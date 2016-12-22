BCTV Schedules For Week of 12/19/16

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 12/19/16
Monday, December 19, 2016
12:00 am The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1
1:38 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3
3:00 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am First Wednesdays: America in a New More Dangerous World
7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:45 am GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
9:50 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445
10:30 am Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16
11:25 am Insight: Great Minds
11:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm
12:30 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage
2:10 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16
3:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey
4:30 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
5:15 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:45 pm Shirley Squires' Touch of Heaven
5:50 pm Insight: Great Minds
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2
9:25 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance
11:00 pm All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
12:00 am Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16
3:00 am Teaching at the Edge of Time with Joanna Macy 9/17/16
4:20 am The Pulse of Brattleboro: Christmas Breakfast
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:22 am Holiday Greeting
5:30 am Tuba Christmas 2015
7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/18/16
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2
11:20 am Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas
12:30 pm Steps to End Domestic Violence 11/21/16
1:00 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985
1:30 pm Job for the Formerly Incarcerated
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/18/16
3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
3:13 pm Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food
4:00 pm Bread and Puppet Theater: Insurrection Mass
4:45 pm Holiday Greeting
5:00 pm Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes
5:30 pm BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
9:20 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage
11:00 pm Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
12:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3
1:20 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3
3:37 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:20 am GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage
7:00 am Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
9:45 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting
10:30 am First Baptist: Advent Wreath
11:30 am BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.1
12:25 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2
1:00 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
2:20 pm Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College
4:30 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16
5:30 pm Positively VT: All-Breed Rescue 11/21/16
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:25 pm Insight: Great Minds
6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:45 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
9:00 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16
10:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting
11:00 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16
Thursday, December 22, 2016
12:00 am Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16
2:55 am Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:25 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance
7:30 am Vermont International Festival 11/17/16
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting
9:30 am A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985
10:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445
10:40 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power
11:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm
12:00 pm Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3
2:30 pm Bread and Puppet Theater: Insurrection Mass
3:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting
4:00 pm Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey
5:00 pm Job for the Formerly Incarcerated
5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm
9:00 pm Christmas Celebration 2013 – American Legion Band
10:15 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.1
11:10 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2
11:35 pm The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1
Friday, December 23, 2016
1:30 am All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT
2:30 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Mazur, Olmsted, Palm
6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:45 am Insight: Great Minds
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
7:44 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
10:25 am Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College
12:30 pm Tuba Christmas 2015
1:50 pm Shirley Squires' Touch of Heaven
2:00 pm First Baptist: Advent Wreath
2:50 pm Holiday Greeting
3:00 pm Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Vote for VT: Making A Difference
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2
9:20 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance
10:55 pm Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas
Saturday, December 24, 2016
12:00 am Tuba Christmas 2015
1:20 am GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage
3:00 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance
4:50 am Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas
6:00 am Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2
7:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #6: Lighting
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey
10:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3
11:10 am DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
12:30 pm The Pulse of Brattleboro: Christmas Breakfast
1:10 pm Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3
2:20 pm Holiday Greeting
2:30 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16
3:50 pm Insight: Great Minds
4:00 pm Village Book Square: Gary Harrington - "Chasing Summts"
5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:45 pm Stuck in VT: Jay's Christmas Party
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:50 pm The Pulse of Brattleboro: Christmas Breakfast
7:30 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage
9:10 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2
9:30 pm Springfield Community Chorus: A Golden Christmas
10:35 pm A Child's Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler 1985
11:05 pm Tuba Christmas 2015
Sunday, December 25, 2016
12:25 am Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance
2:00 am Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes
2:30 am Climate Solutions Summit 11/19/16
5:23 am The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1
7:00 am BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.1
7:55 am BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2
8:20 am Holiday Greeting
8:30 am Life of the Party: Holiday Cookies
9:00 am First Baptist: A New Christmas Story
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:45 am Stuck in VT: Jay's Christmas Party
11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
11:14 am Burning Books - Leslie James Pickering on Resistance to 20 Years of FBI Surveillance
1:00 pm Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/25/16
3:00 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! 12/11/15 - Next Stage
4:40 pm BCTV Archive: Shirley Squires - A Touch of Heaven Pt.2
5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap
5:30 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
5:46 pm TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:50 pm Stuck in VT: Jay's Christmas Party
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/25/16
8:00 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
8:45 pm Holiday Greeting
8:55 pm Insight: Great Minds
9:00 pm Tuba Christmas 2015
10:20 pm The Endangered Species Act: Putting the Bite Back Into the Law Pt1
...
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/19/16
Monday, December 19, 2016
1:05 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 1
2:38 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2
3:34 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 3
5:10 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg
8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:25 am Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 12/7/16
11:30 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement
1:00 pm Leland and Gray Special Budget Mtg 12/6/16
2:30 pm Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/5/16
3:15 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/5/16
4:35 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/5/16
6:10 pm Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement
7:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16
8:00 pm WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16
9:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Committee Mtg 12/15/16
10:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg. 12/13/16
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/6/16
4:00 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/13/16
6:15 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
7:30 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans
8:00 am Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
8:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16
9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/6/16
3:00 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
9:45 pm Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
12:15 am Townshend SB Mtg 12/13/16
2:00 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg
4:50 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement
6:15 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/13/16
7:30 am Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
4:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
8:30 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
11:00 pm 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2
Thursday, December 22, 2016
12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
3:30 am Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
6:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
7:00 am Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
7:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
2:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/13/16
4:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/20/16
9:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16
10:00 pm WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16
11:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Committee Mtg 12/15/16
Friday, December 23, 2016
12:00 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
2:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
5:00 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans
5:30 am Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
7:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/20/16
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
11:30 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement
1:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 12/13/16
2:45 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg. 12/13/16
4:45 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/13/16
6:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
7:00 pm Vernon Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
9:30 pm Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 12/21/16
Saturday, December 24, 2016
12:00 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 1
1:33 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 2
2:29 am 2016 VT Legislative Briefing Session Pt 3
4:02 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans
4:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
8:00 am WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16
9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
1:30 pm Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 12/21/16
3:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 12/13/16
9:45 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
Sunday, December 25, 2016
12:30 am Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
2:30 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
5:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/20/16
7:30 am Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
2:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
4:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 10/24/16
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
8:30 pm Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement
9:50 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/13/16