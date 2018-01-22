"It's about time that governments feared the people instead of the other way around." - Henry Rollins

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 1/22/18


By BCTVProg | Mon, January 22 2018

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/22/18

Monday, January 22, 2018

12:15 am Digital Civic Underground

2:05 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean

3:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18

5:30 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017

7:05 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network

7:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

9:53 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

10:00 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

11:15 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean

12:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 7

1:00 pm Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell

1:35 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation

2:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)

2:30 pm Higher Education Matters - January 2018

3:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/15

3:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

4:00 pm Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

5:00 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 4

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 1-15-18

11:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

12:00 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017

1:35 am Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

3:15 am Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18

4:00 am CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18

5:30 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum

6:00 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell

6:35 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

7:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 1C

10:00 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)

10:58 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)

12:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)

12:55 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook

1:30 pm True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

2:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

3:00 pm Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

4:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer

8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume

9:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words

10:05 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation

10:30 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

12:35 am Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

2:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

4:00 am Family Matters - Ep. 7

4:30 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

6:30 am Higher Education Matters - January 2018

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 1/14/18

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)

9:11 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

9:15 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

11:30 am Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words

12:35 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

1:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/15

2:27 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

2:30 pm True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy

3:00 pm Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network

3:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

4:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)

5:00 pm CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell

8:30 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)

9:20 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

9:30 pm Martin Luther King Remembrance 2018

11:10 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)

Thursday, January 25, 2018

12:08 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)

1:10 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean

2:24 am Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell

6:00 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)

6:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers

7:00 am CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

10:00 am Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)

10:15 am Martin Luther King Remembrance 2018

12:00 pm Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017

1:35 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)

2:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

2:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

3:30 pm Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar

4:45 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)

5:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words

9:03 pm Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum

9:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation

10:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 7

10:30 pm Digital Civic Underground

Friday, January 26, 2018

12:16 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar

1:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

3:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

4:00 am The Best Pictures - 1-15-18

4:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

5:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 7

6:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 1C

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless

10:00 am Higher Education Matters - January 2018

10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/15

11:30 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)

12:28 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)

1:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

3:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)

3:30 pm Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

4:30 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18

6:30 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 5

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum

8:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

8:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation

8:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

9:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless

11:00 pm First Night North - PanAshe Honeybee Steelband

11:45 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

Saturday, January 27, 2018

1:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

3:00 am Digital Civic Underground

4:46 am Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)

5:00 am Higher Education Matters - January 2018

5:30 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar

6:45 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

7:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell

9:30 am Martin Luther King Remembrance 2018

11:10 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017

12:45 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

12:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

1:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless

2:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer

2:30 pm True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy

3:00 pm CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance

4:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers

4:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

7:00 pm Martin Luther King Remembrance 2018

8:40 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words

9:45 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)

10:00 pm The Best Pictures - 1-15-18

11:00 pm An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean

Sunday, January 28, 2018

12:15 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

1:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

4:00 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn

6:02 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

6:05 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 1/14/18

9:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 1C

11:00 am CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/15

1:00 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)

1:15 pm First Night North - PanAshe Honeybee Steelband

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017

4:35 pm Yoga for You - 12-18-17

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)

6:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

7:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

8:00 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)

8:58 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)

10:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)

11:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/22/18

Monday, January 22, 2018

1:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18

3:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18

6:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/16/18

6:40 am Press Conference - Criminal Justice Reform

7:30 am Legislative Report - Energy Policy in Montpelier

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18

10:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

1:00 pm Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18

3:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18

4:50 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17

7:10 pm Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update

9:50 pm Vermont State House - S.271 Electric Vehicles

11:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

12:15 am Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview

2:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17

3:40 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18

4:30 am Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18

6:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18

2:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18

3:30 pm Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments

4:00 pm Vermont State House - Tax Presentation

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18

6:00 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 1/23/18

9:45 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18

11:55 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

1:10 am Press Conference - Criminal Justice Reform

1:52 am Vermont State House - S.271 Electric Vehicles

3:00 am Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18

5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18

7:10 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18

8:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

10:20 am Press Conference - Cannabis Reform - 1/9/18

11:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/23/18

4:30 pm Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18

8:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18

10:20 pm Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update

Thursday, January 25, 2018

1:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/23/18

4:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18

7:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18

12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17

2:17 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

2:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18

3:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18

7:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18

9:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17

Friday, January 26, 2018

12:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18

2:30 am Press Conference - Criminal Justice Reform

3:15 am Vermont State of the State 2018

4:00 am Vermont State House - Income Taxes & Federal Tax Reform

5:00 am Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

12:45 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18

3:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

4:47 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

5:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/23/18

8:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18

11:00 pm Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update

Saturday, January 27, 2018

1:45 am Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview

3:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

6:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18

7:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

11:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17

1:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

2:30 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18

5:00 pm Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18

8:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18

9:15 pm Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview

11:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18

Sunday, January 28, 2018

12:50 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18

3:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18

5:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/23/18

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18

12:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18

2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18

8:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

9:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17

11:47 pm Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update

