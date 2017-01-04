BCTV Schedules For Week of 1/2/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/2/17
Monday, January 2, 2017
12:30 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies
2:00 am 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future
3:30 am What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America
4:48 am TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock
6:40 am Vote for VT: Vermont's Aging Population
7:05 am Common Good VT: Updat on Overtime Regulations
7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:45 am TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Mary Baker Eddy: A Life of Discovery 3/11/16
10:05 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445
10:44 am BCTV 40 Year Anniversary Party & Members Mtg 2016
12:00 pm At Landmark: Professor Lyrical, 'Rapping with the Professor' 2/8/16
1:30 pm For the Animals: Dog Mountain
2:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf
3:30 pm Northern Roots 2016
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Open Studio: aWALKening
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability
8:30 pm 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future
10:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert
11:30 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
12:41 am 2016 Strolling of the Heifers
1:30 am Sean Gaskell's Kora Concert
2:50 am WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16
4:30 am Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December
7:00 am Artist Nov 2016: The Wyld Nightz Band
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am In Loving Memory of James Banslaben 11/20/16
11:15 am 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16
1:30 pm 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future
3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
3:15 pm WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16
5:00 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College
5:30 pm True North Reports: VT Energy Policy
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Blanche Moyse 6th Annual Memorial Concert J.S.Bach
9:30 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America
10:50 pm 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
1:04 am Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16
3:00 am At Landmark: Professor Lyrical, 'Rapping with the Professor' 2/8/16
4:30 am True North Reports: VT Energy Policy
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
6:45 am 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf
10:30 am First Baptist: Do Not Despair, the Good Samaritan
11:30 am Samirah Evans & Evelyn Harris pay tribute to Etta James & Nina Simone 2/13/16
1:10 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America
2:30 pm Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December
4:00 pm Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Sean Gaskell's Kora Concert
9:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert
11:00 pm BCTV 40 Year Anniversary Party & Members Mtg 2016
Thursday, January 5, 2017
12:16 am In Loving Memory of James Banslaben 11/20/16
1:30 am Artist Nov 2016: The Wyld Nightz Band
2:30 am 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16
4:44 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Vote for VT: Vermont's Aging Population
6:00 am A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Blanche Moyse 6th Annual Memorial Concert J.S.Bach
10:30 am Open Studio: aWALKening
11:00 am 2016 Strolling of the Heifers
11:45 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
12:30 pm Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies
2:00 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College
2:30 pm 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock
3:45 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
5:00 pm Artist Nov 2016: The Wyld Nightz Band
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Common Good VT: Updat on Overtime Regulations
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
8:45 pm In Loving Memory of James Banslaben 11/20/16
10:00 pm Mary Baker Eddy: A Life of Discovery 3/11/16
11:05 pm 2016 Strolling of the Heifers
Friday, January 6, 2017
12:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf
1:30 am What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America
2:47 am Common Good VT: Updat on Overtime Regulations
3:05 am A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:20 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
6:05 am Vote for VT: Vermont's Aging Population
6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future
10:20 am WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16
12:00 pm At Landmark: Professor Lyrical, 'Rapping with the Professor' 2/8/16
1:30 pm 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16
3:45 pm Mary Baker Eddy: A Life of Discovery 3/11/16
5:00 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Open Studio: aWALKening
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Samirah Evans & Evelyn Harris pay tribute to Etta James & Nina Simone 2/13/16
9:40 pm Common Good VT: Updat on Overtime Regulations
10:00 pm Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16
Saturday, January 7, 2017
12:00 am Northern Roots 2016
2:00 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies
3:30 am Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December
5:00 am Sean Gaskell's Kora Concert
6:20 am WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Northern Roots 2016
11:00 am BCTV 40 Year Anniversary Party & Members Mtg 2016
12:16 pm In Loving Memory of James Banslaben 11/20/16
1:30 pm Blanche Moyse 6th Annual Memorial Concert J.S.Bach
3:00 pm Open Studio: aWALKening
3:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert
5:00 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16
9:15 pm 2016 Strolling of the Heifers
10:00 pm Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16
Sunday, January 8, 2017
12:00 am First Wednesdays: America in a New More Dangerous World
2:00 am At Landmark: 1st Annual Morgan Le Fay Symposium Keynote 10/1/16
3:30 am 1st Wed: The Science of Happiness
5:05 am 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future
6:30 am Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College
7:00 am True North Reports: VT Energy Policy
7:30 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies
9:00 am First Baptist: Love 1 another & watch what happens
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
11:20 am 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock
12:30 pm Sean Gaskell's Kora Concert
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/8/17
3:00 pm Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16
5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap
5:30 pm For the Animals: Dog Mountain
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/8/17
8:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability
8:30 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
9:15 pm Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert
10:45 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
...
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/2/17
Monday, January 2, 2017
12:00 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
2:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16
5:00 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
5:55 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16
8:30 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
12:50 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
3:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16
6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
6:50 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
8:30 pm Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16
9:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
10:00 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
12:00 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 1
1:33 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2
2:29 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 3
4:15 am Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
7:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16
9:30 am Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16
11:30 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
1:10 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony
1:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16
3:32 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:15 pm Brattleboro SB mtg 1/3/16
9:45 pm Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
12:00 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg
2:50 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
5:00 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
6:40 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16
7:15 am Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17
4:30 pm Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
8:45 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16
9:15 pm Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
11:30 pm Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans
Thursday, January 5, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17
3:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17
6:00 am Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16
7:00 am Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement
7:30 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans
8:00 am Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
8:30 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16
1:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16
3:45 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17
9:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17
Friday, January 6, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17
2:30 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 1
4:03 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2
4:59 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 3
6:40 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg
9:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
11:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17
2:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17
4:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17
8:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16
10:35 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony
11:00 pm Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16
Saturday, January 7, 2017
12:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17
2:30 am WCSU Elementary Act46 Study Comm 1/5/17
5:00 am Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16
6:00 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
7:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17
9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 1/4/17
1:30 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
3:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
4:00 pm WCSU Elementary Act46 Study Comm 1/5/17
6:30 pm Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17
10:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
Sunday, January 8, 2017
12:00 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg
2:50 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
4:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17
8:00 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm WCSU Elementary Act46 Study Comm 1/5/17
2:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/4/17
8:30 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
9:30 pm WCSU Elementary Act46 Study Comm 1/5/17