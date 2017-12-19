"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 12/18/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, December 18 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 12/18/17

Monday, December 18, 2017

12:00 am Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

1:15 am The Rhema Word - 11/30/17

2:00 am Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards

3:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

4:00 am Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

5:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

7:35 am Little Jug - Dad's Worldwide Fame

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

9:32 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

10:05 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

11:30 am Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont

1:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 2)

2:05 pm UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy

3:30 pm BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

4:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Yizzy Garcia

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more

8:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

9:00 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 1

10:05 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

11:00 pm Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017

Tuesday, December 19, 2017

12:35 am Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

2:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

4:05 am Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards

6:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 20A

10:00 am BDCC presents - Southern Vermont Connectivity Summit 2017

12:32 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

12:35 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

5:10 pm Little Jug - Dad's Worldwide Fame

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Lise Sparrow

6:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

8:30 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 1

9:35 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17

10:45 pm Big Data, Politics and the 2020 Election

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

12:20 am BDCC presents - Southern Vermont Connectivity Summit 2017

2:52 am A "Green" B&B in The Green Mountain State

3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards

4:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

5:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Yizzy Garcia

6:25 am Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/10/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more

9:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

10:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

11:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 4

1:37 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

1:40 pm Little Jug - Dad's Worldwide Fame

1:52 pm A "Green" B&B in The Green Mountain State

2:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

2:30 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 1

3:35 pm Vermont State House Christmas Tree Lighting

3:54 pm Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17

4:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17

5:17 pm A "Green" B&B in The Green Mountain State

5:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 3

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

6:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Bob Lyons

8:30 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

10:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV

11:00 pm Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

Thursday, December 21, 2017

12:00 am Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont

1:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Yizzy Garcia

2:30 am Little Jug - Dad's Worldwide Fame

2:45 am Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

5:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17

6:37 am A "Green" B&B in The Green Mountain State

6:45 am Little Jug - Dad's Worldwide Fame

6:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

7:00 am Here We Are - with guest Bob Lyons

7:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 3

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am All Things LGBTQ - Rights and Democracy

10:00 am BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

10:55 am BDCC presents - Southern Vermont Connectivity Summit 2017

1:30 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 4

3:37 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV

3:40 pm Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

4:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

5:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

8:32 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

9:05 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17

10:15 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

11:10 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

Friday, December 22, 2017

12:33 am Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards

4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Yizzy Garcia

4:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

5:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!

6:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 20A

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 2)

10:01 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

10:05 am Vermont State House Christmas Tree Lighting

10:24 am Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17

10:30 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 1

11:35 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17

1:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

1:30 pm The FEED - 12-6-17

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

3:00 pm Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project Auction

3:30 pm BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

4:30 pm All Things LGBTQ - Rights and Democracy

5:30 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 5

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

6:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 3

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

10:06 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

10:10 pm Bats Talk: Jerry Schneider

10:49 pm A "Green" B&B in The Green Mountain State

11:00 pm Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017

Saturday, December 23, 2017

12:40 am The Rhema Word - 11/30/17

1:30 am For the Animals - Every Situation Can Be Fixed

2:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

2:30 am Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

5:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

5:54 am Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17

6:00 am Here We Are - with guest Bob Lyons

6:30 am Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more

7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am BDCC presents - Southern Vermont Connectivity Summit 2017

11:32 am The FEED - 12-6-17

12:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

2:05 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 4

4:15 pm Bats Talk: Jerry Schneider

4:54 pm Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

7:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

7:32 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

8:02 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Yizzy Garcia

8:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV

9:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17

10:10 pm The Rhema Word - 11/30/17

11:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Cozy Jars and Jarred Gift Ideas

11:30 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

Sunday, December 24, 2017

2:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

3:00 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!

4:00 am BDCC presents - 2019 Southern Vermont Joint CEDS Funding Announcement

5:00 am Historical Society of Windham County - Annual Meeting 2017 - Days Gone By

6:15 am The Rhema Word - 11/30/17

6:58 am You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/10/17

9:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 20A

11:00 am Here We Are - with guest Bob Lyons

11:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 12 - host Derrik Jordan

12:00 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 1

1:03 pm Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - Rights and Democracy

4:00 pm For the Animals - Every Situation Can Be Fixed

4:30 pm True North Reports TV - The Carbon Tax and the Essex Plan

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

6:53 pm Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

10:05 pm Little Jug - Dad's Worldwide Fame

10:17 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

10:20 pm Big Data, Politics and the 2020 Election

11:55 pm Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017

 

...

 

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/18/17

Monday, December 18, 2017

1:15 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

3:15 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - Financial Literacy Working Group 11/16/17

4:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

6:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

7:00 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - Volkswagen Settlement 11/29/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/14/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/14/17

2:05 pm WSESU Region Alternative Governance - AGS Sub-Committee Mtg 12/7/17

4:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

6:15 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

8:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/14/17

11:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Public Hearing on Equifax Data Breach

Tuesday, December 19, 2017

12:20 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

2:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

4:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

6:30 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Putney Town School Board - Putney Town School Board Mtg. 12/14/17

1:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/7/17

2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/14/17

6:14 pm Studio

9:45 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/14/17

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

12:15 am Vermont State House Special Event - Public Hearing on Equifax Data Breach

1:35 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/7/17

2:40 am Vermont State House Special Event - Public Hearing on Equifax Data Breach

4:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

5:00 am WSESU Region Alternative Governance - AGS Sub-Committee Mtg 12/7/17

7:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

9:12 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - Volkswagen Settlement 11/29/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:30 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/14/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/19/17

4:30 pm Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/18/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17

11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

Thursday, December 21, 2017

1:15 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

3:00 am WSESU Region Alternative Governance - AGS Sub-Committee Mtg 12/7/17

5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/18/17

7:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/14/17

12:00 pm WSESU Region Alternative Governance - AGS Sub-Committee Mtg 12/7/17

2:00 pm Putney Town School Board - Putney Town School Board Mtg. 12/14/17

4:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17

5:05 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - Volkswagen Settlement 11/29/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/14/17

7:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

9:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

Friday, December 22, 2017

12:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

1:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/19/17

4:30 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

5:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

7:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/18/17

2:00 pm WSESU Region Alternative Governance - AGS Sub-Committee Mtg 12/7/17

4:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

5:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

7:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/19/17

10:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/17

Saturday, December 23, 2017

12:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/18/17

3:05 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

4:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

7:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/19/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

10:58 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/17

1:28 pm Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17

2:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/20/17

4:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/20/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/14/17

8:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/20/17

10:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17

Sunday, December 24, 2017

1:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

3:27 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

3:40 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

5:55 am Montpelier Connection - Foster Parenting - In-Studio Special 12/6/17

6:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/20/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/1/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/5/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/14/17

12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/20/17

2:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/20/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston SchBd Mtg 12/19/17

8:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/17

11:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

