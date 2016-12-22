"The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school." - Alice Cooper

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules For Week of 12/19/16


By BCTVProg | Mon, December 19 2016

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 12/19/16

Monday, December 19, 2016

12:00 am The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1

1:38 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3

3:00 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am First Wednesdays: America in a New More Dangerous World

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:45 am GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

9:50 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445

10:30 am Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16

11:25 am Insight: Great Minds

11:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm

12:30 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

2:10 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16

3:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey

4:30 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

5:15 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm Shirley Squires' Touch of Heaven

5:50 pm Insight: Great Minds

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

9:25 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance

11:00 pm All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

12:00 am Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16

3:00 am Teaching at the Edge of Time with Joanna Macy 9/17/16

4:20 am The Pulse of Brattleboro: Christmas Breakfast

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:22 am Holiday Greeting

5:30 am Tuba Christmas 2015

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/18/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

11:20 am Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas

12:30 pm Steps to End Domestic Violence 11/21/16

1:00 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985

1:30 pm Job for the Formerly Incarcerated

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/18/16

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:13 pm Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food

4:00 pm Bread and Puppet Theater: Insurrection Mass

4:45 pm Holiday Greeting

5:00 pm Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes

5:30 pm BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

9:20 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

11:00 pm Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

12:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3

1:20 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3

3:37 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:20 am GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

7:00 am Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

9:45 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting

10:30 am First Baptist: Advent Wreath

11:30 am BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.1

12:25 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2

1:00 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

2:20 pm Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College

4:30 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16

5:30 pm Positively VT: All-Breed Rescue 11/21/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:25 pm Insight: Great Minds

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

9:00 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16

10:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting

11:00 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16

Thursday, December 22, 2016

12:00 am Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16

2:55 am Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:25 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance

7:30 am Vermont International Festival 11/17/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting

9:30 am A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985

10:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445

10:40 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power

11:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm

12:00 pm Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3

2:30 pm Bread and Puppet Theater: Insurrection Mass

3:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting

4:00 pm Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey

5:00 pm Job for the Formerly Incarcerated

5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm

9:00 pm Christmas Celebration 2013 – American Legion Band

10:15 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.1

11:10 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2

11:35 pm The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1

Friday, December 23, 2016

1:30 am All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT

2:30 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 am Insight: Great Minds

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

7:44 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

10:25 am Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College

12:30 pm Tuba Christmas 2015

1:50 pm Shirley Squires' Touch of Heaven

2:00 pm First Baptist: Advent Wreath

2:50 pm Holiday Greeting

3:00 pm Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Vote for VT: Making A Difference

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

9:20 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance

10:55 pm Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas

Saturday, December 24, 2016

12:00 am Tuba Christmas 2015

1:20 am GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

3:00 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance

4:50 am Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas

6:00 am Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

7:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey

10:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3

11:10 am DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

12:30 pm The Pulse of Brattleboro: Christmas Breakfast

1:10 pm Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3

2:20 pm Holiday Greeting

2:30 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16

3:50 pm Insight: Great Minds

4:00 pm Village Book Square: Gary Harrington - "Chasing Summts"

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm Stuck in VT: Jay's Christmas Party

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:50 pm The Pulse of Brattleboro: Christmas Breakfast

7:30 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

9:10 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2

9:30 pm Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas

10:35 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985

11:05 pm Tuba Christmas 2015

Sunday, December 25, 2016

12:25 am Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance

2:00 am Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes

2:30 am Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16

5:23 am The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1

7:00 am BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.1

7:55 am BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2

8:20 am Holiday Greeting

8:30 am Life of the Party: Holiday Cookies

9:00 am First Baptist: A New Christmas Story

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:45 am Stuck in VT: Jay's Christmas Party

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:14 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance

1:00 pm Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/25/16

3:00 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage

4:40 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

5:46 pm TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:50 pm Stuck in VT: Jay's Christmas Party

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/25/16

8:00 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

8:45 pm Holiday Greeting

8:55 pm Insight: Great Minds

9:00 pm Tuba Christmas 2015

10:20 pm The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1 

...

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/19/16

Monday, December 19, 2016

1:05 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 1

2:38 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2

3:34 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 3

5:10 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:25 am Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 12/7/16

11:30 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

1:00 pm Leland and Gray Special Budget Mtg 12/6/16

2:30 pm Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/5/16

3:15 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/5/16

4:35 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/5/16

6:10 pm Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

7:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16

8:00 pm WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16

9:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Committee Mtg 12/15/16

10:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg. 12/13/16

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/6/16

4:00 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/13/16

6:15 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

7:30 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans

8:00 am Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

8:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16

9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/6/16

3:00 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

9:45 pm Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

12:15 am Townshend SB Mtg 12/13/16

2:00 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg

4:50 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

6:15 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/13/16

7:30 am Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

4:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

8:30 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

11:00 pm 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2

Thursday, December 22, 2016

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

3:30 am Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

6:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

7:00 am Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

7:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

2:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/13/16

4:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/20/16

9:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16

10:00 pm WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16

11:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Committee Mtg 12/15/16

Friday, December 23, 2016

12:00 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

2:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

5:00 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans

5:30 am Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

7:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/20/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

1:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 12/13/16

2:45 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg. 12/13/16

4:45 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/13/16

6:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

7:00 pm Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

9:30 pm Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 12/21/16

Saturday, December 24, 2016

12:00 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 1

1:33 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2

2:29 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 3

4:02 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans

4:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

8:00 am WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

1:30 pm Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 12/21/16

3:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 12/13/16

9:45 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

Sunday, December 25, 2016

12:30 am Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

2:30 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

5:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/20/16

7:30 am Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

2:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

4:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

8:30 pm Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

9:50 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/13/16 

