT Energy Policy

7:30 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies

9:00 am First Baptist: Love 1 another & watch what happens

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:20 am 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock

12:30 pm Sean Gaskell's Kora Concert

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/8/17

3:00 pm Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm For the Animals: Dog Mountain

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/8/17

8:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability

8:30 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

9:15 pm Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert

10:45 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

...

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/2/17

Monday, January 2, 2017

12:00 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

2:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16

5:00 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

5:55 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16

8:30 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

12:50 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

3:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16

6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

6:50 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

8:30 pm Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16

9:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

10:00 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

12:00 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 1

1:33 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2

2:29 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 3

4:15 am Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

7:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16

9:30 am Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16

11:30 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

1:10 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony

1:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16

3:32 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB mtg 1/3/16

9:45 pm Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

12:00 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg

2:50 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

5:00 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

6:40 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16

7:15 am Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17

4:30 pm Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

8:45 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16

9:15 pm Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

11:30 pm Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans

Thursday, January 5, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17

3:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17

6:00 am Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16

7:00 am Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement

7:30 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans

8:00 am Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

8:30 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16

1:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16

3:45 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17

Friday, January 6, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17

2:30 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 1

4:03 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2

4:59 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 3

6:40 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg

9:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17

2:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17

4:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17

8:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16

10:35 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony

11:00 pm Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16

Saturday, January 7, 2017

12:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17

2:30 am WCSU Elementary Act46 Study Comm 1/5/17

5:00 am Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16

6:00 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

7:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 1/4/17

1:30 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

3:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

4:00 pm WCSU Elementary Act46 Study Comm 1/5/17

6:30 pm Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17

10:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

Sunday, January 8, 2017

12:00 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg

2:50 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

4:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17

8:00 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm WCSU Elementary Act46 Study Comm 1/5/17

2:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/4/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

9:30 pm WCSU Elementary Act46 Study Comm 1/5/17