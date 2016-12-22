BCTV Schedules For Week of 12/19/16

By BCTVProg | Mon, December 19 2016

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 12/19/16

Monday, December 19, 2016

12:00 am The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1

1:38 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3

3:00 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am First Wednesdays: America in a New More Dangerous World

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:45 am GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

9:50 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445

10:30 am Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16

11:25 am Insight: Great Minds

11:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm

12:30 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

2:10 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16

3:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey

4:30 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

5:15 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm Shirley Squires' Touch of Heaven

5:50 pm Insight: Great Minds

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

9:25 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance

11:00 pm All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

12:00 am Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16

3:00 am Teaching at the Edge of Time with Joanna Macy 9/17/16

4:20 am The Pulse of Brattleboro: Christmas Breakfast

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:22 am Holiday Greeting

5:30 am Tuba Christmas 2015

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/18/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

11:20 am Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas

12:30 pm Steps to End Domestic Violence 11/21/16

1:00 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985

1:30 pm Job for the Formerly Incarcerated

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/18/16

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:13 pm Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food

4:00 pm Bread and Puppet Theater: Insurrection Mass

4:45 pm Holiday Greeting

5:00 pm Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes

5:30 pm BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

9:20 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

11:00 pm Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

12:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3

1:20 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3

3:37 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:20 am GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

7:00 am Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

9:45 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting

10:30 am First Baptist: Advent Wreath

11:30 am BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.1

12:25 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2

1:00 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

2:20 pm Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College

4:30 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16

5:30 pm Positively VT: All-Breed Rescue 11/21/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:25 pm Insight: Great Minds

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

9:00 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16

10:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting

11:00 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16

Thursday, December 22, 2016

12:00 am Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16

2:55 am Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:25 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance

7:30 am Vermont International Festival 11/17/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting

9:30 am A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985

10:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445

10:40 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power

11:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm

12:00 pm Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3

2:30 pm Bread and Puppet Theater: Insurrection Mass

3:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting

4:00 pm Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey

5:00 pm Job for the Formerly Incarcerated

5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm

9:00 pm Christmas Celebration 2013 – American Legion Band

10:15 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.1

11:10 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2

11:35 pm The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1

Friday, December 23, 2016

1:30 am All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT

2:30 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 am Insight: Great Minds

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

7:44 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

10:25 am Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College

12:30 pm Tuba Christmas 2015

1:50 pm Shirley Squires' Touch of Heaven

2:00 pm First Baptist: Advent Wreath

2:50 pm Holiday Greeting

3:00 pm Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Vote for VT: Making A Difference

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

9:20 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance

10:55 pm Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas

Saturday, December 24, 2016

12:00 am Tuba Christmas 2015

1:20 am GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

3:00 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance

4:50 am Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas

6:00 am Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

7:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey

10:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3

11:10 am DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

12:30 pm The Pulse of Brattleboro: Christmas Breakfast

1:10 pm Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3

2:20 pm Holiday Greeting

2:30 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16

3:50 pm Insight: Great Minds

4:00 pm Village Book Square: Gary Harrington - "Chasing Summts"

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm Stuck in VT: Jay's Christmas Party

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:50 pm The Pulse of Brattleboro: Christmas Breakfast

7:30 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

9:10 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2

9:30 pm Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas

10:35 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985

11:05 pm Tuba Christmas 2015

Sunday, December 25, 2016

12:25 am Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance

2:00 am Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes

2:30 am Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16

5:23 am The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1

7:00 am BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.1

7:55 am BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2

8:20 am Holiday Greeting

8:30 am Life of the Party: Holiday Cookies

9:00 am First Baptist: A New Christmas Story

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:45 am Stuck in VT: Jay's Christmas Party

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:14 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance

1:00 pm Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/25/16

3:00 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

4:40 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

5:46 pm TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:50 pm Stuck in VT: Jay's Christmas Party

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/25/16

8:00 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

8:45 pm Holiday Greeting

8:55 pm Insight: Great Minds

9:00 pm Tuba Christmas 2015

10:20 pm The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1

...

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/19/16

Monday, December 19, 2016

1:05 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 1

2:38 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2

3:34 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 3

5:10 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:25 am Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 12/7/16

11:30 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

1:00 pm Leland and Gray Special Budget Mtg 12/6/16

2:30 pm Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/5/16

3:15 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/5/16

4:35 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/5/16

6:10 pm Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

7:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16

8:00 pm WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16

9:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Committee Mtg 12/15/16

10:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg. 12/13/16

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/6/16

4:00 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/13/16

6:15 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

7:30 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans

8:00 am Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

8:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16

9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/6/16

3:00 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

9:45 pm Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

12:15 am Townshend SB Mtg 12/13/16

2:00 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg

4:50 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

6:15 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/13/16

7:30 am Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

4:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

8:30 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

11:00 pm 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2

Thursday, December 22, 2016

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

3:30 am Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

6:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

7:00 am Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

7:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

2:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/13/16

4:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/20/16

9:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16

10:00 pm WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16

11:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Committee Mtg 12/15/16

Friday, December 23, 2016

12:00 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

2:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

5:00 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans

5:30 am Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

7:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/20/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

1:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 12/13/16

2:45 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg. 12/13/16

4:45 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/13/16

6:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

7:00 pm Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

9:30 pm Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 12/21/16

Saturday, December 24, 2016

12:00 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 1

1:33 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2

2:29 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 3

4:02 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans

4:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

8:00 am WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

1:30 pm Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 12/21/16

3:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 12/13/16

9:45 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

Sunday, December 25, 2016

12:30 am Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

2:30 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

5:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/20/16

7:30 am Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

2:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

4:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

8:30 pm Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

9:50 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/13/16