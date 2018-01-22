BCTV Schedules Week of 1/22/18

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/22/18
Monday, January 22, 2018
12:15 am Digital Civic Underground
2:05 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean
3:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18
5:30 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017
7:05 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network
7:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
9:53 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
10:00 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
11:15 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean
12:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 7
1:00 pm Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell
1:35 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation
2:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)
2:30 pm Higher Education Matters - January 2018
3:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/15
3:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
4:00 pm Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
5:00 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 4
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless
11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 1-15-18
11:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
12:00 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017
1:35 am Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert
3:15 am Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18
4:00 am CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18
5:30 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum
6:00 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell
6:35 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
7:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 1C
10:00 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)
10:58 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)
12:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)
12:55 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook
1:30 pm True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
2:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
3:00 pm Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
4:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer
8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume
9:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words
10:05 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation
10:30 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
Wednesday, January 24, 2018
12:35 am Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
2:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
4:00 am Family Matters - Ep. 7
4:30 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Flood Mitigation & Development of Public Spaces (2017)
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
6:30 am Higher Education Matters - January 2018
7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 1/14/18
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)
9:11 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
9:15 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
11:30 am Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words
12:35 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
1:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/15
2:27 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
2:30 pm True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy
3:00 pm Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network
3:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
4:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)
5:00 pm CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell
8:30 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)
9:20 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
9:30 pm Martin Luther King Remembrance 2018
11:10 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)
Thursday, January 25, 2018
12:08 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)
1:10 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean
2:24 am Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017
4:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell
6:00 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)
6:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers
7:00 am CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
10:00 am Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)
10:15 am Martin Luther King Remembrance 2018
12:00 pm Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017
1:35 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)
2:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
2:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
3:30 pm Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar
4:45 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)
5:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words
9:03 pm Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum
9:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation
10:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 7
10:30 pm Digital Civic Underground
Friday, January 26, 2018
12:16 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar
1:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
3:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
4:00 am The Best Pictures - 1-15-18
4:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
5:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 7
6:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 1C
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless
10:00 am Higher Education Matters - January 2018
10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/15
11:30 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)
12:28 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)
1:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
3:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)
3:30 pm Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
4:30 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18
6:30 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 5
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum
8:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
8:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation
8:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
9:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless
11:00 pm First Night North - PanAshe Honeybee Steelband
11:45 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
Saturday, January 27, 2018
1:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
3:00 am Digital Civic Underground
4:46 am Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)
5:00 am Higher Education Matters - January 2018
5:30 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar
6:45 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
7:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell
9:30 am Martin Luther King Remembrance 2018
11:10 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017
12:45 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
12:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
1:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless
2:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer
2:30 pm True North Reports TV - Corporate Tax Rates and the American Economy
3:00 pm CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance
4:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers
4:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
7:00 pm Martin Luther King Remembrance 2018
8:40 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words
9:45 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)
10:00 pm The Best Pictures - 1-15-18
11:00 pm An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean
Sunday, January 28, 2018
12:15 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
1:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
4:00 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
6:02 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
6:05 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 1/14/18
9:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume
10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 1C
11:00 am CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Special on Microgrids 5/14/15
1:00 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 1 (J-Term 2018)
1:15 pm First Night North - PanAshe Honeybee Steelband
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017
4:35 pm Yoga for You - 12-18-17
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)
6:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
7:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
8:00 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)
8:58 pm Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)
10:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)
11:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/22/18
Monday, January 22, 2018
1:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18
3:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18
6:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/16/18
6:40 am Press Conference - Criminal Justice Reform
7:30 am Legislative Report - Energy Policy in Montpelier
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18
10:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
1:00 pm Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18
3:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18
4:50 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17
7:10 pm Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update
9:50 pm Vermont State House - S.271 Electric Vehicles
11:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
12:15 am Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview
2:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17
3:40 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18
4:30 am Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18
6:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18
2:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18
3:30 pm Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments
4:00 pm Vermont State House - Tax Presentation
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18
6:00 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 1/23/18
9:45 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18
11:55 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
Wednesday, January 24, 2018
1:10 am Press Conference - Criminal Justice Reform
1:52 am Vermont State House - S.271 Electric Vehicles
3:00 am Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18
5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18
7:10 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18
8:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
10:20 am Press Conference - Cannabis Reform - 1/9/18
11:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/23/18
4:30 pm Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18
8:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18
10:20 pm Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update
Thursday, January 25, 2018
1:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/23/18
4:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments
5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18
7:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18
12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17
2:17 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
2:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18
3:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18
7:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18
9:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17
Friday, January 26, 2018
12:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18
2:30 am Press Conference - Criminal Justice Reform
3:15 am Vermont State of the State 2018
4:00 am Vermont State House - Income Taxes & Federal Tax Reform
5:00 am Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18
7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
12:45 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18
3:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
4:47 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
5:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/23/18
8:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18
11:00 pm Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update
Saturday, January 27, 2018
1:45 am Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview
3:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
6:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18
7:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
11:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17
1:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
2:30 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18
5:00 pm Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18
8:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18
9:15 pm Vermont State House - Federal Tax Overview
11:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18
Sunday, January 28, 2018
12:50 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18
3:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18
5:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/23/18
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/12/18
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/16/18
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/18/18
12:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18
2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18
8:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
9:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17
11:47 pm Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update